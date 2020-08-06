Log in
Bar Harbor Bankshares    BHB

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

(BHB)
Bar Harbor Bankshares : Registration for the 27th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament Now Open

08/06/2020 | 08:34am EDT

Bar Harbor, Maine (August 6, 2020) - Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has announced that registration for the 27th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament is now open. The event will run Thursday, September 17 through Wednesday, September 23 at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. Up to 28 teams will golf over the course of a week to compete for top prizes and raise money for the YWCA Mount Desert Island.

Golfers interested in competing in the tournament can register at www.barharbor.bank/golf. Registration is $95 per person and includes the green fees, golf cart rental, and a food and beverage voucher.

To adhere to health and safety protocols in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be offered in a modified scramble format. Four teams will play each day of the tournament with staggered tee times. Each team's participation date and tee time will be confirmed with the team captain through email upon receipt of a completed registration form. After playing, each team will be provided an access code by email to share their scores through the Golf Genius website. Team prizes will be awarded for 1st & 2nd Gross and 1st & 2nd Net.

The David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament is a tribute to longtime member and chairman of the board of Bar Harbor Bankshares, David R. Harding. The tournament is our opportunity to recognize Mr. Harding's generous support of charitable organizations and his legacy of community involvement.

This year's beneficiary is the YWCA of Mount Desert Island, which has welcomed thousands of women and girls from all over the world to its safe, affordable lodgings for more than a century of uninterrupted service. It is a key community center visited by thousands of Hancock County residents year-round who attend its mission-driven social justice and empowerment programs and fun social events for children, adults, and seniors. Learn more about the organization by visiting www.ywcamdi.org.

Visit www.barharbor.bank/golf to register and get more information about the tournament.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

###

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust President and CEO Curtis C. Simard (right) welcomes golfers to the 2019 David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 12:33:04 UTC
