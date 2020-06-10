Bar Harbor Bankshares : Bank & Trust Makes Donation to MaineStream Finance to Support Entrepreneurial Classes for Small Business Owners

Bar Harbor, Maine (June 10, 2020) - Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has made a donation to MaineStream Finance to help the nonprofit organization expand their entrepreneurial classes for small business owners. The gift will also be used for microbusiness technical assistance and succession planning in support of successful entrepreneurial growth in Central and Downeast Maine.

'Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and it's vital that we support entrepreneurs who are looking to start or grow their businesses,' said Jack Frost, VP Director of Community Giving at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. 'MaineStream Finance is providing much needed assistance to Maine entrepreneurs, and we are pleased to aid them in their efforts.'

MaineStream Finance is a non-profit organization dedicated to economic development by providing credit, capital, and financial services. Since 1999, MaineStream, a nonprofit community development financial institution (CDFI), has served Maine homeowners, homebuyers, consumers, and entrepreneurs in securing the needed advice and financing they need to grow and thrive. Visit www.mainestreamfinance.org to learn more about the organization.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.





Bar Harbor Bank & Trust's Tom Dorrity and Adam Robertson present a check to MaineStream Finance CEO Chris Lender and Portfolio and Business Services Manager Matthew Lewis in early March 2020. The gift will help support entrepreneurial classes for small business owners in Maine.

