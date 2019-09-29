Spitfire Materials : Bardoc Gold Resource Hits 3Moz

30 SEPTEMBER 2019 ASX/MEDIA RELEASE BARDOC GOLD RESOURCE HITS +3Moz UNDERPINNING MINING STUDIES AND NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH 17% increase Global Mineral Resource to 3.02Moz follows successful drilling and acquisition strategy, supporting open pit and underground mining studies Key Points: Total Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for 100%-owned Bardoc Gold Project near Kalgoorlie increases to 49.4Mt @ 1.9g/t Au for 3.02Moz of contained gold: 17% increase in global ounces to 3.02Moz; 28% increase in global tonnes to 49.4Mt; 19% increase in Indicated Resource to 28.88Mt at 1.9g/t - now 58.5% of the total; and 11% increase in Indicated Resource ounces to 1.77Moz Au.

Significant 20% increase in Mineral Resource for the cornerstone Zoroastrian deposit to 515koz.

Resource grade of Zoroastrian deposit increases from 2.1 to 2.3g/t Au.

Resource base will be used to underpin Pre-Feasibility Study to be released in Q1 2020. Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has taken a further important step towards its objective of building a significant new mid-tier Australian gold company after delivering a substantial increase in the Mineral Resource for its 100%-ownedBardoc Gold Project, located 50km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia to over 3 million ounces. The updated project-wide Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource, which follows highly successful drilling, exploration and strategic acquisition initiatives during the year, now stands at: 49.4Mt @ 1.9g/t Au for 3.02Moz of contained gold. This updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) contains 42.2Mt @ 1.5g/t Au for 2.06Moz classified as being potentially open pittable and 7.2Mt @ 4.1g/t Au for 962koz that may be amenable to underground mining methods. The updated Mineral Resource base of 3.02Moz is available for mining studies as part of the Pre-Feasibility Study currently underway and due for completion in Q1 2020. Bardoc Gold Limited | ABN 40 125 578 743 130 Stirling Highway, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Australia Tel +61 (0)8 6215 0090 | Fax +61 (0)8 6215 0091 www.bardocgold.com

Updated MRE's have been completed for the Aphrodite Underground and Zoroastrian Underground deposits. Updated MRE's classified as being amenable to open pit mining methods have also been completed for the Grafters, El Dorado, Nerrin Nerrin and Talbot North deposits. The Company is also announcing new MREs for South Castlereagh and Duke North, while restating previously reported MRE's for open pit material at Aphrodite, Zoroastrian, Excelsior and Lochinvar using cut-off grades that better reflect the contained gold in these resources that can be used in future mining studies. MANAGEMENT COMMENTS Bardoc Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Robert Ryan, said the substantial increase in the Company's global Mineral Resource Estimate marked another step in its journey to develop the next significant independent gold mining operation in the Kalgoorlie district. "The Company has delivered an updated MRE with over 3Moz of contained gold in a high-quality resource base which now comprises around 2Moz of open pittable material and around 1Moz of Resources that are amenable to underground mining. Importantly, we have also increased the geological confidence levels in a number of deposits, converting nearly 200koz of Inferred into Indicated Resources. "Against the backdrop of record Australian Dollar gold prices, this large and high-quality gold Resource base in a Tier-1 location represents an extremely valuable asset which puts Bardoc Gold in a fantastic position to complete feasibility studies and continue its strategy of aggressive growth to become a new gold producer. "While there has been significant increase in Resource ounces across a number of deposits, the growth in the Zoroastrian underground resource of more than 80koz is particularly notable, as this will provide strong support for future underground mining operations and is expected to be an important source of free-milling ore to the consolidated Bardoc Gold Project. Zoroastrian has not been closed off and remains open at depth. "The increase in Resources across our satellite deposits shows that we have a very strong growth pipeline with many deposits having been limited in scale historically simply due to a lack of drilling. An excellent example is El Dorado, where previously announced drilling results (reported on the 28th August) have led to a modest increase in the Resource estimate, however this area remains open along strike and down- plunge. These should further add to the MRE over time. "Following the recently completed highly successful capital raising, the Company has already recommenced drilling with a view to further expanding our Mineral Resources and upgrading Inferred Resources to Measured and Indicated status. Follow-up drilling is currently underway at El Dorado and we are looking forward to drill-testing the recently acquired North Kanowna Star, Mayday and Vettersburg Projects. "In addition to ongoing exploration news-flow, shareholders can look forward to the delivery of a Pre- Feasibility Study based on the current 3Moz Mineral Resource Estimate in Q1 2020. Ongoing drilling will then feed into a further Resource update next year which will form the basis of a Definitive Feasibility Study, most likely kicking off by mid-year. Page 2 of 105

Table 1: Mineral Resource Table NEXT STEPS Drilling is currently underway at El Dorado with drilling also planned to commence at the recently acquired North Kanowna Star, Mayday and Vettersburg Projects.

Pre-Feasibility study work will continue with the aim of delivering a completed PFS by Q1 2020.

Metallurgical test work for the Aphrodite deposit will continue, with the objective of achieving a gold concentrate sale.

Figure 1: Tenement and mineral resource location plan MATERIAL INFOTMATION SUMMARY CUT-OFF GRADES AND GOLD PRICE The selection of an appropriate gold price for Mineral Resource reporting was made after consideration of Clause 20 of the JORC Code (2012): - A 'Mineral Resource' is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade (or quality), and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. Interpretation of the word 'eventual' in this context may vary depending on the commodity or mineral involved. For example, for some coal, iron ore, bauxite and other bulk minerals or commodities, it may be reasonable to envisage 'eventual economic extraction' as covering time periods in excess of 50 years. However, for the majority of smaller deposits, application of the concept would normally be restricted to perhaps 10 to 15 years, and frequently to much shorter periods of time. In all cases, the considered time frame should be disclosed and discussed by the Competent Person To this end, Bardoc Gold confirms it has a +10-year vision for the Bardoc Gold Project as it currently stands, and while being unqualified to forecast likely future gold price movements, the Australian dollar gold price trend over the past 20 years provides some insight into the potential price projection over the next decade. Page 4 of 105

J an- 98 Jan- 00 Jan- 02 Jan- 04 Jan- 06 Jan- 08 Jan- 10 Jan- 12 Jan- 14 Jan- 16 Jan- 18 Jan- 20 Jan- 22 Jan- 24 Figure 2: A$ gold price trend based on historical performance This projection suggests potential for a gold price approximating A$2,700/oz in 10 years' time, however it is recognised that the likely corresponding increase in operating costs over this period of time may somewhat offset the revenue benefits from future gold price increase. Consideration as to the cut-off grade to be used for Resource reporting has taken into account the style and grade of the mineralisation. A lower reporting grade may be more applicable to larger and well developed ore bodies and it also provides an improved representation of what material may be amenable to mining after studies are completed as part of the Pre-Feasibility Study. While at this stage mining studies are yet to be undertaken, the experience of the Competent Person takes this into account as per the JORC Code (2012):- In discussing 'reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction' in Clause 20, the Code requires an assessment (albeit preliminary) in respect of all matters likely to influence the prospect of economic extraction including the approximate mining parameters by the Competent Person. While a Scoping Study may provide the basis for that assessment,theCodedoesnotrequireaScopingStudytohavebeen completed to report a Mineral Resource as per the JORC 2012 Code As such, cut off grades and depth of mineralisation reported are considered for each MRE on an individual basis and have been applied to each deposit as best fits its style and grade of mineralisation. Page 5 of 105

