BARC GOLD

(BDC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/20
0.087 AUD   -1.14%
07:03pSPITFIRE MATERIALS : Appendix 3B (Expiry)
PU
08/19SPITFIRE MATERIALS : Zoroastrian delivers high-grade gold mineralisation
PU
08/16SPITFIRE MATERIALS : Corporate Presentation - AMEC Investor Briefing
PU
Spitfire Materials : Appendix 3B (Expiry)

0
08/20/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Bardoc Gold Limited

ABN

40 125 578 743

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or to

1.)

Expiry

of unlisted performance rights -

be issued

Class F

2.)

Expiry

of unlisted performance rights -

Class G

3.)

Expiry of unlisted options

2

3

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

1.) (1,000,000)

2.) (1,000,000)

3.) (13,812,635)

1.) & 2.) Expiry of unlisted performance rights on

16th August 2019

3. ) Expiry of unlisted 11.58c options on 19th August 2019

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4

Do the +securities rank equally in

N/A

all respects from the +issue date

with an existing +class of quoted

+securities?

If the additional +securities do

not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they

participate

for

the

next

dividend, (in the case of a

trust, distribution) or interest

payment

the extent to which they do

not rank equally, other than in

relation to the next dividend,

distribution

or

interest

payment

5

Issue price or consideration

N/A

6

Purpose of the issue

N/A

(If issued as consideration for the

acquisition of

assets,

clearly

identify those assets)

6a

6b

Is the entity an +eligible entity Yes that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder 28 November 2018 resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

6c

6d

Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number of +securities issued

N/A

with security holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another specific

security holder approval (specify

date of meeting)

6f

6g

6h

Number of +securities issued N/A under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule N/A 7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

Rule 7.1 - 161,920,281

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

Rule 7.1A - 121,062,695

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

7

N/A

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule

19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro

rata entitlement issue must comply with the

applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Number

+Class

8

Number

and +class

of

all

1,226,300,721

Fully paid ordinary

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

shares

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the

+securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number +Class

650,000 45c November 2019 Share options

18,000,000 16c March 2021 Share options

3,000,000 16c May 2020 Share options

7,900,000 16c March 2021 Share Options

4,000,000 5c February 2021 Share Options

4,000,000 Class A Performance Rights (Vested)

5,000,000 Class B Performance Rights (Vested)

1,650,000 Class C Performance Rights

1,650,000 Class D Performance Rights

8,000,000 Class E Performance Rights

21,300,000 Class F Performance Rights

20,300,000 Class G Performance Rights

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Spitfire Materials Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 23:02:06 UTC
