Bar Harbor Bankshares : Bank & Trust Awards Career & Technical Education Scholarship to Seven Maine High School Graduates

Bar Harbor, Maine (July 2, 2020) - Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has named seven high school graduates from Maine as recipients of the Bank's 2020 Career & Technical Education Scholarship. The $1,500 award is presented to students in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont who attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and are planning to attend college or a technical school after graduation.

The Maine scholarship recipients are:

Haley Batson of Addison, Maine, is a 2020 graduate of Narraguagus Jr/Sr High School and was enrolled at the Hancock County Technical Center. She will be attending the University of Maine at Farmington, enrolled in the Elementary Education program.

Reese Brown of Cherryfield, Maine, is a 2020 graduate of Narraguagus Jr/Sr High School. She attained the Certified Residential Medication Aide (CRMA) license. She will be attending Husson University, enrolled in the Pharmacy program.

Trevor Bryant of Knox, Maine, is a 2020 graduate of Mount View High School and was enrolled at the Waldo Technology Center. He will be attending Northern Maine Community College, enrolled in the Diesel Technology program.

Jenna French of Ellsworth, Maine, is a 2020 graduate of Summer Memorial High School and was enrolled at the Hancock County Technical Center. She will be attending Universal Technical Institute, enrolled in the Auto/Diesel Technical program.

Malaya Jelks of Hermon, Maine, is a 2020 graduate of Hermon High School and was enrolled at the United Technology Center. She will be attending Husson University, enrolled in the Business Marketing program.

Race Parsons of Bar Harbor, Maine, is a 2020 graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and was enrolled at Hancock County Technical Center. He will be attending Johnson & Wales, enrolled in the Baking & Pastry Arts program.

Justice Rotta-Butler of Trenton, Maine, is a 2020 graduate of Ellsworth High School and was enrolled at Hancock County Technical Center. She will be attending Eastern Maine Community College, enrolled in the Culinary Arts program.

