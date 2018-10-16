Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Bar Harbor Bankshares    BHB

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES (BHB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/16 09:59:46 pm
26.275 USD   +1.37%
10:08pBAR HARBOR BANK : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
10/03BAR HARBOR BANK : Bank & Trust Continues Strategic Expansion with De..
BU
08/13BAR HARBOR BANK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bar Harbor Bankshares : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 10:08pm CEST

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB), announced that its Board of Directors declared at its October 16, 2018 meeting, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is unchanged from last quarter and is payable to all shareholders of record as of the close of business November 14, 2018 and will be paid on December 14, 2018.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 130 years. Bar Harbor provides full service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. For more information, visit www.bhbt.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
10:10pBAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
10:08pBAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
10/03BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Bank & Trust Continues Strategic Expansion with Developm..
BU
09/19BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
09/14BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
08/13BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
07/31BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
07/19BAR HARBOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/19BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/23My Current View On Long-Term Bank Investing 
07/19Bar Harbor Bankshares reports Q2 results 
07/17Bar Harbor Bankshares declares $0.20 dividend 
06/16Bar Harbor Bankshares Loses Some Luster 
05/0322 Upcoming Dividend Increases 
Chart BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
Duration : Period :
Bar Harbor Bankshares Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Curtis C. Simard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Woodside Chairman
Richard B. Maltz Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Josephine Iannelli Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Scott G. Toothaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES-4.04%400
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.56%359 447
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%284 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%268 514
WELLS FARGO-12.25%245 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.33%210 632
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.