Baozun Announces Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN) ("Baozun" or the "Company"), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Total net revenues were RMB1,159.1 million (US$ 1 175.2 million), an increase of 30.5% year-over-year. Services revenue was RMB582.1 million (US$88.0 million), an increase of 51.6% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP income from operations 2 was RMB79.3 million (US$12.0 million), an increase of 56.5% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 6.8%, compared with 5.7% in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. 3 was RMB57.5 million (US$8.7 million), an increase of 34.1% year-over-year.

Second Quarter 2018 Operational Highlights

Total Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”) 6 was RMB6,084.0 million, an increase of 68.8% year-over-year.

was RMB5,417.9 million, an increase of 79.5% year-over-year. Number of brand partners increased to 162 as of June 30, 2018, from 140 as of June 30, 2017.

Number of GMV brand partners increased to 156 as of June 30, 2018, from 129 as of June 30, 2017.

“We delivered another outstanding quarter in which we generated strong growth from our existing online stores and enhanced efficiency by deploying new and innovative tools,” commented Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun. “Our ability to rapidly adapt to changing market environment and develop new technology remains the key to our success. By enhancing our IT capabilities and expanding the breadth and depth of our technology services, we are able to create more value for our brand partners and drive future sustainable growth. We will continue to invest in building our long-term technological competitive advantage to further reinforce our market leading position in China’s brand e-commerce market.”

Mr. Beck Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Baozun commented, “We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter of growth with GMV increasing by 68.8% year-over-year. Investments in technological innovation and productization during the quarter amounted to RMB18.1 million, which we believe will enable us to expand our addressable market and strengthen our long-term competitiveness. With confidence in our strategy and operation, we expect GMV to grow to over RMB20 billion and services revenue to grow faster than 50% year-over-year during the second half of 2018.”

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total net revenues were RMB1,159.1 million (US$175.2 million), an increase of 30.5% from RMB888.3 million in the same quarter of last year.

Product sales revenue was RMB577.0 million (US$87.2 million), an increase of 14.4% from RMB504.4 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in product sales revenue resulting from the increased popularity of brand partners’ products and Baozun’s increasingly effective marketing and promotional campaigns, which was partially offset by the transition of a leading electronics brand partner’s business from the distribution model to the consignment model in September 2017.

Services revenue was RMB582.1 million (US$88.0 million), an increase of 51.6% from RMB384.0 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the rapid growth of the Company’s consignment model and service fee model, and in particular, growth in sales from existing brand partners and the addition of new brand partners in the apparel category.

Total operating expenses were RMB1,100.8 million (US$166.4 million), compared with RMB850.8 million in the same quarter of last year.

Cost of products was RMB464.4 million (US$70.2 million), compared with RMB440.6 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to higher costs associated with an increase in product sales revenue, which were partially offset by the transition of a leading electronics brand partner’s business from the distribution model to the consignment model in September 2017 and improved margins from product sales.

Fulfillment expenses were RMB277.7 million (US$42.0 million), compared with RMB172.9 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in GMV contribution from the Company's distribution and consignment model and warehouse rental expenses.

Income from operations was RMB58.3 million (US$8.8 million), compared with RMB37.5 million in the same quarter of last year. Operating margin was 5.0%, compared with 4.2% in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB79.3 million (US$12.0 million), compared with RMB50.7 million in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 6.8%, compared with 5.7% in the same quarter of last year.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. was RMB36.8 million (US$5.6 million), an increase of 23.5% from the same quarter of last year. Basic and diluted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS were RMB0.65 (US$0.10) and RMB0.62 (US$0.09), respectively, compared with basic and diluted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS of RMB0.55 and RMB0.51, respectively, in the same period of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. was RMB57.5 million (US$8.7 million), an increase of 34.1% from the same quarter of last year. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS were RMB1.01 (US$0.15) and RMB0.96 (US$0.15), respectively, compared with basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS of RMB0.80 and RMB0.73, respectively, in the same period of 2017.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had RMB726.5 million (US$109.8 million) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment, an increase from RMB557.4 million as of December 31, 2017 primarily due to the collection of accounts receivable during the first half year of 2018.

Business Outlook

The Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB1,090 million and RMB1,120 million for the third quarter of 2018.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Baozun's website at http://ir.baozun.com/



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the Company’s business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company’s operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations is income/(loss) from operations excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) is net income/(loss) excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. is net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share multiplied by three.

The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income/(loss) enable the Company’s management to assess the Company’s operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitate investors’ assessment of the Company’s operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc., and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company’s business and is not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income/(loss). Further, the non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. In light of the foregoing limitations, the non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS for the period should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to income/(loss) from operations, operating margin, net income/(loss), net margin, net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. and net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

About Baozun Inc.

Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment.

For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com

Baozun Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) As of December 31,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 ASSETS RMB RMB RMB Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 244,809 567,533 85,768 Restricted cash 48,848 168,751 25,502 Short-term investment 312,614 158,918 24,016 Accounts receivable, net1 1,085,669 962,219 145,415 Inventories1 382,028 458,024 69,218 Advances to suppliers 88,881 132,845 20,076 Prepayments and other current assets1 214,636 166,869 25,218 Amounts due from related parties 88,795 71,957 10,874 Total current assets 2,466,280 2,687,116 406,087 Non-current assets Investments in equity investees 24,268 40,087 6,058 Property and equipment, net 330,924 354,891 53,632 Intangible assets, net 66,150 83,724 12,653 Land use right, net 44,618 44,106 6,665 Goodwill 13,158 13,158 1,988 Other non-current assets 18,043 21,406 3,235 Deferred tax assets 15,528 15,871 2,398 Total non-current assets 512,689 573,243 86,629 Total assets 2,978,969 3,260,359 492,716

__________________________________

1 Certain reclassifications in accounts receivable, inventories, prepayments and other current assets and accrued expenses and other current liabilities as of December 31, 2017 were retrospectively adjusted as a result of the adoption of a new revenue accounting standard effective on January 1, 2018.

Baozun Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of December 31,

2017 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term loan 172,000 107,463 16,240 Accounts payable 583,532 494,550 74,738 Notes payable 48,000 338,000 51,080 Income tax payables 30,420 17,448 2,637 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities1 314,870 307,569 46,481 Total current liabilities 1,148,822 1,265,030 191,176 Long-term loan - 66,216 10,007 Deferred tax liability 3,710 3,515 531 Total Non-current liabilities 3,710 69,731 10,538 Total liabilities 1,152,532 1,334,761 201,714 Baozun Inc. shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 470,000,000 shares authorized, 152,824,659 and

157,551,893 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2018, respectively) 95 98 15 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 13,300,738 shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2018, respectively) 8 8 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,823,925 1,864,434 281,760 Accumulated profit (deficit) (25,000 ) 26,682 4,031 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,995 16,716 2,526 Total Baozun Inc. shareholders' equity 1,809,023 1,907,938 288,333 Noncontrolling interests 17,414 17,660 2,669 Total equity 1,826,437 1,925,598 291,002 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,978,969 3,260,359 492,716





Baozun Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except for share and per share data and per ADS data) For the three months ended June 30, 2017 2018 RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Product sales 504,379 577,003 87,199 Services 383,956 582,127 87,973 Total net revenues 888,335 1,159,130 175,172 Operating expenses (1) Cost of products (440,571 ) (464,364 ) (70,176 ) Fulfillment (172,903 ) (277,720 ) (41,970 ) Sales and marketing (2) (183,340 ) (273,098 ) (41,272 ) Technology and content (31,429 ) (65,210 ) (9,855 ) General and administrative (26,642 ) (38,702 ) (5,849 ) Other operating income, net 4,092 18,251 2,758 Total operating expenses (850,793 ) (1,100,843 ) (166,364 ) Income from operations 37,542 58,287 8,808 Other income (expenses) Interest income 3,417 2,457 371 Interest expense - (2,312 ) (349 ) Impairment loss of investments - (1,524 ) (230 ) Exchange loss (435 ) (3,713 ) (561 ) Income before income tax 40,524 53,195 8,039 Income tax expense (3) (10,262 ) (16,467 ) (2,489 ) Share of loss in equity method investment, net of tax of nil (500 ) (264 ) (40 ) Net income 29,762 36,464 5,510 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - 287 43 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. 29,762 36,751 5,553 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc.: Basic 0.18 0.22 0.03 Diluted 0.17 0.21 0.03 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc.: Basic 0.55 0.65 0.10 Diluted 0.51 0.62 0.09 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share Basic 161,186,979 170,280,708 170,280,708 Diluted 176,053,767 178,871,965 178,871,965 Net income 29,762 36,464 5,510 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustment (7,824 ) 21,757 3,288 Comprehensive income 21,938 58,221 8,798

(1) Share-based compensation expenses are allocated in operating expenses items as follows:

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 2018 RMB RMB US$ Fulfillment 730 1,186 179 Sales and marketing 5,151 7,910 1,195 Technology and content 2,827 3,742 566 General and administrative 4,418 7,757 1,172 13,126 20,595 3,112

(2) Including amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, which amounted to RMB nil and RMB0.4 million for the three months period ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

(3) Including income tax benefits of RMB nil and RMB0.1 million related to the reversal of deferred tax liabilities, which was recognized on business acquisition for the three months period ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Baozun Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except for share and per ADS data) For the three months ended June 30, 2017 2018

RMB RMB US$ Income from operations 37,542 58,287 8,808 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 13,126 20,595 3,112 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition - 391 59 Non-GAAP income from operations 50,668 79,273 11,979 Net Income 29,762 36,464 5,510 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 13,126 20,595 3,112 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition - 391 59 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition - (98 ) (15 ) Non-GAAP net income 42,888 57,352 8,666 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. 29,762 36,751 5,553 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 13,126 20,595 3,112 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition - 199 30 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition - (50 ) (8 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. 42,888 57,495 8,687 Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS: Basic 0.80 1.01 0.15 Diluted 0.73 0.96 0.15 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share Basic 161,186,979 170,280,708 170,280,708 Diluted 176,053,767 178,871,965 178,871,965



__________________________________

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.6171 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 29, 2018 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition.

3 Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition.

4 Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares.

5 Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. per ADS are non-GAAP financial measures, which are defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun Inc. divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating basic and diluted net income per ordinary share multiplied by three, respectively.

6 GMV includes value added tax and excludes (i) shipping charges, (ii) surcharges and other taxes, (iii) value of the goods that are returned and (iv) deposits for purchases that have not been settled.

7 Distribution GMV refers to the GMV under the distribution business model.

8 Non-distribution GMV refers to the GMV under the service fee business model and the consignment business model.