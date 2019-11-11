Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baozun Inc.    BZUN

BAOZUN INC.

(BZUN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Baozun Sets New Total Order Value Record of RMB10.06 Billion on Singles Day 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 10:34pm EST

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN) ("Baozun" or the "Company"), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced that the total order value settled through payment gateways on all of the Company’s e-commerce channels reached a record RMB10.06 billion on Singles Day 2019, an increase of 53.6% from last year’s previous high of RMB6.55 billion.

The record Singles Day total order value does not include the contribution from one electronics brand that Baozun stopped servicing during the third quarter of 2019 as part of its strategy to optimize its brand portfolio towards higher-quality growth. To provide a more accurate comparison, if the contribution from the electronics brand was excluded from 2018, the total order value for Singles Day 2019 would have increased by approximately 76% year-over-year.

With Alibaba’s “Tmall Flagship Store 2.0” now deployed, Baozun bolstered its first mover advantage and rapidly upgraded nearly 100 of its brand partners’ flagship stores across a variety of categories, including apparel, electronics, cosmetics, mom & baby and FMCG prior to Singles Day. Tmall Flagship Store 2.0 is constantly evolving and allows Baozun to create highly customized upgrades for brand partners which were integral in helping them actively engage with customers, personalize content, and manage their creative marketing strategies in order to drive sales during the shopping festival.

“I am pleased to see that our focused strategy and execution in preparing for the massive surge in orders generated new corporate records, with total order value increasing 53.6% to RMB10.06 billion and number of orders surging 61% to 29 million orders,” commented Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chief Executive Officer of Baozun. “Breaking through the RMB10 billion mark in order value this year reflects the enormous future growth potential our core business continues to generate. We are excited to see that many leading brands within our portfolio ranked first in terms of total order value within their respective verticals. The combination of our cutting-edge IT infrastructure, integrated marketing capabilities, extensive analysis of big data, sophisticated warehousing and logistics networks, and deep insight into consumers helped brands engage with consumers more effectively and are all essential elements powering our success. As we continue to drive innovation to support future growth, I am confident that our investments in technology will help us solidify our position as the market leading e-commerce service provider.”

About Baozun Inc.

Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment.

For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Baozun Inc.
Ms. Wendy Sun
ir@baozun.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAOZUN INC.
10:34pBaozun Sets New Total Order Value Record of RMB10.06 Billion on Singles Day 2..
GL
11/07Baozun to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on November..
GL
09/27Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
RE
09/27TRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FI : sources
RE
09/27U.S.-listed China shares, indexers, fall after delisting reports
RE
09/27U.S.-listed China shares, indexers, fall after delisting reports
RE
08/21Baozun Announces Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
08/07Baozun to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on August ..
GL
05/29Baozun Announces Dial-in Details for Postponed First Quarter 2019 Earnings Co..
GL
05/29Baozun Announces Postponement First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call to ..
GL
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 7 339 M
EBIT 2019 529 M
Net income 2019 437 M
Finance 2019 797 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 40,7x
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 18 308 M
Chart BAOZUN INC.
Duration : Period :
Baozun Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAOZUN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 356,22  CNY
Last Close Price 293,86  CNY
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Bin Chou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bin Lu Chief Financial Officer
Li Meng Chief Information Technology & Innovation Officer
Jun Hua Wu Director & Chief Growth Officer
Satoshi Okada Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAOZUN INC.48.85%2 617
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.06%122 909
ACCENTURE34.53%120 173
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.51%115 723
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.24.11%69 085
VMWARE, INC.20.29%66 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group