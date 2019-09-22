Spitfire Materials : Annual Report to shareholders

To create value for our shareholders through aggressive exploration and value-accretive strategic acquisitions in high pathway to create mid-tier gold company.

May 2019: Latest assays extend mineralised shear zones at Aphrodite and Lady Kelly with excellent widths and grades of gold mineralisation

May 2019: Purchase of new tenement package around the 2.6Moz Bardoc Gold Project

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to report on what has been an exciting and transformational year for Bardoc Gold.

Against the backdrop of a rising gold price and buoyant conditions in the Australian gold sector, the Company has maintained a high level of intensity at both the corporate and project levels and achieved substantial progress towards realising our vision of becoming a significant new mid-tier Australian gold producer.

A key achievement during the first half of the year was the completion of the merger with Excelsior Gold, following the receipt of the required shareholder and statutory approvals in October 2018.

This transaction resulted in the acquisition of the Kalgoorlie North Gold Project, located 30km north of Kalgoorlie, allowing the formal consolidation of the highly prospective 2.6Moz Bardoc Gold Project, providing a strong foundation for our growth plans in the Australian gold sector.

The Company subsequently changed its name to Bardoc Gold Ltd in November 2018, reflecting its emerging status as a new mid-tier Australian gold company operating in the North Kalgoorlie district.

In early 2019, Bardoc completed a $12.03 million share placement and entitlements issue, allowing us to embark on a major drill program designed to extend and upgrade the current Resource.

Concurrent with this landmark capital raising - which resulted in the introduction of a number of prominent international and Australian strategic investors and institutions to our register - I joined the Board as Chairman, and David Hatch and Sam Randazzo stepped down from the board with Mr Rowan Johnston and Mr Peter Buttigieg continuing in their roles as Directors. I would like to take this opportunity to thank both David and Sam for their significant contribution.

Robert Ryan, a highly experienced mining engineer, gold operations executive and Company Director, was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Bardoc in April 2019. Robert's expertise and hands-on knowledge of the WA gold industry has already proven to be invaluable in advancing the Bardoc Gold Project over the past few months, and his expertise will become even more important as we move through feasibility and into operations.

The pace of activity in recent months has not relented.

