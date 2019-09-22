Spitfire Materials : Annual Report to shareholders

w w w . b a r d o c g o l d . c o m . a u Bardoc Gold Limited | ABN 40 125 578 743 Locked Bag 4 NORTH FREMANTLE WA 6159
Contents
|
Chairman's Statement
|
1
|
Review of Operations
|
3
|
Directors' Report
|
13
|
|
Auditors' Independence Declaration 29
|
Financial Statements
|
30
|
Directors' Declaration
|
|
65
|
Independent Audit Report
|
67
|
Additional Information
|
74
Highlights
-
-
-
October 2018: Merger with Excelsior Gold Limited completed
-
November 2018: Change of Company Name to Bardoc Gold Limited
-
November 2018: Bardoc Gold project grows to 2.6moz JORC resource March 2019: Tony Leibowitz appointed as Chairman
-
-
March 2019: High-grade diamond drilling results at Mulwarrie
-
March 2019: Highly experienced mining executive Robert Ryan appointed as CEO
-
April 2019: Bardoc raises $12.03m via placement and oversubscribed entitlement issue
-
May 2019: Broad zones of shallow high-grade gold at Lady Kelly establishes it as an important shallow, high-grade target area
-
May 2019: Purchase of new tenement package around the 2.6Moz Bardoc Gold Project
-
May 2019: Latest assays extend mineralised shear zones at Aphrodite and Lady Kelly with excellent widths and grades of gold mineralisation
-
June 2019: Bardoc drill program increased four-fold to +40,000m to drive Resource growth
-
June 2019: Outstanding widths and grades extend mineralisation in South Castlereagh
-
June 2019: Significant new intercepts outside the current resource model at Aphrodite
-
-
June 2019: High-grade results extend Zoroastrian deposit at depth
Our Vision
To create value for our shareholders through aggressive exploration and value-accretive strategic acquisitions in high pathway to create mid-tier gold company.
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Dear Shareholders,
I am pleased to report on what has been an exciting and transformational year for Bardoc Gold.
Against the backdrop of a rising gold price and buoyant conditions in the Australian gold sector, the Company has maintained a high level of intensity at both the corporate and project levels and achieved substantial progress towards realising our vision of becoming a significant new mid-tier Australian gold producer.
A key achievement during the first half of the year was the completion of the merger with Excelsior Gold, following the receipt of the required shareholder and statutory approvals in October 2018.
This transaction resulted in the acquisition of the Kalgoorlie North Gold Project, located 30km north of Kalgoorlie, allowing the formal consolidation of the highly prospective 2.6Moz Bardoc Gold Project, providing a strong foundation for our growth plans in the Australian gold sector.
The Company subsequently changed its name to Bardoc Gold Ltd in November 2018, reflecting its emerging status as a new mid-tier Australian gold company operating in the North Kalgoorlie district.
In early 2019, Bardoc completed a $12.03 million share placement and entitlements issue, allowing us to embark on a major drill program designed to extend and upgrade the current Resource.
Concurrent with this landmark capital raising - which resulted in the introduction of a number of prominent international and Australian strategic investors and institutions to our register - I joined the Board as Chairman, and David Hatch and Sam Randazzo stepped down from the board with Mr Rowan Johnston and Mr Peter Buttigieg continuing in their roles as Directors. I would like to take this opportunity to thank both David and Sam for their significant contribution.
Robert Ryan, a highly experienced mining engineer, gold operations executive and Company Director, was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Bardoc in April 2019. Robert's expertise and hands-on knowledge of the WA gold industry has already proven to be invaluable in advancing the Bardoc Gold Project over the past few months, and his expertise will become even more important as we move through feasibility and into operations.
The pace of activity in recent months has not relented.
ANNUAL REPORT 2019
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Diamond Drilling at Aphrodite
Over the course of the year, the Company completed approximately 30,000m of drilling at the Aphrodite, Zoroastrian and South Castlereagh deposits, with a further 10,000m program targeting potential new discoveries. The information from this extensive drilling program - which has been highly successful in terms of our overall exploration strike rate - will be incorporated in an updated Mineral Resource due for completion by the end of September 2019.
This updated Mineral Resource will, in turn, underpin the Bardoc Gold Project Pre-Feasibility Study, scheduled for release by December 2019.
The Company has also maintained an aggressive but selective approach to growth through acquisition. During the year, Bardoc further strengthened its growth pipeline by acquiring a 49km2 tenement package in and around the Bardoc Gold Project, giving us 100% ownership of a contiguous tenement package covering a continuous 40km strike length along two key regional gold-hosting structures.
Subsequent to financial year-end, the Company acquired the Vettersburg Prospecting License P24/4698, located just 7.5km north of its cornerstone Zoroastrian Deposit and contiguous with our broader tenement package.
And, at the time of finalising this report, the Company had just announced the acquisition of the strategic Mayday and North Kanowna Star gold projects, located immediately east of the Bardoc Project. The acquisition includes three Mining Licences, four Prospecting Licences and one Miscellaneous Licence, incorporating a combined JORC compliant Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource totalling 111,600oz.
This low-cost acquisition has increased the size of our total land-holding by 10 per cent, expanded our Resource base and provided us with substantial resource extension upside.
The success of our strategy to grow through a combination of focused exploration and strategic M&A has allowed us to further strengthen the Company's balance sheet with a landmark circa $15 million capital raising that was just being finalised as this report was going to print.
This will allow us to maintain the current level of exploration and development momentum, continue drilling to further expand our Mineral Resource inventory subsequent to the September 2019 update and complete Pre-Feasibility and Feasibility Studies in a timely fashion.
The successes of the past 12 months would not have been achieved without considerable activity and hard work by the
Bardoc team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow directors, our staff and our consultants for the huge effort they have put in during the year.
I would also like to thank our shareholders for their continued loyalty and support. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of our exciting growth journey with you all.
TONY LEIBOWITZ
CHAIRMAN
PAGE
2
