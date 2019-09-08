Spitfire Materials : Acquisition of 111,600oz JORC Resource 0 09/08/2019 | 08:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 9 SEPTEMBER 2019 ASX/MEDIA RELEASE ACQUISITION OF 111,600oz JORC GOLD RESOURCE FURTHER STRENGTHENS GROWTH PIPELINE AT 2.6Moz BARDOC PROJECT Strategic purchase of Mayday and North Kanowna Star Gold Projects, located near the Bardoc Gold Project, increases its Resource base and provides further exploration upside Key Points: Mayday North JORC Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.41Mt at 1.7g/t for 79,300oz.

Historic open pit production from Mayday North of 73,000t @ 3.2g/t Au for 7,500oz.

North Kanowna Star JORC Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.72Mt at 1.4g/t for 32,300oz.

Consideration for the acquisition is 12M fully-paid Bardoc shares, escrowed for 9 months, plus a future production royalty of $15 per ounce for the first 50,000 ounces produced.

fully-paid Bardoc shares, escrowed for 9 months, plus a future production royalty of $15 per ounce for the first 50,000 ounces produced. Acquisition results in a 10% increase in the total land-holding at the Bardoc Gold Project.

land-holding at the Bardoc Gold Project. Bardoc believes the new areas, located ~20-50km east of the Bardoc Project, are under-explored and offer significant exploration and resource extension upside.

~20-50km east of the Bardoc Project, are under-explored and offer significant exploration and resource extension upside. Company's strategy of growth through a combination of exploration and M&A will strengthen the fundamentals of the Bardoc Gold Project at an opportune time for the Australian gold sector. Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC; Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to advise that is has further strengthened its gold resource and exploration growth pipeline in the North Kalgoorlie district of Western Australia after executing an agreement to acquire the strategic Mayday and North Kanowna Star gold projects, located immediately east of its flagship 2.6Moz Bardoc Gold Project. The acquisition includes three Mining Licences, four Prospecting Licenses and one Miscellaneous Licence covering a total area of 20km2 (refer Table 1). The Mayday North Project is located within easy trucking distance ~50km and the North Kanowna Star Project ~22km to the east of the Bardoc Project. The project areas include a combined JORC compliant Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource totalling 111,600oz, representing an important and low-cost strategic addition to the Company's existing 2.6Moz Mineral Resource base in the district. The tenements have had minimal modern exploration and offer numerous exploration opportunities and walk-up drill targets including immediate extensions of the currently defined JORC Mineral Resources. The acquisition is consistent with Bardoc Gold's strategy of establishing a sizeable gold Mineral Resource base in the Kalgoorlie district though a combination of strategic exploration and M&A activity. Bardoc Gold Limited | ABN 40 125 578 743 130 Stirling Highway, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Australia Tel +61 (0)8 6215 0090 | Fax +61 (0)8 6215 0091 www.bardocgold.com PROJECT OVERVIEW MAYDAY NORTH PROJECT The Mayday North Deposit is located about 40km north-east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder. Access is via the Yarri Road, then the Pinjin Road and the Mayday Haul Road. The Mayday Project comprises two Mining Licences, M27/140 and M27/145, and do not expire until 2032. The Project also has a granted Miscellaneous Licence, L27/64, which covers the Mayday Haul Road. The Mayday North Project is situated in the Eastern Goldfield Province of the Yilgarn Craton within the Gindalbie terrane that is bounded by the Emu Fault to the east, the Mount Monger fault to the west and the Randall Fault to the south. The Stratigraphy at Mayday North consists of a sequence of fine-medium grained volcanics, dipping at 45° to the north-east. The volcanics grade from gabbro in the west to vesicular, moderately to strongly foliated, chloritic to amphibolitic basalt in the east. Amphibolitic basalt is brecciated and vesicular in places and, where albitised, is the main host of the mineralisation. A north-striking, approximately 85° east-dipping Proterozoic dolerite dyke intrudes the eastern side of the stratigraphy while a saprolite has developed over the entire deposit. There are three distinct styles of mineralisation at Mayday North. Supergene mineralisation extends to varying extents over the entire area and has been economically mined in the Mayday North open pit. A tabular pod of highly siliceous mineralisation overlies and extends to the east of the primary mineralised zone. This pod is up to 15m thick, partially oxidised, contains disseminated sulphides (pyrite and arsenopyrite) which have been variably weathered and has an average grade of 2.2 g/t Au. Page 2 of 28 Primary mineralisation dips at approximately 45° NE and varies in thickness from 1m at the extremities to 16m beneath the Mayday North open pit. The primary gold mineralisation occurs in a tabular, brecciated zone adjacent to the sheared contact between an amphibole basalt and a chloritic basalt. Sulphide veining and brittle fracturing filled with silica, pyrite and arsenopyrite are the dominant hosts of mineralisation. The Project has a JORC Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.41Mt @ 1.7g/t at 79,300oz (0.5g/t Au cut-off grade) that was completed in 2015 by Payne Geological Services Pty Ltd. NORTH KANOWNA STAR The North Kanowna Star deposit is located approximately 15km north of Kanowna Belle along the Yarri Road. The Project comprises one Mining Licence, M27/102, and three Prospecting Licences, P27/2369- 2371. M27/102, which hosts the North Kanowna Star Resource, will not expire until 2031. The deposit is located within the Boorara Domain of the Kalgoorlie Terrance. The stratigraphy is equivalent to the Black Flag Beds and is intruded by granitoids and porphyries in the region. An aeromagnetically interpreted north-northwesterly trending shear passes through the tenement and is manifested in the field by a series of narrow shears. These shears are best developed at the contacts between felsic tuffaceous units and the mafic gabbroic and basaltic lithologies. There are several mineralised prospects on M27/102. The best explored prospect is the Wedge- Perseverance Deposit, which contains the stated JORC Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.72Mt @ 1.44g/t - 32,300oz that was completed in 2015 by Payne Geological Services Pty Ltd. MANAGEMENT COMMENTS Bardoc Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Robert Ryan, said the Company's growth strategy in the Kalgoorlie district was rapidly gaining momentum with the acquisition of the Mayday North and North Kanowna Star deposits adding quality ounces and exploration upside to the Bardoc Gold Project. "This acquisition is consistent with our corporate strategy, which is to rapidly build a sizeable and high-quality gold resource in the Kalgoorlie region, consolidate gold deposits located within economic haulage distance of a potential centrally located processing facility at the Bardoc Project and expand our strategic exploration footprint and growth pipeline. "This strategy is currently enjoying the tailwind of a record Australian Dollar gold price which is opening up fresh opportunities across the entire Kalgoorlie district - including overlooked and forgotten deposits that now present as outstanding resource development and exploration opportunities. "The North Kanowna Star Project adds a satellite mining project with a past production history to supplement our proposed cornerstone operations at Aphrodite, Zoroastrian and Excelsior. The Project has the potential to expand with no significant drilling below 50m and the tenement package also includes a number of walk-up exploration targets. "The Mayday North Project is an exciting opportunity with significant scope to extend the current Resource through exploration. Only one drill hole has targeted the resource area in the past 20 years, with the ore zone remaining open both along strike and down-plunge. A high-grade open pit was mined prior to 2000 when the gold price was under $500 per ounce, with the remnant resource amenable to both open pit and underground mining. Page 3 of 28 "Our geology team will immediately develop an exploration program to extend and upgrade the known mineralisation at both projects." AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF MINING ASSETS Under the terms of the agreement, Bardoc has agreed to purchase the tenement package from Strategic Projects Mining Pty Ltd ("SPM"). The consideration for the acquisition is: a.) 12,000,000 fully paid Bardoc shares. The consideration shares issued on settlement will be subject to a voluntary 9-month escrow agreement; and b.) Production Royalty of $15 per ounce produced from tenements M27/140 and M27/102 for the first 50,000 ounces of production. Completion of the agreement is conditional on the parties obtaining all necessary third-party consents (or equivalent) and regulatory approvals pursuant to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Mining Act or any other law on terms acceptable to the Purchaser to allow the Purchaser to lawfully complete the matters set out in the Agreement, including as required by any Third Party agreements. On Completion, the consideration shares will be issued under the Company's existing Listing Rule 7.1 capacity. Table 1: Tenement Schedule Tenement Status Grant Date Expiry Date Current Area (HA) Project L27/64 Live 03-Aug-00 02-Aug-21 13.00 Mayday M27/140 Live 02-May-90 01-May-32 435.00 Mayday M27/145 Live 15-Nov-90 14-Nov-32 107.10 Mayday M27/102 Live 22-May-89 21-May-31 799.45 North Kanowna Star P27/2369 Live 04-Feb-19 03-Feb-23 199.00 North Kanowna Star P27/2370 Live 04-Feb-19 03-Feb-23 142.00 North Kanowna Star P27/2371 Live 04-Feb-19 03-Feb-23 148.00 North Kanowna Star P27/2386 Live 04-Feb-19 03-Feb-23 189.00 Page 4 of 28 RESOURCE SUMMARIES RESOURCE SUMMARY - MAYDAY NORTH GOLD DEPOSIT Mayday North Gold Deposit March 2015 Mineral Resource Estimate 0.5g/t Cut-off (Above 155mRL) Indicated Inferred Total Type Tonnes Au Cut Tonnes Au Cut Tonnes Au Cut Cut t g/t t g/t t g/t Ounces Oxide 3,000 1.8 3,000 1.8 200 Transition 40,000 1.9 193,000 1.7 233,000 1.8 13,200 Fresh 496,000 1.8 677,000 1.7 1,173,000 1.7 65,900 Total 536,000 1.8 874,000 1.7 1,410,000 1.7 79,300 GEOLOGY The Mayday North Project is situated in the Eastern Goldfields Province of the Yilgarn Craton. Mayday North lies within the Gindalbie terrane that is bounded by the Emu Fault to the east, the Mount Monger fault to the west and the Randall Fault to the south. The basement geology of the project comprises a sequence of fine to medium grained volcanics dipping at 45o to the northeast. Lithologies vary from gabbro in the west to foliated basalt in the east of the project area. Primary gold mineralisation occurs in a tabular, brecciated zone adjacent to the sheared contact between an amphibole basalt and a chloritic basalt. Sulphide veining and brittle fracturing filled with silica, pyrite and arsenopyrite are the dominant hosts of mineralisation. The mineralised zone dips at approximately 45° northeast and has a typical thickness of 10-20m. A deep weathering profile has developed over the Mayday North deposit and is typically oxidised to 40m below surface. Distinct depletion and remobilisation of gold is evident within the oxide profile and as a result of this, substantial zones of flat lying, supergene gold mineralisation have formed above the primary mineralisation. A high-grade portion of the supergene mineralisation was exploited in a small open pit. DRILLING Exploration at the Mayday North project was carried out by various operators commencing in the 1980s with more than 1,600 drill holes completed throughout the project tenements. The majority of drilling was completed by Geopeko Limited and Sovereign Gold Limited. Barminco and Croesus Mining NL completed close spaced drilling prior to commencement of an open pit mine in 1999. In 2013 Strategic Projects Mining Pty Ltd ("SPM") completed 10 holes for 790m. Resource drilling in the upper part of the deposit was mostly vertical RC drilling on 20m by 20m spacings with a portion of infill drilling at 10m spacings. The deeper portion of the deposit is defined by a small number of holes at spacings of up to 100m. A total of 105 RC and 9 diamond drill holes were used in the resource estimate for a total of 10,201m of drilling. Rotary air blast ("RAB") and grade control ("GC") drilling is included in the database but was excluded from the estimate. For drilling completed by SPM, collars were located after drilling using hand-held GPS. For historic drilling, collar surveys were reportedly completed by contract surveyors using a Differential GPS system. Down-hole surveys were not generally carried out due to the shallow nature of the drilling and the vertical orientation of the holes. The RC and diamond drilling by Aurion Gold was down-hole surveyed using an EMS tool. Page 5 of 28 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Spitfire Materials Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 00:11:05 UTC 0 Latest news on BARC GOLD 08:12p SPITFIRE MATERIALS : Acquisition of 111,600oz JORC Resource PU 09/01 SPITFIRE MATERIALS : Acquisition of Historical High-Grade Gold Mine PU 08/29 BARDOC GOLD LIMITED : - Drilling confirms potential growth from Satellite deposi.. AQ 08/20 SPITFIRE MATERIALS : Appendix 3B (Expiry) PU 08/19 SPITFIRE MATERIALS : Zoroastrian delivers high-grade gold mineralisation PU 08/16 SPITFIRE MATERIALS : Corporate Presentation - AMEC Investor Briefing PU 08/14 BARDOC GOLD LIMITED : - New thick, shallow Gold intercepts at South Castlereagh AQ 08/12 SPITFIRE MATERIALS : New thick, shallow Gold intercepts at South Castlereagh PU 07/29 SPITFIRE MATERIALS : Drilling success continues at Zoroastrian PU 07/28 SPITFIRE MATERIALS : Quarterly Cashflow Report PU