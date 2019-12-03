Log in
Bardoc Gold : Notice Under Section 708A(5)(E) of the Corporations Act

12/03/2019 | 12:35am EST

3rd DECEMBER 2019

ASX RELEASE

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(E) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

On 3rd December 2019, Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) completed the issue of 12,500 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) pursuant to an exercise of options at 16c per share. Please refer to the Appendix 2A lodged with the ASX on 3 December 2019.

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Corporations Act) that:

  1. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; and
  2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  4. as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Corporations Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

For further information contact:

INVESTORS:

MEDIA:

Robert Ryan

Bardoc Gold Limited

Nicholas Read

Read Corporate

Telephone:

+61 (08) 6215 0090

Telephone:

0419 929 046

Email:

admin@bardocgold.com.au

Email:

info@readcorporate.com.au

Bardoc Gold Limited | ABN 40 125 578 743

130 Stirling Highway, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Australia Tel +61 (0)8 6215 0090 | Fax +61 (0)8 6215 0091

www.bardocgold.com

Spitfire Materials Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 05:34:05 UTC
