Spitfire Materials : Bardoc appoints Robert Ryan as Chief Executive Officer

25 MARCH 2019

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

BARDOC APPOINTS HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MINING EXECUTIVE

AS CEO TO LEAD ITS TRANSITION TO DEVELOPMENT

Key Points:

 Highly experienced mining engineer, operations executive and Company Director Robert Ryan appointed as CEO as part of a key restructure of Bardoc Gold's senior management team.

 Mr Ryan, who was until recently General Manager of Norton Gold Fields' Paddington Operations and a member of its Board, succeeds John Young who is switching to an Executive Director role.

 Ensures a strong and appropriately structured leadership team is in place to oversee the delivery of key feasibility studies on the Bardoc Gold Project in WA and its transition to development and production.

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced mining engineer, gold operations executive and Company Director Robert Ryan as Chief Executive Officer, effective from the 1st April 2019.

The appointment comes as part of a restructure of its senior leadership team following the recent appointment of Tony Leibowitz as non-executive Chairman. This will see current Managing Director John Young switch to an Executive Director role to focus on Business Development and the Company's exploration programs.

Mr Young and co-director Neil Biddle, both of whom were founding directors of Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) with Mr Leibowitz, will continue to have significant input into Bardoc's overall corporate strategy and direction.

Mr Ryan, who graduated from the highly-regarded WA School of Mines (WASM), has extensive technical and operational experience working at the highest levels of the WA gold industry and brings the appropriate blend of skills and expertise required to oversee the advancement of the Bardoc Gold Project through feasibility and into financing, development and operations.

He was most recently General Manager - Paddington Operations for Norton Gold fields (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Limited), where he was Registered Manager for the 3.7Mtpa Paddington Operation (located near Bardoc), producing 200koz a year with over 400 employees and full-time contractors. During this period, Mr Ryan was appointed as a Company Director and member of the Board at Norton Goldfields, reporting directly to the CEO.

Prior to that, he was General Manager - Technical Services and Projects for Norton Gold Fields (2013-2015) and a Senior Mining Consultant with Mining Plus working at Norton Gold Fields and Gold Fields St Ives operations. Earlier in his career, he held a range of senior positions with Barrick Kanowna between 2007 and 2012, including Underground Mine Superintendent and Open Pit Mine Superintendent.

Bardoc Gold Limited | ABN 40 125 578 743

130 Stirling Highway, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Australia

Tel +61 (0)8 6215 0090 | Fax +61 (0)8 6215 0091www.bardocgold.com

He commenced his career working with Newmont Bronzewing and later Gold Fields' St Ives operations.

Commenting on the appointment, Bardoc's Chairman, Mr Tony Leibowitz, said: "Robert has exactly the skill-sets and experience we need as a highly experienced mining engineer who has worked across a number of large open pit and underground gold mines in the Kalgoorlie region. He is a strong team leader with a significant depth of experience in managing all aspects of large gold mining operations while also operating at the highest corporate levels of the industry as a Company Director.

"We are delighted to have secured his services and look forward to his contribution as CEO to oversee the work that will be required to advance the Bardoc Gold Project through to development and to realise our objective of establishing Bardoc as a substantial new mid-tier gold producer. His extensive knowledge of the WA gold industry, particularly in the Kalgoorlie region, will be invaluable as we move the Company to the next stage.

"As part of this restructure, John Young will switch to a part-time role as an Executive Director role guiding our exploration team, and having input into Business Development and regional M&A opportunities. This is similar to the role which he fulfilled very effectively at Pilbara Minerals.

"With our current capital raising moving towards completion, major drilling programs underway at the Bardoc Project and the appropriately structured senior leadership team now in place to drive the Company forward, I believe the outlook for Bardoc Gold is extremely positive."

Material Terms of Appointments

ROBERT RYAN

Position Chief Executive Officer Term No Fixed Term. Ongoing until terminated by either party in accordance with the Executive Services agreement Probationary Period 3 Months Fixed Remuneration $350,000 (inclusive of Superannuation) Incentives Following a successful completion of the Probationary period the following Performance Rights will be issued: - 5,000,000 Class F with the following vesting conditions - the Company delineating a minimum JORC Resource of greater than 3,000,000 ounces at any time subsequent to the date of the grant (Resource condition);

- 10-day BDC VWAP being greater than $0.06 per Share

- Other than for reasons outside of the control of the Holder (such as invalidity, bona fide redundancy, or death) the holder remains employed or engaged with the Company for 12 months.

5,000,000 Class G with the following vesting conditions

- The Bardoc Board resolving for a decision to mine (Decision Condition)

- 10-day BDC VWAP being greater than $0.08 per Share

- Other than for reasons outside of the control of the Holder (such as invalidity, bona fide redundancy, or death) the holder remains employed or engaged with the Company for 24 months.

Page 2 of 3

JOHN YOUNG Position Executive Director Term No Fixed Term. Ongoing until terminated by either party Fixed Remuneration $140,000 (inclusive of Superannuation) Incentives Subject to approval by shareholders, the following Performance Rights will be issued: - 3,000,000 Class F with the following vesting conditions - the Company delineating a minimum JORC Resource of greater than 3,000,000 ounces at any time subsequent to the date of the grant (Resource condition);

- 10-day BDC VWAP being greater than $0.06 per Share

- Other than for reasons outside of the control of the Holder (such as invalidity, bona fide redundancy, or death) the holder remains employed or engaged with the Company for 12 months.

2,000,000 Class G with the following vesting conditions

- The Bardoc Board resolving for a decision to mine (Decision Condition)

- 10-day BDC VWAP being greater than $0.08 per Share

- Other than for reasons outside of the control of the Holder (such as invalidity, bona fide redundancy, or death) the holder remains employed or engaged with the Company for 24 months.

DISCLAIMERS AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "target", "anticipate", "forecast", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements in this announcement are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about Bardoc and the industry in which they operate. They do, however, relate to future matters and are subject to various inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The past performance of Bardoc is no guarantee of future performance.

None of Bardoc's directors, officers, employees, agents or contractors makes any representation or warranty (either express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect views held only as at the date of this announcement.

For further information contact: