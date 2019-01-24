Bar Harbor Bankshares : Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) reported fourth
quarter net income of $7.6 million, a 15% increase from $6.6 million in
the same quarter of 2017. Net income for the full year 2018 was $32.9
million, up 27% compared to $26.0 million in 2017.
FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
27% annualized increase in non-maturity deposit accounts
100% loan to deposit ratio
7.3% annualized increase in commercial and industrial loans
1.03% core return on assets (non-GAAP measure)
10.01% core return on equity (non-GAAP measure)
0.03% net loan charge-offs/average loans
President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard stated, “We
finished 2018 with the same drive and commitment we’ve seen all year as
our key performance metrics improved each consecutive quarter while we
focused on profitable organic growth. We delivered record core earnings
per share of 59 cents this quarter and core return on assets of 1.03%.
Core return on equity of 10.01% has exceeded a financial milestone as of
year end. Our credit quality remains strong with a 0.03% net charge offs
to average loans for the fourth quarter. The retail delivery team was a
testament to our dedicated customer service as non-maturity deposits
grew by 27% on an annualized basis. This growth further demonstrates the
strengthening of both community and customer relationships across our
entire footprint. We continued to build shareholder value in 2018 with
an 11% increase in tangible book value per share excluding security
adjustments, which puts us at a record level.”
Mr. Simard further stated, “Loan growth in the fourth quarter was driven
by our commercial and industrial book, which is no surprise given our
noted pipeline in the third quarter and the concentrated efforts around
this product line. With the expanded roll out of our Treasury Management
platform, we’ve seen growth in both related loans and deposits. Our new
commercial loan office in Portland, Maine opened in December 2018 and
has already contributed to our 2019 goals. The new commercial loan
production office is also expected to generate more opportunities for
fee income, including but not limited to customer loan derivatives.
We’ve brought in strategic recruits in 2018 to complement our existing
teams which will help drive revenue as we grow market share across our
New England footprint.”
Mr. Simard continued, “2018 was a year marked with active balance sheet
management during a tumultuous interest rate environment. We executed an
investment remix strategy in the fourth quarter which will be accretive
to 2019 while improving our overall liquidity and interest rate risk
position. We continue to diligently explore various balance sheet
strategies to efficiently use capital and enhance shareholder returns.”
Mr. Simard went on to say, “We are thrilled with the December opening of
our newest branch in Manchester, New Hampshire which has already
attracted market share given its anticipated arrival. We also look
forward to further expanding into Bedford, New Hampshire and Belfast,
Maine during 2019. We view these additional markets as providing great
opportunity to further build on our franchise while remaining true to
the communities we call home.”
Mr. Simard concluded, “We achieved several transformational goals and
projects in 2018 that set an organizational roadmap and a strong
foundation for future growth. As we enter 2019 with normal seasonal
head-winds and an increasing competitive market place, our teams are
eager and ready to execute on our strategies building on the momentum we
saw in 2018.”
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net income in the fourth quarter was
$7.6 million, or 49 cents per share, compared to $6.6 million, or 43
cents per share, in the same quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter net income
in 2018 includes $1.5 million of other income related to the sale of
Visa B shares, a loss on security sales of $924 thousand and a $1.1
million non-recurring charge related to the conversion from Visa to
MasterCard. Net income in the same quarter of 2017 included a $4.0
million revaluation loss on net deferred tax assets triggered by the Tax
Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. In addition, there was a net benefit of $2.6
million in 2017, which reflected a gain on the sale of the Company’s
insurance subsidiary offset by other one-time charges.
Interest income was up 9% to $32.8 million as yields on earning assets
expanded 20 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Net interest margin
in the fourth quarter 2018 decreased to 2.78% from 3.04% in the same
period of 2017. The decrease reflects several short-term interest rate
hikes and lower contribution from purchased loan accretion and
tax-equivalency adjustments due to a lower 2018 federal tax rate.
Excluding purchase loan accretion, net interest margin in the fourth
quarter 2018 was 2.70%, which was consistent with the third quarter
2018. Despite higher short-term rates, net interest margin stabilized in
the fourth quarter and an investment portfolio remix strategy was
executed. Specifically, the Company sold $30.0 million of lower yielding
securities in our available for sale portfolio and purchased alternative
higher yielding securities with less duration and consistent credit
metrics. While the sale of these securities generated a $924 thousand
realized loss, the mark to market on these securities had already been
recognized in other comprehensive income thus resulting in no impact on
tangible book value. The Company's loan to deposit ratio improved to
100% at the end of the fourth quarter 2018 from 106% in the same period
of 2017, which helped to reduce cost of funds.
The fourth quarter provision for loan losses is the lowest the Company
has experienced in two years, down to $572 thousand from a high of $795
thousand in the first quarter of 2018. We continue to report positive
quarterly trends in both recoveries and charged-off loans.
Non-interest income in the fourth quarter increased 14% to $7.5 million
from $6.5 million in the prior year. The sale of the Company’s remaining
ownership interest in Visa Class B shares contributed $1.5 million in
the fourth quarter along with $315 thousand in customer loan derivative
fee income.
Non-interest expense increased to $20.1 million in the fourth quarter
from $17.9 million in the third quarter 2018 and $14.3 million in the
fourth quarter 2017. Salary and benefit expense decreased
quarter-over-quarter due to the revaluation of post-retirement
liabilities at lower year end discount rates. Acquisition, conversion
and other expenses totaled $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to a net benefit of $2.6 million recorded in same quarter of
2017. The charges in 2018 relates to various operating system conversion
rebates previously disclosed. Other non-interest expense increased to
$5.1 million from $3.0 million in the third quarter 2018 and fourth
quarter 2017. The increase is due to various one-time charges related to
upgrades around the Company’s automated teller machines and associated
write-offs.
The effective tax rate decreased to 15.8% in the fourth quarter 2018
compared with 18.8% in third quarter 2018 due to higher non-recurring
pretax charges as described above. The 56% effective tax rate in the
fourth quarter 2017 reflected the $4.0 million charge due to revaluation
of net deferred tax assets.
FINANCIAL CONDITION Total assets were $3.6 billion at the
end of the fourth quarter 2018, up $47.0 million from the third quarter
2018 and $43.3 million from year end 2017. Loan balances in the fourth
quarter 2018 were $2.5 billion increasing $6.6 million from the third
quarter and $4.6 million from 2017. Commercial and industrial loans grew
at a rate of 5.4% for the year and 7.3% in the fourth quarter. This
growth aligns with our strategy and focus on variable rate yields and
the previously announced Treasury Management roll out.
Non-accrual loans in the fourth quarter 2018 decreased $3.5 million
primarily due to a $2.3 million commercial relationship that was taken
into other real estate owned. The full carrying value of the asset is
expected to be recovered upon sale. In the fourth quarter there was an
uptick in 30-day past due accounts, principally due to how payment
schedules and calendar dates fell at the end of the quarter. This effect
can also be seen in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net loan charge-offs
continue to be at historic lows and the ratio of the allowance for loan
losses to total loans increased to 0.56% in the fourth quarter.
The Company’s risk-based capital ratio strengthened in the fourth
quarter 2018 as tangible book value (non-GAAP measure) continued to
expand on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Tangible book value per share
was $16.94 at the end of the fourth quarter 2018 compared to $16.11 at
the end of third quarter. Lower long-term rates had a positive impact on
the fair value adjustment to the Company’s securities portfolio recorded
in accumulated other comprehensive income. Excluding the impact of
security fair value adjustments, tangible book value per share (non-GAAP
measure) was $17.50 at the end of the fourth quarter 2018, up from
$17.22 in the third of quarter of 2018 on strong earnings per share.
BACKGROUND Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the
parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.
Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank
serving the financial needs of its clients for over 125 years. Bar
Harbor provides full-service community banking with office locations in
all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and
Vermont. For more information, visit www.bhbt.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements contained in
this document that are not historical facts may constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and
are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this earnings
release the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan,"
"potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate,"
"expect," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify
forward-looking statements, but these terms are not the exclusive means
of identifying forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and
uncertainties, including among other things, changes in general economic
and business conditions, increased competitive pressures, changes in the
interest rate environment, legislative and regulatory change, changes in
the financial markets, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from
time to time in documents that the Company files with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in the
section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Because of these and
other uncertainties, the Company’s actual results, performance or
achievements, or industry results, may be materially different from the
results indicated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, the
Company’s past results of operations do not necessarily indicate future
results. You should not place undue reliance on any of the
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which
they were made. The Company is not undertaking an obligation to update
forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the
future, except as required under federal securities law. The Company
qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary
statements.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES This document contains certain
non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in
accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United
States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to
provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on
operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP
financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should
be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial
information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP
measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that
non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the
benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when
computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the
Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's
non-GAAP core earnings information set forth is not necessarily
comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other
companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as
supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the
Company's GAAP financial information.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating
operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense.
These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to
its normalized operations, including securities gains/losses,
acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems
conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an
adjustment for income tax expense.
The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure
of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to
understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of
accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely
on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's
performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP
core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison
of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.
The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude
intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the
investment community.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings, diluted
$
0.49
$
0.58
$
0.55
$
0.50
$
0.43
Core earnings, diluted (1) (2)
0.59
0.58
0.56
0.52
0.58
Total book value
23.87
23.06
22.97
22.78
22.96
Tangible book value (2)
16.94
16.11
16.00
15.78
15.94
Market price at period end
22.43
28.72
30.29
27.72
27.01
Dividends
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.19
0.19
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3)
Return on assets
0.85
%
1.01
%
0.97
%
0.90
%
0.75
%
Core return on assets (1) (2)
1.03
1.01
1.00
0.93
1.02
Return on equity
8.31
9.92
9.65
9.01
7.35
Core return on equity (1) (2)
10.01
9.98
9.86
9.31
9.97
Core return on tangible equity (1) (2)
14.46
14.52
14.43
13.72
14.56
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (2) (4)
2.78
2.81
2.91
2.97
3.04
Net interest margin (FTE), excluding purchased loan accretion (2)
(4)
2.70
2.71
2.80
2.85
2.93
Efficiency ratio (2)
59.91
57.88
58.83
60.44
53.02
GROWTH (Year-to-date, annualized) (2)
Total commercial loans
1.4
%
2.8
%
5.7
%
2.2
%
23.8
%
Total loans
0.2
(0.1
)
—
(3.4
)
13.1
Total deposits
5.6
2.2
1.9
(1.8
)
14.4
FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)
Total assets
$
3,608
$
3,561
$
3,541
$
3,511
$
3,565
Total earning assets (5)
3,263
3,253
3,250
3,235
3,244
Total investments
761
747
749
757
755
Total loans
2,490
2,484
2,485
2,464
2,486
Allowance for loan losses
14
13
13
13
12
Total goodwill and intangible assets
108
108
108
108
108
Total deposits
2,483
2,390
2,375
2,341
2,352
Total shareholders' equity
371
358
356
352
355
Net income
8
9
9
8
7
Core income (1) (2)
9
9
9
8
9
ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS
Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.04
%
Allowance for loan losses/total loans
0.56
0.54
0.53
0.51
0.50
Loans/deposits
100
104
105
105
106
Shareholders' equity to total assets
10.27
10.04
10.05
10.03
9.95
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets
7.51
7.24
7.22
7.17
7.12
(1) Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted
to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions,
system conversions and gain on sale of securities. Refer to the
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in table J for additional
information. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) All
performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet
amounts, where applicable. (4) Fully taxable equivalent considers
the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans. (5)
Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and securities are valued at
amortized cost.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(in thousands)
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
35,208
$
53,154
$
39,327
$
35,088
$
34,262
Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank
63,546
19,420
22,066
12,725
56,423
Total cash and cash equivalents
98,754
72,574
61,393
47,813
90,685
Securities available for sale, at fair value
725,837
712,658
710,147
718,559
717,242
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
35,659
34,154
38,712
38,105
38,105
Total securities
761,496
746,812
748,859
756,664
755,347
Commercial real estate
826,699
840,018
838,546
824,721
826,746
Commercial and industrial
404,870
385,814
400,293
387,205
379,423
Residential real estate
1,144,698
1,140,519
1,127,895
1,132,977
1,155,682
Consumer
113,960
117,239
118,332
119,516
123,762
Total loans
2,490,227
2,483,590
2,485,066
2,464,419
2,485,613
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(13,866
)
(13,487
)
(13,090
)
(12,679
)
(12,325
)
Net loans
2,476,361
2,470,103
2,471,976
2,451,740
2,473,288
Premises and equipment, net
48,804
47,621
48,038
48,464
47,708
Other real estate owned
2,351
68
129
216
122
Goodwill
100,085
100,085
100,085
100,085
100,085
Other intangible assets
7,459
7,690
7,921
8,152
8,383
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
73,810
73,316
58,811
58,433
57,997
Deferred tax asset, net
9,514
11,527
10,309
9,627
7,180
Other assets
29,853
31,196
33,534
29,793
24,389
Total assets
$
3,608,487
$
3,560,992
$
3,541,055
$
3,510,987
$
3,565,184
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Demand and other non-interest bearing deposits
$
370,889
$
372,358
$
341,773
$
342,192
$
349,055
NOW deposits
484,717
471,326
449,715
448,992
466,610
Savings deposits
358,888
354,908
350,339
361,591
364,799
Money market deposits
335,951
254,142
260,642
303,777
305,275
Time deposits
932,793
937,615
972,252
884,848
866,346
Total deposits
2,483,238
2,390,349
2,374,721
2,341,400
2,352,085
Senior borrowings
680,823
739,224
735,924
742,198
786,688
Subordinated borrowings
42,973
42,988
43,003
43,018
43,033
Total borrowings
723,796
782,212
778,927
785,216
829,721
Other liabilities
30,874
30,746
31,444
32,214
28,737
Total liabilities
3,237,908
3,203,307
3,185,092
3,158,830
3,210,543
Total common shareholders' equity
370,579
357,685
355,963
352,157
354,641
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,608,487
$
3,560,992
$
3,541,055
$
3,510,987
$
3,565,184
Net shares outstanding
15,523
15,509
15,496
15,459
15,443
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
LOAN ANALYSIS
Annualized Growth %
(in thousands)
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Quarter End
Year to Date
Commercial real estate
$
826,699
$
840,018
$
838,546
$
824,721
$
826,746
(6.3
)%
—
%
Commercial and industrial
309,544
303,984
313,680
301,811
293,707
7.3
5.4
Total commercial loans
1,136,243
1,144,002
1,152,226
1,126,532
1,120,453
(2.7
)
1.4
Residential real estate
1,144,698
1,140,519
1,127,895
1,132,977
1,155,682
1.5
(1.0
)
Consumer
113,960
117,239
118,332
119,516
123,762
(11.2
)
(7.9
)
Tax exempt and other
95,326
81,830
86,613
85,394
85,716
66.0
11.2
Total loans
$
2,490,227
$
2,483,590
$
2,485,066
$
2,464,419
$
2,485,613
1.1
%
0.2
%
DEPOSIT ANALYSIS
Annualized Growth %
(in thousands)
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Quarter End
Year to Date
Demand
$
370,889
$
372,358
$
341,773
$
342,192
$
349,055
(1.6
)%
6.3
%
NOW
484,717
471,326
449,715
448,992
466,610
11.4
3.9
Savings
358,888
354,908
350,339
361,591
364,799
4.5
(1.6
)
Money market
335,951
254,142
260,642
303,777
305,275
128.8
10.0
Total non-maturity deposits
1,550,445
1,452,734
1,402,469
1,456,552
1,485,739
26.9
4.4
Total time deposits
932,793
937,615
972,252
884,848
866,346
(2.1
)
7.7
Total deposits
$
2,483,238
$
2,390,349
$
2,374,721
$
2,341,400
$
2,352,085
15.5
%
5.6
%
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
26,743
$
24,895
$
104,015
$
94,976
Securities and other
6,029
5,261
23,436
21,093
Total interest and dividend income
32,772
30,156
127,451
116,069
Interest expense
Deposits
5,653
3,381
19,521
11,307
Borrowings
4,855
3,279
17,047
12,607
Total interest expense
10,508
6,660
36,568
23,914
Net interest income
22,264
23,496
90,883
92,155
Provision for loan losses
572
597
2,780
2,788
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
21,692
22,899
88,103
89,367
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
2,949
3,042
11,985
12,270
Insurance brokerage service income
—
77
—
1,097
Customer service fees
2,477
2,495
9,538
8,484
Loss on sales of securities, net
(924
)
—
(924
)
19
Bank-owned life insurance income
493
374
1,821
1,539
Other income
2,455
530
5,515
2,573
Total non-interest income
7,450
6,518
27,935
25,982
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
9,269
9,524
40,964
39,589
Occupancy and equipment
3,022
2,866
12,386
11,061
Loss on sales of premises and equipment, net
—
—
—
94
Outside services
811
780
2,408
3,000
Professional services
458
298
1,474
1,655
Communication
103
249
804
1,289
Amortization of intangible assets
207
209
828
812
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
1,109
(2,615
)
1,728
3,302
Other expenses
5,117
2,952
14,947
11,924
Total non-interest expense
20,096
14,263
75,539
72,726
Income before income taxes
9,046
15,154
40,499
42,623
Income tax expense
1,426
8,545
7,562
16,630
Net income
$
7,620
$
6,609
$
32,937
$
25,993
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.49
$
0.43
$
2.13
$
1.71
Diluted
0.49
0.43
2.12
1.70
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
15,516
15,437
15,488
15,184
Diluted
15,574
15,537
15,564
15,290
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED
(in thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
26,743
$
26,212
$
25,934
$
25,126
$
24,895
Securities and other
6,029
5,972
5,784
5,651
5,261
Total interest and dividend income
32,772
32,184
31,718
30,777
30,156
Interest expense
Deposits
5,653
5,478
4,405
3,985
3,381
Borrowings
4,855
4,237
4,321
3,634
3,279
Total interest expense
10,508
9,715
8,726
7,619
6,660
Net interest income
22,264
22,469
22,992
23,158
23,496
Provision for loan losses
572
643
770
795
597
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
21,692
21,826
22,222
22,363
22,899
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
2,949
2,952
3,122
2,962
3,042
Insurance brokerage service income
—
—
—
—
77
Customer service fees
2,477
2,490
2,347
2,224
2,495
Loss on sales of securities, net
(924
)
—
—
—
—
Bank-owned life insurance income
493
505
377
446
374
Other income
2,455
1,179
1,275
606
530
Total non-interest income
7,450
7,126
7,121
6,238
6,518
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
9,269
10,331
10,375
10,989
9,524
Occupancy and equipment
3,022
3,366
2,925
3,073
2,866
Loss on sales of premises and equipment, net
—
—
—
—
—
Outside services
811
456
581
560
780
Professional services
458
223
360
433
298
Communication
103
217
304
180
249
Amortization of intangible assets
207
207
207
207
209
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
1,109
70
214
335
(2,615
)
Other expenses
5,117
3,036
3,719
3,075
2,952
Total non-interest expense
20,096
17,906
18,685
18,852
14,263
Income before income taxes
9,046
11,046
10,658
9,749
15,154
Income tax expense
1,426
2,076
2,123
1,937
8,545
Net income
$
7,620
$
8,970
$
8,535
$
7,812
$
6,609
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.49
$
0.58
$
0.55
$
0.51
$
0.43
Diluted
0.49
0.58
0.55
0.50
0.43
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
15,516
15,503
15,482
15,448
15,437
Diluted
15,574
15,580
15,571
15,553
15,537
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent - Annualized)
- UNAUDITED
Quarters Ended
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Earning assets
Commercial real estate
4.71
%
4.57
%
4.48
%
4.41
%
4.30
%
Commercial and industrial
4.61
4.59
4.69
4.41
4.77
Residential
3.83
3.83
3.88
3.87
3.78
Consumer
5.07
4.85
4.65
4.47
4.17
Total loans
4.31
4.25
4.25
4.16
4.12
Securities and other
3.28
3.21
3.18
3.16
3.06
Total earning assets
4.07
%
4.00
%
3.99
%
3.92
%
3.87
%
Funding liabilities
NOW
0.50
%
0.43
%
0.37
%
0.34
%
0.31
%
Savings
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.18
0.19
Money market
0.93
0.76
0.79
0.68
0.58
Time deposits
1.85
1.78
1.51
1.39
1.19
Total interest bearing deposits
1.12
1.06
0.90
0.82
0.70
Borrowings
2.53
2.26
2.07
1.80
1.62
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.50
%
1.38
%
1.25
%
1.11
%
0.97
%
Net interest spread
2.57
2.62
2.74
2.81
2.90
Net interest margin
2.78
2.81
2.91
2.97
3.04
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED
Quarters Ended
(in thousands)
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Assets
Commercial real estate
$
836,813
$
837,058
$
824,356
$
819,531
$
783,730
Commercial and industrial
393,396
388,831
396,471
380,029
362,881
Residential
1,137,493
1,120,336
1,126,714
1,147,010
1,161,865
Consumer
114,960
117,735
119,570
121,467
125,109
Total loans (1)
2,482,662
2,463,960
2,467,111
2,468,037
2,433,585
Securities and other (2)
762,901
773,562
767,886
765,328
753,282
Total earning assets
3,245,563
3,237,522
3,234,997
3,233,365
3,186,867
Cash and due from banks
68,904
63,272
50,869
53,151
65,145
Allowance for loan losses
(13,922
)
(13,463
)
(13,107
)
(12,589
)
(12,202
)
Goodwill and other intangible assets
107,657
107,887
108,118
108,349
108,769
Other assets
138,074
137,466
131,522
129,525
144,359
Total assets
$
3,546,276
$
3,532,684
$
3,512,399
$
3,511,801
$
3,492,938
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
NOW
$
475,449
$
461,875
$
441,645
$
447,026
$
449,669
Savings
346,905
356,834
351,712
362,508
368,714
Money market
272,612
259,738
288,169
305,105
308,071
Time deposits
914,674
964,108
872,149
857,796
799,348
Total interest bearing deposits
2,009,640
2,042,555
1,953,675
1,972,435
1,925,802
Borrowings
761,781
744,632
836,295
819,576
803,469
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,771,421
2,787,187
2,789,970
2,792,011
2,729,271
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
384,636
357,856
339,374
339,349
376,066
Other liabilities
26,569
28,943
28,386
29,000
30,971
Total liabilities
3,182,626
3,173,986
3,157,730
3,160,360
3,136,308
Total shareholders' equity
363,650
358,698
354,669
351,441
356,630
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,546,276
$
3,532,684
$
3,512,399
$
3,511,801
$
3,492,938
(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans. (2) Average balances
for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
(in thousands)
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-accruing loans:
Commercial real estate
$
8,156
$
8,348
$
8,883
$
8,422
$
8,343
Commercial installment
2,331
2,303
2,411
2,304
1,209
Residential real estate
7,211
10,396
9,945
8,548
4,266
Consumer installment
537
727
707
1,065
500
Total non-accruing loans
18,235
21,774
21,946
20,339
14,318
Other real estate owned
2,351
68
129
216
122
Total non-performing assets
$
20,586
$
21,842
$
22,075
$
20,555
$
14,440
Total non-accruing loans/total loans
0.73
%
0.88
%
0.88
%
0.83
%
0.58
%
Total non-performing assets/total assets
0.57
0.61
0.62
0.59
0.41
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Balance at beginning of period
$
13,487
$
13,090
$
12,679
$
12,325
$
11,950
Charged-off loans
(631
)
(298
)
(517
)
(461
)
(277
)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
438
52
158
20
55
Net loans charged-off
(193
)
(246
)
(359
)
(441
)
(222
)
Provision for loan losses
572
643
770
795
597
Balance at end of period
$
13,866
$
13,487
$
13,090
$
12,679
$
12,325
Allowance for loan losses/total loans
0.56
%
0.54
%
0.53
%
0.51
%
0.50
%
Allowance for loan losses/non-accruing loans
76
62
60
62
86
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS
Commercial real estate
$
(25
)
$
(27
)
$
(92
)
$
(91
)
$
(92
)
Commercial installment
53
(53
)
(54
)
(140
)
1
Residential real estate
(31
)
(123
)
(64
)
1
—
Consumer installment
(190
)
(43
)
(149
)
(211
)
(131
)
Total, net
$
(193
)
$
(246
)
$
(359
)
$
(441
)
$
(222
)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.04
%
Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans
0.05
0.06
0.06
0.07
0.04
DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/TOTAL LOANS
30-89 Days delinquent
0.38
%
0.17
%
0.14
%
0.24
%
0.37
%
90+ Days delinquent and still accruing
0.01
—
—
—
0.02
Total accruing delinquent loans
0.39
0.17
0.14
0.24
0.39
Non-accruing loans
0.73
0.88
0.88
0.83
0.58
Total delinquent and non-accruing loans
1.12
%
1.05
%
1.02
%
1.07
%
0.97
%
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY
DATA - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
(in thousands)
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Net income
$
7,620
$
8,970
$
8,535
$
7,812
$
6,609
Adj: Loss on sale of securities, net
924
—
—
—
—
Adj: Loss (gain) on other real estate owned
5
(8
)
23
—
—
Adj: Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
1,109
70
214
335
(2,615
)
Adj: Income taxes (1)
(485
)
(12
)
(57
)
(81
)
982
Adj: Tax reform charge
—
—
—
—
3,988
Total core income (2)
(A)
$
9,173
$
9,020
$
8,715
$
8,066
$
8,964
Net interest income
(B)
$
22,264
$
22,469
$
22,992
$
23,158
$
23,496
Plus: Non-interest income
7,450
7,126
7,121
6,238
6,518
Total Revenue(2)
29,714
29,595
30,113
29,396
30,014
Adj: Loss on sale of securities, net
924
—
—
—
—
Total core revenue (2)
(C)
$
30,638
$
29,595
$
30,113
$
29,396
$
30,014
Total non-interest expense
20,096
17,906
18,685
18,852
14,263
Less: (Loss) gain on other real estate owned
(5
)
8
(23
)
—
—
Less: Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
(1,109
)
(70
)
(214
)
(335
)
2,615
Core non-interest expense (2)
(D)
$
18,982
$
17,844
$
18,448
$
18,517
$
16,878
(in millions)
Total average earning assets
(E)
$
3,246
$
3,238
$
3,235
$
3,233
$
3,187
Total average assets
(F)
3,546
3,533
3,512
3,512
3,493
Total average shareholders' equity
(G)
364
359
355
351
357
Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3)
(H)
256
251
247
243
248
Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3)
(I)
263
250
248
244
246
Total tangible assets, period-end (2) (3)
(J)
3,501
3,453
3,433
3,403
3,457
(in thousands)
Total common shares outstanding, period-end
(K)
15,523
15,509
15,496
15,459
15,443
Average diluted shares outstanding
(L)
15,574
15,580
15,571
15,553
15,537
Core earnings per share, diluted
(A/L)
$
0.59
$
0.58
$
0.56
$
0.52
$
0.58
Tangible book value per share, period-end (2)
(I/K)
16.94
16.11
16.00
15.78
15.94
Securities adjustment, net of tax(4)
(M)
(8,663
)
(17,152
)
(12,594
)
(10,237
)
1,711
Tangible book value per share, excluding securities adjustment(4)
(I+M)/K
17.50
17.22
16.81
16.44
15.83
Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets(2)
(I/J)
7.51
7.24
7.22
7.17
7.12
Performance ratios
Return on assets
0.85
%
1.01
%
0.97
%
0.90
%
0.75
%
Core return on assets (2)
(A/F)
1.03
1.01
1.00
0.93
1.02
Return on equity
8.31
9.92
9.65
9.01
7.35
Core return on equity (2)
(A/G)
10.01
9.98
9.86
9.31
9.97
Core return on tangible equity (2) (5)
(A/H)
14.46
14.52
14.43
13.72
14.56
Efficiency ratio (2)(6)
(D-O-Q)/(C+N)
59.91
57.88
58.83
60.44
53.02
Net interest margin(2)
(B+P)/E
2.78
2.81
2.91
2.97
3.04
Supplementary data(in thousands)
Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio
(N)
$
633
$
654
$
622
$
645
$
1,122
Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense
(O)
39
129
159
152
161
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin
(P)
488
493
502
503
897
Intangible amortization
(Q)
207
207
207
207
209
______________________________________
(1) A marginal tax rate was used of 23.78% in third and fourth quarter
2018, 24.15% for the first and second quarter of 2018 and 37.57% in 2017. (2)
Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Total tangible shareholders' equity
is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible
assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking total
assets less the intangible assets at period-end. (4) Securities
adjustment, net of tax represents the total unrealized loss on
available-for-sale securities recorded on the Company's consolidated
balance sheets within total common shareholders' equity. (5) Core
return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total core income
adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets,
assuming a marginal rate of 23.78% in third and fourth quarter 2018,
24.15% in first and second quarter 2018 and 37.57% in 2017, by average
tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total
adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest
income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted
non-interest income.