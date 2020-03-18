Log in
Bardoc Gold : Change of Director's Interest Notice

03/18/2020 | 07:28pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity : Bardoc Gold Limited

ABN : 40 125 578 743

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Neil Biddle

Date of last notice

3 December 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest

Interest held by entities controlled by Mr Neil Biddle:

(including registered holder)

Hatched Creek Pty Ltd

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

Biddle Partners Pty Ltd

the relevant interest.

Biddle Partners Pty Ltd

Date of change

1)

17 March 2020

2)

18 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

31,204,480 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

3,000,000 Class F Performance Rights

2,000,000 Class G Performance Rights

150,000 16c Share Options (exp 15 December 2020)

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

1)

504,145

2)

344,156

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

1)

$24,198.96

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

2)

$16,519.49

estimated valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

32,052,781 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

3,000,000

Class F Performance Rights

2,000,000

Class G Performance Rights

150,000 16c Share Options (exp 15 December 2020)

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Bardoc Gold Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 23:27:04 UTC
