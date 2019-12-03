Bardoc Gold : Notice Under Section 708A(5)(E) of the Corporations Act

3rd DECEMBER 2019 ASX RELEASE

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(E) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

On 3rd December 2019, Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) completed the issue of 12,500 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) pursuant to an exercise of options at 16c per share. Please refer to the Appendix 2A lodged with the ASX on 3 December 2019.

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Corporations Act) that:

the Company issued the Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; and as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and section 674 of the Corporations Act; and as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Corporations Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

For further information contact:

INVESTORS: MEDIA: Robert Ryan Bardoc Gold Limited Nicholas Read Read Corporate Telephone: +61 (08) 6215 0090 Telephone: 0419 929 046 Email: admin@bardocgold.com.au Email: info@readcorporate.com.au

