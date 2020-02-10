Log in
BAOZUN INC.

(BZUN)
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Baozun Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

02/10/2020 | 01:50pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Baozun Inc. (“Baozun” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BZUN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. One of Baozun’s largest brand partners, Huawei, paid it add-on fees other partners did typically not pay, increasing the Company’s revenues. This arrangement boosted the Company’s revenues in the first half of 2019, only to abruptly drop them as Huawei restructured its online merchandising in the second half of the year. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Baozun, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 7 221 M
EBIT 2019 422 M
Net income 2019 302 M
Finance 2019 1 693 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 44,1x
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,68x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 13 826 M
Chart BAOZUN INC.
Duration : Period :
Baozun Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAOZUN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 298,58  CNY
Last Close Price 221,49  CNY
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Bin Chou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bin Lu Chief Financial Officer
Li Meng Chief Information Technology & Innovation Officer
Jun Hua Wu Director & Chief Growth Officer
Satoshi Okada Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAOZUN INC.-4.47%1 944
ACCENTURE0.48%132 314
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.45%121 129
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-1.16%112 054
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.04%75 567
VMWARE, INC.2.95%61 991
