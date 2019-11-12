Spitfire Materials : Bardoc completes acquisition of Gold projects

13 NOVEMBER 2019 ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

BARDOC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MAYDAY AND NORTH

KANOWNA STAR GOLD PROJECTS, WA

Settlement of strategic project acquisitions clears the way for imminent start of major new

+10,000m drilling campaign

Key Points:

Settlement of project acquisitions completed via the issue of 12M fully-paid Bardoc shares, escrowed for 9 months.

DMIRS approval of program of works for exploration activities received.

Drill site preparation underway with +10,000m of RC and diamond drilling set to commence immediately after current drill program at El Dorado.

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC; Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to advise that is has completed the acquisition of the Mayday and North Kanowna Star gold projects from Strategic Projects Mining Pty Ltd ("SPM") under the terms announced in its ASX release of 9th September 2019.

The project areas include a combined JORC compliant Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource totalling 111,600oz (refer Mineral Resource summary below), which the Company aims to expand over the coming months through a +10,000m Reverse Circulation and diamond drill program.

The tenements have had minimal modern exploration and offer numerous exploration opportunities and walk-up drill targets, including immediate extensions of the currently defined JORC Mineral Resources. The acquisition is consistent with Bardoc Gold's strategy of establishing a sizeable gold Mineral Resource base in the Kalgoorlie district though a combination of strategic exploration and M&A activity.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Bardoc Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Robert Ryan, said the completion of the dual acquisitions cleared the way for an exciting new phase of exploration drilling at the Bardoc Gold Project.

"With the acquisition of the Mayday and North Kanowna Star Projects now complete, we have begun access preparations to mobilise drill rigs to site, with drilling set to begin as soon as we complete the current round of follow-up drilling at El Dorado. With samples from that drilling already going into the laboratory and a major new phase of drilling set to begin shortly, investors can look forward to a steadily increasing flow of news over the coming weeks as we work to increase the confidence in the current Resource and expand it through step-out drilling.

