Bardoc Gold : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity : Bardoc Gold Limited

ABN : 40 125 578 743

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Neil Biddle Date of last notice 3 December 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect interest Nature of indirect interest Interest held by entities controlled by Mr Neil Biddle: (including registered holder) Hatched Creek Pty Ltd Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to Biddle Partners Pty Ltd the relevant interest. Biddle Partners Pty Ltd Date of change 1) 17 March 2020 2) 18 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 31,204,480 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 3,000,000 Class F Performance Rights 2,000,000 Class G Performance Rights 150,000 16c Share Options (exp 15 December 2020) Class Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired 1) 504,145 2) 344,156 Number disposed Value/Consideration 1) $24,198.96 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and 2) $16,519.49 estimated valuation