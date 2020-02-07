Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baozun Inc.    BZUN

BAOZUN INC.

(BZUN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BAOZUN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Baozun Inc. - BZUN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until February 10, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Baozun Inc. (NasdaqGS: BZUN), if they purchased the Company’s American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) between March 6, 2019 and November 20, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADRs of Baozun and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-bzun/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 10, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Baozun and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On November 21, 2019, the Company disclosed 3Q2019 financial results that were below market expectations including revenue and earnings, as well as disappointing 4Q2019 financial guidance, due in part to the negative “impact from terminating our service agreement with one electronics brand.” On this news, the price of Baozun’s shares plummeted.

The case is Snyder v. Baozun Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-11290.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAOZUN INC.
10:51pBAOZUN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick..
BU
11:21aBAOZUN DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered L..
BU
01/31BAOZUN DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered L..
BU
01/30SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
BU
01/29THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
01/18Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ba..
PR
01/16THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
01/13THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Baozun I..
BU
01/08BAOZUN : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Baozun Inc. S..
BU
01/07SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action A..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 7 221 M
EBIT 2019 422 M
Net income 2019 302 M
Finance 2019 1 693 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 44,1x
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,68x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 13 826 M
Chart BAOZUN INC.
Duration : Period :
Baozun Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAOZUN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 298,58  CNY
Last Close Price 221,49  CNY
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Bin Chou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bin Lu Chief Financial Officer
Li Meng Chief Information Technology & Innovation Officer
Jun Hua Wu Director & Chief Growth Officer
Satoshi Okada Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAOZUN INC.0.51%1 944
ACCENTURE1.70%132 314
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.95%121 129
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-1.54%112 054
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.72%75 567
VMWARE, INC.3.76%61 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group