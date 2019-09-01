Spitfire Materials : Acquisition of Historical High-Grade Gold Mine

2 SEPTEMBER 2019 ASX/MEDIA RELEASE BARDOC FURTHER STRENGTHENS GROWTH PIPELINE WITH ACQUISITION OF HISTORICAL HIGH-GRADE GOLD MINE Purchase of Vettersburg tenement P24/4698 provides opportunity to explore for high-grade extensions to historical Slug Hill gold mine, just 7.5km from its cornerstone Zoroastrian deposit Key Points: Historical mine production of 26,535t at 23.5g/t for 20,008 ounces.

No exploration drilling in over 30 years.

Consideration for the tenement acquisition is $60k (cash) and 3M 20c share options.

2 SEPTEMBER 2019 ASX/MEDIA RELEASE BARDOC FURTHER STRENGTHENS GROWTH PIPELINE WITH ACQUISITION OF HISTORICAL HIGH-GRADE GOLD MINE Purchase of Vettersburg tenement P24/4698 provides opportunity to explore for high-grade extensions to historical Slug Hill gold mine, just 7.5km from its cornerstone Zoroastrian deposit Key Points: Historical mine production of 26,535t at 23.5g/t for 20,008 ounces.

No exploration drilling in over 30 years.

Consideration for the tenement acquisition is $60k (cash) and 3M 20c share options.

Further strengthens Bardoc's strategic footprint in the North Kalgoorlie district. Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC; Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to advise that is has further strengthened its growth pipeline in the Kalgoorlie district by executing an agreement to acquire the Vettersburg Prospecting License P24/4698, located just 7.5km north of its cornerstone Zoroastrian Deposit and contiguous with its broader tenement package at the Bardoc Gold Project. The tenement hosts the historical Slug Hill Gold Mine, which was mined between 1897 and 1908 and produced 26,535 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 23.5g/t for 20,008 ounces. Records show the mine was the highest gold production mine in the Bardoc Mining Centre, with production exceeding historical production at both Excelsior (6,719 tonnes at 19.8g/t for 4,270oz) and Zoroastrian (13,815 tonnes at 17.2g/t for 7,673oz). PROJECT OVERVIEW/LOCATION The Vettersburg tenement sits on the greenstone belt stretching between Kalgoorlie and Menzies. The tenement is located on the eastern side of the Bardoc Tectonic Zone within the Ora Banda Domain and is dominated by ultramafics and the Bent Tree Basalt (see Figure 1). The historical mine occurs within the upper spinifex textured part of the ultramafic. The shear hosting the Vettersburg mineralisation trends 3450 over a 1.2km strike length and generally dips between 500 to 700 east to locally sub-vertical. The lode system is approximately 2m wide with the main shoot plunging at 500 south. Mineralisation contains quartz-amphibole-pyrite veins or a zone of silicification with amphibole alteration and sulphides with a narrow zone of carbonate alteration and bleaching.

Figure 1: Project Location PROJECT HISTORY The mine was first operated by Slug Hill (Pride of the Hill) G.M. Co. from 1897 to 1904, producing 13,478t at 24.5g/t for 10,633 ounces and later by New Slug Hill G.M. Co. from 1905 to 1908, producing 13,057t at 22.3g/t for 9,375 ounces, taking total production from the mine to 26,535t at 23.5g/t for 20,008 ounces. The mine once employed between 50 and 60 people and operated its own 20 head battery and vat leaching plant, which were sold at auction upon its closure in 1908 due to the high cost of mining. Page 2 of 4

No further mining has been conducted on the tenements, although some exploration activities were carried out in the mid 1980's. Records of the drilling require validation, however they do highlight the existence of a mineralised trend. No drilling has targeted the high-grade plunge of the ore body mined between 1897 and 1908. MANAGEMENT COMMENTS Bardoc Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Robert Ryan, said the acquisition of one of the highest grade historical mines in the Bardoc District represents an attractive strategic addition to its portfolio. "Historical production from the Slug Hill Gold Mine far exceeded production from our now cornerstone deposits at Zoroastrian and Excelsior prior to 1954 in terms of both ounces and grade. "With minimal exploration undertaken around the old workings and not a single drill hole targeting the southern plunge of the mineralisation, this is an outstanding walk-up drilling target - and also an exciting opportunity to apply our geological knowledge of the broader area to explore this once regionally significant mine. "A review of the area will be completed including digitisation of the old mine plans, the establishment of a geological database of previous drilling and the definition of an exploration target for the area ahead of drilling. "This is consistent with our strategy of consolidating attractive resource development opportunities and strengthening our footprint and growth pipeline in the North Kalgoorlie region." AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF MINING ASSETS Under the terms of the agreement, Bardoc has agreed to purchase the Vettersburg tenement from Mr Kevin Iles, Mr Brett Scott and Mr Geofrey Bloomfield. The consideration for the acquisition is: $60,000 payable in cash; and 3,000,000 Share options exercisable into ordinary shares at 20c per share, expiring 3 years from the date of issue. Completion of the agreement is conditional on the parties obtaining all necessary third-party consents (or equivalent) and any other regulatory approvals. The Consideration options will be issued under the Company's existing Listing Rule 7.1 capacity. Table 1: Tenement Schedule Tenement Status Grant Date Expiry Date Current Area (HA) Project P24/4698 Live 07-Oct-13 06-Oct-21 200 Slug Hill/Vettersburg DISCLAIMERS AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This announcement contains forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "target", "anticipate", "forecast", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this announcement are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about Bardoc and the industry in which they operate. They do, however, relate

to future matters and are subject to various inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The past performance of Bardoc is no guarantee of future performance. None of Bardoc's directors, officers, employees, agents or contractors makes any representation or warranty (either express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect views held only as at the date of this announcement. Competent Person's Statement Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr. Bradley Toms who is the Exploration Manager of Bardoc Gold Limited. Mr. Toms is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking, to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Toms consents to the inclusion in the document of the information in the form and context in which it appears.