Bar Harbor Bankshares : Bank & Trust Awards Scholarships to Three MDI High School 2020 Graduates

Bar Harbor, Maine (June 22, 2020) - Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has awarded $500 scholarships to Mount Desert Island High School 2020 graduates Katherine Hoff, Samuel Keblinsky, and Rachelle Swanson. Established in memory of long-term Bank employees and directors, the scholarships are awarded to local high school graduates each year to help offset the cost of attending college.

Katherine Hoff of Mount Desert, Maine, is the recipient of the Carroll C. Brown Scholarship for 2020. Katherine has a passion for business and plans to major in accounting at Indiana University and eventually obtain her Certified Public Accountant license. Carroll C. Brown was appointed to the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust board of directors in 1938, and in the 1970s, was the first to fill the newly revived post of Chairman of the Board. During his tenure, Mr. Brown was the administrator of seven Bar Harbor Bank & Trust presidents.

Samuel Keblinsky of Ellsworth, Maine, is the recipient of the Horace E. Bucklin scholarship for 2020. Samuel plans to study welding technology at Southern Maine Community College and has committed to play baseball for the college. Horace Bucklin was a prominent Northeast Harbor, Maine, contractor who was involved in several Bank branch construction projects. He was elected as a Bar Harbor Bank & Trust director in 1941 and later served as Chairman of the Board from 1980 to 1983.

Rachelle Swanson of Trenton, Maine, is the recipient of the Albert H. Cunningham scholarship for 2020. Rachelle has a passion for foreign language and traveling and plans to major in communications at the University of Southern Maine. Albert Cunningham was one of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust's most dedicated staff, starting in 1929 and remaining involved in the Bank for 51 years. He served as director, treasurer, vice president, and chairman during his tenure.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets.







