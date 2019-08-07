Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baozun Inc (ADR)    BZUN

BAOZUN INC (ADR)

(BZUN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Baozun to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on August 21, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 05:01am EDT

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN) ("Baozun" or the "Company"), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 (8:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International                     +65-6713-5090
U.S. Toll Free                   +1-845-675-0437
Mainland China Toll Free 400-620-8038 or 800-819-0121
Hong Kong                      +852-3018-6771
Passcode:                        2376196#

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 09:59 p.m. Beijing Time, August 29, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in          +61-2-8199-0299
U.S. Toll Free                    1-855-452-5696
Passcode:                         2376196#

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Baozun’s website at http://ir.baozun.com/.

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

About Baozun Inc.

Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment.

For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Baozun Inc.
Ms. Wendy Sun
Email: ir@baozun.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com



© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAOZUN INC (ADR)
05:01aBaozun to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on August ..
GL
05/29Baozun Announces Dial-in Details for Postponed First Quarter 2019 Earnings Co..
GL
05/29Baozun Announces Postponement First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call to ..
GL
05/29Baozun Announces First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
05/24BAOZUN INC (ADR) : quaterly earnings release
05/14Baozun to Announce First Quarter Unaudited Financial Results on May 29, 2019
GL
04/11BAOZUN : Announces Closing of Convertible Senior Notes Offering and Full Exercis..
AQ
04/10Baozun Announces Closing of an Offering of American Depositary Shares in conn..
GL
04/10Baozun Announces Closing of Convertible Senior Notes Offering and Full Exerci..
GL
04/06BAOZUN : Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 7 300 M
EBIT 2019 614 M
Net income 2019 512 M
Finance 2019 329 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,5x
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 17 283 M
Chart BAOZUN INC (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Baozun Inc (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAOZUN INC (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 385,66  CNY
Last Close Price 298,73  CNY
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Bin Chou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bin Lu Chief Financial Officer
Li Meng Chief Information Technology & Innovation Officer
Jun Hua Wu Director & Chief Growth Officer
Satoshi Okada Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAOZUN INC (ADR)45.60%2 461
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.81%124 696
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.49%119 116
ACCENTURE31.59%118 222
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.61%69 363
VMWARE, INC.13.03%63 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group