Bar Harbor Bankshares : Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) reported fourth quarter net income of $7.6 million, a 15% increase from $6.6 million in the same quarter of 2017. Net income for the full year 2018 was $32.9 million, up 27% compared to $26.0 million in 2017. FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 27% annualized increase in non-maturity deposit accounts

100% loan to deposit ratio

7.3% annualized increase in commercial and industrial loans

1.03% core return on assets (non-GAAP measure)

10.01% core return on equity (non-GAAP measure)

0.03% net loan charge-offs/average loans President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard stated, “We finished 2018 with the same drive and commitment we’ve seen all year as our key performance metrics improved each consecutive quarter while we focused on profitable organic growth. We delivered record core earnings per share of 59 cents this quarter and core return on assets of 1.03%. Core return on equity of 10.01% has exceeded a financial milestone as of year end. Our credit quality remains strong with a 0.03% net charge offs to average loans for the fourth quarter. The retail delivery team was a testament to our dedicated customer service as non-maturity deposits grew by 27% on an annualized basis. This growth further demonstrates the strengthening of both community and customer relationships across our entire footprint. We continued to build shareholder value in 2018 with an 11% increase in tangible book value per share excluding security adjustments, which puts us at a record level.” Mr. Simard further stated, “Loan growth in the fourth quarter was driven by our commercial and industrial book, which is no surprise given our noted pipeline in the third quarter and the concentrated efforts around this product line. With the expanded roll out of our Treasury Management platform, we’ve seen growth in both related loans and deposits. Our new commercial loan office in Portland, Maine opened in December 2018 and has already contributed to our 2019 goals. The new commercial loan production office is also expected to generate more opportunities for fee income, including but not limited to customer loan derivatives. We’ve brought in strategic recruits in 2018 to complement our existing teams which will help drive revenue as we grow market share across our New England footprint.” Mr. Simard continued, “2018 was a year marked with active balance sheet management during a tumultuous interest rate environment. We executed an investment remix strategy in the fourth quarter which will be accretive to 2019 while improving our overall liquidity and interest rate risk position. We continue to diligently explore various balance sheet strategies to efficiently use capital and enhance shareholder returns.” Mr. Simard went on to say, “We are thrilled with the December opening of our newest branch in Manchester, New Hampshire which has already attracted market share given its anticipated arrival. We also look forward to further expanding into Bedford, New Hampshire and Belfast, Maine during 2019. We view these additional markets as providing great opportunity to further build on our franchise while remaining true to the communities we call home.” Mr. Simard concluded, “We achieved several transformational goals and projects in 2018 that set an organizational roadmap and a strong foundation for future growth. As we enter 2019 with normal seasonal head-winds and an increasing competitive market place, our teams are eager and ready to execute on our strategies building on the momentum we saw in 2018.” RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net income in the fourth quarter was $7.6 million, or 49 cents per share, compared to $6.6 million, or 43 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter net income in 2018 includes $1.5 million of other income related to the sale of Visa B shares, a loss on security sales of $924 thousand and a $1.1 million non-recurring charge related to the conversion from Visa to MasterCard. Net income in the same quarter of 2017 included a $4.0 million revaluation loss on net deferred tax assets triggered by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. In addition, there was a net benefit of $2.6 million in 2017, which reflected a gain on the sale of the Company’s insurance subsidiary offset by other one-time charges. Interest income was up 9% to $32.8 million as yields on earning assets expanded 20 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Net interest margin in the fourth quarter 2018 decreased to 2.78% from 3.04% in the same period of 2017. The decrease reflects several short-term interest rate hikes and lower contribution from purchased loan accretion and tax-equivalency adjustments due to a lower 2018 federal tax rate. Excluding purchase loan accretion, net interest margin in the fourth quarter 2018 was 2.70%, which was consistent with the third quarter 2018. Despite higher short-term rates, net interest margin stabilized in the fourth quarter and an investment portfolio remix strategy was executed. Specifically, the Company sold $30.0 million of lower yielding securities in our available for sale portfolio and purchased alternative higher yielding securities with less duration and consistent credit metrics. While the sale of these securities generated a $924 thousand realized loss, the mark to market on these securities had already been recognized in other comprehensive income thus resulting in no impact on tangible book value. The Company's loan to deposit ratio improved to 100% at the end of the fourth quarter 2018 from 106% in the same period of 2017, which helped to reduce cost of funds. The fourth quarter provision for loan losses is the lowest the Company has experienced in two years, down to $572 thousand from a high of $795 thousand in the first quarter of 2018. We continue to report positive quarterly trends in both recoveries and charged-off loans. Non-interest income in the fourth quarter increased 14% to $7.5 million from $6.5 million in the prior year. The sale of the Company’s remaining ownership interest in Visa Class B shares contributed $1.5 million in the fourth quarter along with $315 thousand in customer loan derivative fee income. Non-interest expense increased to $20.1 million in the fourth quarter from $17.9 million in the third quarter 2018 and $14.3 million in the fourth quarter 2017. Salary and benefit expense decreased quarter-over-quarter due to the revaluation of post-retirement liabilities at lower year end discount rates. Acquisition, conversion and other expenses totaled $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a net benefit of $2.6 million recorded in same quarter of 2017. The charges in 2018 relates to various operating system conversion rebates previously disclosed. Other non-interest expense increased to $5.1 million from $3.0 million in the third quarter 2018 and fourth quarter 2017. The increase is due to various one-time charges related to upgrades around the Company’s automated teller machines and associated write-offs. The effective tax rate decreased to 15.8% in the fourth quarter 2018 compared with 18.8% in third quarter 2018 due to higher non-recurring pretax charges as described above. The 56% effective tax rate in the fourth quarter 2017 reflected the $4.0 million charge due to revaluation of net deferred tax assets. FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $3.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2018, up $47.0 million from the third quarter 2018 and $43.3 million from year end 2017. Loan balances in the fourth quarter 2018 were $2.5 billion increasing $6.6 million from the third quarter and $4.6 million from 2017. Commercial and industrial loans grew at a rate of 5.4% for the year and 7.3% in the fourth quarter. This growth aligns with our strategy and focus on variable rate yields and the previously announced Treasury Management roll out. Non-accrual loans in the fourth quarter 2018 decreased $3.5 million primarily due to a $2.3 million commercial relationship that was taken into other real estate owned. The full carrying value of the asset is expected to be recovered upon sale. In the fourth quarter there was an uptick in 30-day past due accounts, principally due to how payment schedules and calendar dates fell at the end of the quarter. This effect can also be seen in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net loan charge-offs continue to be at historic lows and the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans increased to 0.56% in the fourth quarter. The Company’s risk-based capital ratio strengthened in the fourth quarter 2018 as tangible book value (non-GAAP measure) continued to expand on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Tangible book value per share was $16.94 at the end of the fourth quarter 2018 compared to $16.11 at the end of third quarter. Lower long-term rates had a positive impact on the fair value adjustment to the Company’s securities portfolio recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income. Excluding the impact of security fair value adjustments, tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) was $17.50 at the end of the fourth quarter 2018, up from $17.22 in the third of quarter of 2018 on strong earnings per share. BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 125 years. Bar Harbor provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.bhbt.com. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this document that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this earnings release the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including among other things, changes in general economic and business conditions, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, legislative and regulatory change, changes in the financial markets, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Because of these and other uncertainties, the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company’s past results of operations do not necessarily indicate future results. You should not place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. The Company is not undertaking an obligation to update forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, except as required under federal securities law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP core earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including securities gains/losses, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community. TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED) A Selected Financial Highlights B Footnotes to Selected Financial Highlights C Balance Sheets D Loan and Deposit Analysis E Statements of Income F Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend) G Average Yields and Costs H Average Balances I Asset Quality Analysis J Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED At or for the Quarters Ended Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 PER SHARE DATA Net earnings, diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.58 $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.43 Core earnings, diluted (1) (2) 0.59 0.58 0.56 0.52 0.58 Total book value 23.87 23.06 22.97 22.78 22.96 Tangible book value (2) 16.94 16.11 16.00 15.78 15.94 Market price at period end 22.43 28.72 30.29 27.72 27.01 Dividends 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.19 0.19 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3) Return on assets 0.85 % 1.01 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.75 % Core return on assets (1) (2) 1.03 1.01 1.00 0.93 1.02 Return on equity 8.31 9.92 9.65 9.01 7.35 Core return on equity (1) (2) 10.01 9.98 9.86 9.31 9.97 Core return on tangible equity (1) (2) 14.46 14.52 14.43 13.72 14.56 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (2) (4) 2.78 2.81 2.91 2.97 3.04 Net interest margin (FTE), excluding purchased loan accretion (2) (4) 2.70 2.71 2.80 2.85 2.93 Efficiency ratio (2) 59.91 57.88 58.83 60.44 53.02 GROWTH (Year-to-date, annualized) (2) Total commercial loans 1.4 % 2.8 % 5.7 % 2.2 % 23.8 % Total loans 0.2 (0.1 ) — (3.4 ) 13.1 Total deposits 5.6 2.2 1.9 (1.8 ) 14.4 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions) Total assets $ 3,608 $ 3,561 $ 3,541 $ 3,511 $ 3,565 Total earning assets (5) 3,263 3,253 3,250 3,235 3,244 Total investments 761 747 749 757 755 Total loans 2,490 2,484 2,485 2,464 2,486 Allowance for loan losses 14 13 13 13 12 Total goodwill and intangible assets 108 108 108 108 108 Total deposits 2,483 2,390 2,375 2,341 2,352 Total shareholders' equity 371 358 356 352 355 Net income 8 9 9 8 7 Core income (1) (2) 9 9 9 8 9 ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.04 % Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.56 0.54 0.53 0.51 0.50 Loans/deposits 100 104 105 105 106 Shareholders' equity to total assets 10.27 10.04 10.05 10.03 9.95 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 7.51 7.24 7.22 7.17 7.12 ____________________________________ (1) Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions, system conversions and gain on sale of securities. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in table J for additional information.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(4) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.

(5) Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and securities are valued at amortized cost. BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (in thousands) Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 35,208 $ 53,154 $ 39,327 $ 35,088 $ 34,262 Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank 63,546 19,420 22,066 12,725 56,423 Total cash and cash equivalents 98,754 72,574 61,393 47,813 90,685 Securities available for sale, at fair value 725,837 712,658 710,147 718,559 717,242 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 35,659 34,154 38,712 38,105 38,105 Total securities 761,496 746,812 748,859 756,664 755,347 Commercial real estate 826,699 840,018 838,546 824,721 826,746 Commercial and industrial 404,870 385,814 400,293 387,205 379,423 Residential real estate 1,144,698 1,140,519 1,127,895 1,132,977 1,155,682 Consumer 113,960 117,239 118,332 119,516 123,762 Total loans 2,490,227 2,483,590 2,485,066 2,464,419 2,485,613 Less: Allowance for loan losses (13,866 ) (13,487 ) (13,090 ) (12,679 ) (12,325 ) Net loans 2,476,361 2,470,103 2,471,976 2,451,740 2,473,288 Premises and equipment, net 48,804 47,621 48,038 48,464 47,708 Other real estate owned 2,351 68 129 216 122 Goodwill 100,085 100,085 100,085 100,085 100,085 Other intangible assets 7,459 7,690 7,921 8,152 8,383 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 73,810 73,316 58,811 58,433 57,997 Deferred tax asset, net 9,514 11,527 10,309 9,627 7,180 Other assets 29,853 31,196 33,534 29,793 24,389 Total assets $ 3,608,487 $ 3,560,992 $ 3,541,055 $ 3,510,987 $ 3,565,184 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Demand and other non-interest bearing deposits $ 370,889 $ 372,358 $ 341,773 $ 342,192 $ 349,055 NOW deposits 484,717 471,326 449,715 448,992 466,610 Savings deposits 358,888 354,908 350,339 361,591 364,799 Money market deposits 335,951 254,142 260,642 303,777 305,275 Time deposits 932,793 937,615 972,252 884,848 866,346 Total deposits 2,483,238 2,390,349 2,374,721 2,341,400 2,352,085 Senior borrowings 680,823 739,224 735,924 742,198 786,688 Subordinated borrowings 42,973 42,988 43,003 43,018 43,033 Total borrowings 723,796 782,212 778,927 785,216 829,721 Other liabilities 30,874 30,746 31,444 32,214 28,737 Total liabilities 3,237,908 3,203,307 3,185,092 3,158,830 3,210,543 Total common shareholders' equity 370,579 357,685 355,963 352,157 354,641 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,608,487 $ 3,560,992 $ 3,541,055 $ 3,510,987 $ 3,565,184 Net shares outstanding 15,523 15,509 15,496 15,459 15,443 BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED LOAN ANALYSIS Annualized Growth % (in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Quarter End Year to Date Commercial real estate $ 826,699 $ 840,018 $ 838,546 $ 824,721 $ 826,746 (6.3 )% — % Commercial and industrial 309,544 303,984 313,680 301,811 293,707 7.3 5.4 Total commercial loans 1,136,243 1,144,002 1,152,226 1,126,532 1,120,453 (2.7 ) 1.4 Residential real estate 1,144,698 1,140,519 1,127,895 1,132,977 1,155,682 1.5 (1.0 ) Consumer 113,960 117,239 118,332 119,516 123,762 (11.2 ) (7.9 ) Tax exempt and other 95,326 81,830 86,613 85,394 85,716 66.0 11.2 Total loans $ 2,490,227 $ 2,483,590 $ 2,485,066 $ 2,464,419 $ 2,485,613 1.1 % 0.2 % DEPOSIT ANALYSIS Annualized Growth % (in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Quarter End Year to Date Demand $ 370,889 $ 372,358 $ 341,773 $ 342,192 $ 349,055 (1.6 )% 6.3 % NOW 484,717 471,326 449,715 448,992 466,610 11.4 3.9 Savings 358,888 354,908 350,339 361,591 364,799 4.5 (1.6 ) Money market 335,951 254,142 260,642 303,777 305,275 128.8 10.0 Total non-maturity deposits 1,550,445 1,452,734 1,402,469 1,456,552 1,485,739 26.9 4.4 Total time deposits 932,793 937,615 972,252 884,848 866,346 (2.1 ) 7.7 Total deposits $ 2,483,238 $ 2,390,349 $ 2,374,721 $ 2,341,400 $ 2,352,085 15.5 % 5.6 % BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 26,743 $ 24,895 $ 104,015 $ 94,976 Securities and other 6,029 5,261 23,436 21,093 Total interest and dividend income 32,772 30,156 127,451 116,069 Interest expense Deposits 5,653 3,381 19,521 11,307 Borrowings 4,855 3,279 17,047 12,607 Total interest expense 10,508 6,660 36,568 23,914 Net interest income 22,264 23,496 90,883 92,155 Provision for loan losses 572 597 2,780 2,788 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,692 22,899 88,103 89,367 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 2,949 3,042 11,985 12,270 Insurance brokerage service income — 77 — 1,097 Customer service fees 2,477 2,495 9,538 8,484 Loss on sales of securities, net (924 ) — (924 ) 19 Bank-owned life insurance income 493 374 1,821 1,539 Other income 2,455 530 5,515 2,573 Total non-interest income 7,450 6,518 27,935 25,982 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,269 9,524 40,964 39,589 Occupancy and equipment 3,022 2,866 12,386 11,061 Loss on sales of premises and equipment, net — — — 94 Outside services 811 780 2,408 3,000 Professional services 458 298 1,474 1,655 Communication 103 249 804 1,289 Amortization of intangible assets 207 209 828 812 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 1,109 (2,615 ) 1,728 3,302 Other expenses 5,117 2,952 14,947 11,924 Total non-interest expense 20,096 14,263 75,539 72,726 Income before income taxes 9,046 15,154 40,499 42,623 Income tax expense 1,426 8,545 7,562 16,630 Net income $ 7,620 $ 6,609 $ 32,937 $ 25,993 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 2.13 $ 1.71 Diluted 0.49 0.43 2.12 1.70 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,516 15,437 15,488 15,184 Diluted 15,574 15,537 15,564 15,290 BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED (in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 26,743 $ 26,212 $ 25,934 $ 25,126 $ 24,895 Securities and other 6,029 5,972 5,784 5,651 5,261 Total interest and dividend income 32,772 32,184 31,718 30,777 30,156 Interest expense Deposits 5,653 5,478 4,405 3,985 3,381 Borrowings 4,855 4,237 4,321 3,634 3,279 Total interest expense 10,508 9,715 8,726 7,619 6,660 Net interest income 22,264 22,469 22,992 23,158 23,496 Provision for loan losses 572 643 770 795 597 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,692 21,826 22,222 22,363 22,899 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 2,949 2,952 3,122 2,962 3,042 Insurance brokerage service income — — — — 77 Customer service fees 2,477 2,490 2,347 2,224 2,495 Loss on sales of securities, net (924 ) — — — — Bank-owned life insurance income 493 505 377 446 374 Other income 2,455 1,179 1,275 606 530 Total non-interest income 7,450 7,126 7,121 6,238 6,518 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,269 10,331 10,375 10,989 9,524 Occupancy and equipment 3,022 3,366 2,925 3,073 2,866 Loss on sales of premises and equipment, net — — — — — Outside services 811 456 581 560 780 Professional services 458 223 360 433 298 Communication 103 217 304 180 249 Amortization of intangible assets 207 207 207 207 209 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 1,109 70 214 335 (2,615 ) Other expenses 5,117 3,036 3,719 3,075 2,952 Total non-interest expense 20,096 17,906 18,685 18,852 14,263 Income before income taxes 9,046 11,046 10,658 9,749 15,154 Income tax expense 1,426 2,076 2,123 1,937 8,545 Net income $ 7,620 $ 8,970 $ 8,535 $ 7,812 $ 6,609 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.58 $ 0.55 $ 0.51 $ 0.43 Diluted 0.49 0.58 0.55 0.50 0.43 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,516 15,503 15,482 15,448 15,437 Diluted 15,574 15,580 15,571 15,553 15,537 BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent - Annualized) - UNAUDITED Quarters Ended Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Earning assets Commercial real estate 4.71 % 4.57 % 4.48 % 4.41 % 4.30 % Commercial and industrial 4.61 4.59 4.69 4.41 4.77 Residential 3.83 3.83 3.88 3.87 3.78 Consumer 5.07 4.85 4.65 4.47 4.17 Total loans 4.31 4.25 4.25 4.16 4.12 Securities and other 3.28 3.21 3.18 3.16 3.06 Total earning assets 4.07 % 4.00 % 3.99 % 3.92 % 3.87 % Funding liabilities NOW 0.50 % 0.43 % 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.31 % Savings 0.18 0.17 0.17 0.18 0.19 Money market 0.93 0.76 0.79 0.68 0.58 Time deposits 1.85 1.78 1.51 1.39 1.19 Total interest bearing deposits 1.12 1.06 0.90 0.82 0.70 Borrowings 2.53 2.26 2.07 1.80 1.62 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.50 % 1.38 % 1.25 % 1.11 % 0.97 % Net interest spread 2.57 2.62 2.74 2.81 2.90 Net interest margin 2.78 2.81 2.91 2.97 3.04 BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED Quarters Ended (in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Assets Commercial real estate $ 836,813 $ 837,058 $ 824,356 $ 819,531 $ 783,730 Commercial and industrial 393,396 388,831 396,471 380,029 362,881 Residential 1,137,493 1,120,336 1,126,714 1,147,010 1,161,865 Consumer 114,960 117,735 119,570 121,467 125,109 Total loans (1) 2,482,662 2,463,960 2,467,111 2,468,037 2,433,585 Securities and other (2) 762,901 773,562 767,886 765,328 753,282 Total earning assets 3,245,563 3,237,522 3,234,997 3,233,365 3,186,867 Cash and due from banks 68,904 63,272 50,869 53,151 65,145 Allowance for loan losses (13,922 ) (13,463 ) (13,107 ) (12,589 ) (12,202 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 107,657 107,887 108,118 108,349 108,769 Other assets 138,074 137,466 131,522 129,525 144,359 Total assets $ 3,546,276 $ 3,532,684 $ 3,512,399 $ 3,511,801 $ 3,492,938 Liabilities and shareholders' equity NOW $ 475,449 $ 461,875 $ 441,645 $ 447,026 $ 449,669 Savings 346,905 356,834 351,712 362,508 368,714 Money market 272,612 259,738 288,169 305,105 308,071 Time deposits 914,674 964,108 872,149 857,796 799,348 Total interest bearing deposits 2,009,640 2,042,555 1,953,675 1,972,435 1,925,802 Borrowings 761,781 744,632 836,295 819,576 803,469 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,771,421 2,787,187 2,789,970 2,792,011 2,729,271 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 384,636 357,856 339,374 339,349 376,066 Other liabilities 26,569 28,943 28,386 29,000 30,971 Total liabilities 3,182,626 3,173,986 3,157,730 3,160,360 3,136,308 Total shareholders' equity 363,650 358,698 354,669 351,441 356,630 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,546,276 $ 3,532,684 $ 3,512,399 $ 3,511,801 $ 3,492,938 _____________________________________ (1) Total loans include non-accruing loans.

(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost. BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED At or for the Quarters Ended (in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accruing loans: Commercial real estate $ 8,156 $ 8,348 $ 8,883 $ 8,422 $ 8,343 Commercial installment 2,331 2,303 2,411 2,304 1,209 Residential real estate 7,211 10,396 9,945 8,548 4,266 Consumer installment 537 727 707 1,065 500 Total non-accruing loans 18,235 21,774 21,946 20,339 14,318 Other real estate owned 2,351 68 129 216 122 Total non-performing assets $ 20,586 $ 21,842 $ 22,075 $ 20,555 $ 14,440 Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.73 % 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.83 % 0.58 % Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.57 0.61 0.62 0.59 0.41 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 13,487 $ 13,090 $ 12,679 $ 12,325 $ 11,950 Charged-off loans (631 ) (298 ) (517 ) (461 ) (277 ) Recoveries on charged-off loans 438 52 158 20 55 Net loans charged-off (193 ) (246 ) (359 ) (441 ) (222 ) Provision for loan losses 572 643 770 795 597 Balance at end of period $ 13,866 $ 13,487 $ 13,090 $ 12,679 $ 12,325 Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.56 % 0.54 % 0.53 % 0.51 % 0.50 % Allowance for loan losses/non-accruing loans 76 62 60 62 86 NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS Commercial real estate $ (25 ) $ (27 ) $ (92 ) $ (91 ) $ (92 ) Commercial installment 53 (53 ) (54 ) (140 ) 1 Residential real estate (31 ) (123 ) (64 ) 1 — Consumer installment (190 ) (43 ) (149 ) (211 ) (131 ) Total, net $ (193 ) $ (246 ) $ (359 ) $ (441 ) $ (222 ) Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.04 % Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.05 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.04 DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/TOTAL LOANS 30-89 Days delinquent 0.38 % 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.24 % 0.37 % 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 0.01 — — — 0.02 Total accruing delinquent loans 0.39 0.17 0.14 0.24 0.39 Non-accruing loans 0.73 0.88 0.88 0.83 0.58 Total delinquent and non-accruing loans 1.12 % 1.05 % 1.02 % 1.07 % 0.97 % BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED At or for the Quarters Ended (in thousands) Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Net income $ 7,620 $ 8,970 $ 8,535 $ 7,812 $ 6,609 Adj: Loss on sale of securities, net 924 — — — — Adj: Loss (gain) on other real estate owned 5 (8 ) 23 — — Adj: Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 1,109 70 214 335 (2,615 ) Adj: Income taxes (1) (485 ) (12 ) (57 ) (81 ) 982 Adj: Tax reform charge — — — — 3,988 Total core income (2) (A) $ 9,173 $ 9,020 $ 8,715 $ 8,066 $ 8,964 Net interest income (B) $ 22,264 $ 22,469 $ 22,992 $ 23,158 $ 23,496 Plus: Non-interest income 7,450 7,126 7,121 6,238 6,518 Total Revenue(2) 29,714 29,595 30,113 29,396 30,014 Adj: Loss on sale of securities, net 924 — — — — Total core revenue (2) (C) $ 30,638 $ 29,595 $ 30,113 $ 29,396 $ 30,014 Total non-interest expense 20,096 17,906 18,685 18,852 14,263 Less: (Loss) gain on other real estate owned (5 ) 8 (23 ) — — Less: Acquisition, conversion and other expenses (1,109 ) (70 ) (214 ) (335 ) 2,615 Core non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 18,982 $ 17,844 $ 18,448 $ 18,517 $ 16,878 (in millions) Total average earning assets (E) $ 3,246 $ 3,238 $ 3,235 $ 3,233 $ 3,187 Total average assets (F) 3,546 3,533 3,512 3,512 3,493 Total average shareholders' equity (G) 364 359 355 351 357 Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3) (H) 256 251 247 243 248 Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (I) 263 250 248 244 246 Total tangible assets, period-end (2) (3) (J) 3,501 3,453 3,433 3,403 3,457 (in thousands) Total common shares outstanding, period-end (K) 15,523 15,509 15,496 15,459 15,443 Average diluted shares outstanding (L) 15,574 15,580 15,571 15,553 15,537 Core earnings per share, diluted (A/L) $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.58 Tangible book value per share, period-end (2) (I/K) 16.94 16.11 16.00 15.78 15.94 Securities adjustment, net of tax(4) (M) (8,663 ) (17,152 ) (12,594 ) (10,237 ) 1,711 Tangible book value per share, excluding securities adjustment(4) (I+M)/K 17.50 17.22 16.81 16.44 15.83 Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets(2) (I/J) 7.51 7.24 7.22 7.17 7.12 Performance ratios Return on assets 0.85 % 1.01 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.75 % Core return on assets (2) (A/F) 1.03 1.01 1.00 0.93 1.02 Return on equity 8.31 9.92 9.65 9.01 7.35 Core return on equity (2) (A/G) 10.01 9.98 9.86 9.31 9.97 Core return on tangible equity (2) (5) (A/H) 14.46 14.52 14.43 13.72 14.56 Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (D-O-Q)/(C+N) 59.91 57.88 58.83 60.44 53.02 Net interest margin(2) (B+P)/E 2.78 2.81 2.91 2.97 3.04 Supplementary data (in thousands) Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio (N) $ 633 $ 654 $ 622 $ 645 $ 1,122 Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense (O) 39 129 159 152 161 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin (P) 488 493 502 503 897 Intangible amortization (Q) 207 207 207 207 209 ______________________________________ (1) A marginal tax rate was used of 23.78% in third and fourth quarter 2018, 24.15% for the first and second quarter of 2018 and 37.57% in 2017.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.

(4) Securities adjustment, net of tax represents the total unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities recorded on the Company's consolidated balance sheets within total common shareholders' equity.

(5) Core return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total core income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a marginal rate of 23.78% in third and fourth quarter 2018, 24.15% in first and second quarter 2018 and 37.57% in 2017, by average tangible equity.

(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted non-interest income. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005837/en/

