BAOZUN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Baozun Inc. - BZUN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until February 10, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Baozun Inc. (NasdaqGS: BZUN), if they purchased the Company’s American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) between March 6, 2019 and November 20, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADRs of Baozun and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-bzun/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 10, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Baozun and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On November 21, 2019, the Company disclosed 3Q2019 financial results that were below market expectations including revenue and earnings, as well as disappointing 4Q2019 financial guidance, due in part to the negative “impact from terminating our service agreement with one electronics brand.” On this news, the price of Baozun’s shares plummeted.

The case is Snyder v. Baozun Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-11290.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

