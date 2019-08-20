Spitfire Materials : Appendix 3B (Expiry)
08/20/2019 | 07:03pm EDT
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Name of entity
Bardoc Gold Limited
ABN
40 125 578 743
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1
+Class of +securities issued or to
1.)
Expiry
of unlisted performance rights -
be issued
Class F
2.)
Expiry
of unlisted performance rights -
Class G
3.)
Expiry of unlisted options
Number of
+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the
+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
1.) (1,000,000)
2.) (1,000,000)
3.) (13,812,635)
1.) & 2.) Expiry of unlisted performance rights on
16
th August 2019
3. ) Expiry of unlisted 11.58c options on 19th August 2019
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9 Number and
+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX ( including the
+securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
650,000 45c November 2019 Share options
18,000,000 16c March 2021 Share options
3,000,000 16c May 2020 Share options
7,900,000 16c March 2021 Share Options
4,000,000 5c February 2021 Share Options
4,000,000 Class A Performance Rights (Vested)
5,000,000 Class B Performance Rights (Vested)
1,650,000 Class C Performance Rights
1,650,000 Class D Performance Rights
8,000,000 Class E Performance Rights
21,300,000 Class F Performance Rights
20,300,000 Class G Performance Rights
N/A
Disclaimer
Spitfire Materials Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
