Bar Harbor Bankshares : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB), announced that its Board of
Directors declared at its October 16, 2018 meeting, a quarterly cash
dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock. The quarterly cash dividend
is unchanged from last quarter and is payable to all shareholders of
record as of the close of business November 14, 2018 and will be paid on
December 14, 2018.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its
wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar
Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs
of its clients for over 130 years. Bar Harbor provides full service
community banking with office locations in all three Northern New
England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. For more
information, visit www.bhbt.com.
