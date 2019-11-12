Log in
Spitfire Materials : Bardoc completes acquisition of Gold projects

11/12/2019 | 06:45pm EST

13 NOVEMBER 2019

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

BARDOC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MAYDAY AND NORTH

KANOWNA STAR GOLD PROJECTS, WA

Settlement of strategic project acquisitions clears the way for imminent start of major new

+10,000m drilling campaign

Key Points:

  • Settlement of project acquisitions completed via the issue of 12M fully-paid Bardoc shares, escrowed for 9 months.
  • DMIRS approval of program of works for exploration activities received.
  • Drill site preparation underway with +10,000m of RC and diamond drilling set to commence immediately after current drill program at El Dorado.

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC; Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to advise that is has completed the acquisition of the Mayday and North Kanowna Star gold projects from Strategic Projects Mining Pty Ltd ("SPM") under the terms announced in its ASX release of 9th September 2019.

The project areas include a combined JORC compliant Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource totalling 111,600oz (refer Mineral Resource summary below), which the Company aims to expand over the coming months through a +10,000m Reverse Circulation and diamond drill program.

The tenements have had minimal modern exploration and offer numerous exploration opportunities and walk-up drill targets, including immediate extensions of the currently defined JORC Mineral Resources. The acquisition is consistent with Bardoc Gold's strategy of establishing a sizeable gold Mineral Resource base in the Kalgoorlie district though a combination of strategic exploration and M&A activity.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Bardoc Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Robert Ryan, said the completion of the dual acquisitions cleared the way for an exciting new phase of exploration drilling at the Bardoc Gold Project.

"With the acquisition of the Mayday and North Kanowna Star Projects now complete, we have begun access preparations to mobilise drill rigs to site, with drilling set to begin as soon as we complete the current round of follow-up drilling at El Dorado. With samples from that drilling already going into the laboratory and a major new phase of drilling set to begin shortly, investors can look forward to a steadily increasing flow of news over the coming weeks as we work to increase the confidence in the current Resource and expand it through step-out drilling.

Bardoc Gold Limited | ABN 40 125 578 743

130 Stirling Highway, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Australia Tel +61 (0)8 6215 0090 | Fax +61 (0)8 6215 0091

www.bardocgold.com

Figure 1: Mayday and North Kanowna Star Location Plan

Figure 2: Project Location Plan

Page 2 of 4

GLOBAL RESOURCE - BARDOC GOLD PROJECT

BARDOC GOLD PROJECT

Original

MEASURED

INDICATED

INFERRED

TOTAL RESOURCES

ASX

RESOURCES

Report

Cut-Off

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

Deposit

Type

Date

(g/t Au)

(,000t)

(g/t Au)

(,000oz)

(,000t)

(g/t Au)

(,000oz)

(,000t)

(g/t Au)

(,000oz)

(,000t)

(g/t Au)

(,000oz)

Aphrodite

OP

0.4

-

-

-

11,622

1.7

619

6,676

1.4

298

18,288

1.6

916

22/5/18

Aphrodite

UG

2.0

-

-

-

3,458

3.9

436

2,391

4.3

330

5,848

4.1

765

Aphrodite

TOTAL

-

-

-

15,080

2.2

1,055

9,067

2.2

628

24,136

2.2

1,681

Zoroastrian

OP

0.4

-

-

-

3,862

1.8

229

1,835

1.5

89

5,698

1.7

318

22/5/18

Zoroastrian

UG

2.0

-

-

-

580

4.4

82

823

4.3

114

1,403

4.4

197

Zoroastrian

TOTAL

-

-

-

4,442

2.2

311

2,658

2.4

203

7,101

2.3

515

Excelsior

OP

0.4

-

-

-

6,729

1.2

266

1,749

1.0

54

8,478

1.2

320

Mulwarrie

OP

0.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

881

2.8

79

881

2.8

79

13/11/18

Bulletin South

OP

0.4

152

2.2

11

546

2.1

36

150

2.1

10

849

2.1

57

Lochinvar

OP

0.4

-

-

-

423

1.8

24

57

1.6

3

480

1.7

27

19/2/14

Nerrin Nerrin

OP

0.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

651

1.3

26

651

1.3

26

Ophir

OP

0.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

75

1.9

5

75

1.9

5

11/12/13

Vettersburg South

OP

0.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

552

1.5

26

552

1.5

26

11/12/13

El Dorado

OP

0.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

471

1.5

23

471

1.5

23

Talbot North

OP

0.4

-

-

-

698

1.8

40

123

1.8

7

820

1.8

47

Windanya

OP

0.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

360

1.5

17

360

1.5

17

11/12/13

South Castlereagh

OP

0.5

-

-

-

111

1.6

6

369

1.3

15

481

1.4

21

Grafters

OP

0.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

319

1.3

14

319

1.3

14

Duke North

OP

0.4

-

-

-

851

1.0

28

795

1.0

25

1,646

1.0

53

TOTAL RESOURCES

152

2.3

11

28,880

1.9

1,766

18,277

1.9

1,135

47,300

1.91

2,911

Deposit

Type

Cut-Off

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

(g/t Au)

(,000t)

(g/t Au)

(,000oz)

(,000t)

(g/t Au)

(,000oz)

(,000t)

(g/t Au)

(,000oz)

(,000t)

(g/t Au)

(,000oz)

North Kwanana Star

OP

0.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

716

1.4

32

716

1.4

32

Mayday North

OP

0.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,410

1.7

79

1,410

1.7

79

TOTAL RESOURCES

2,126

1.6

112

2,126

1.6

111

GLOBAL RESOURCE

152

2.3

11

28,880

1.9

1,766

20,403

1.9

1,247

49,426

1.9

3,022

* Differences may occur due to rounding.

Note: Full details of the Mineral Resource estimate were provided in the Company's ASX Announcement dated 30 September 2019.

DISCLAIMERS AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "target", "anticipate", "forecast", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements in this announcement are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about Bardoc and the industry in which they operate. They do, however, relate to future matters and are subject to various inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The past performance of Bardoc is no guarantee of future performance.

None of Bardoc's directors, officers, employees, agents or contractors makes any representation or warranty (either express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect views held only as at the date of this announcement.

Page 3 of 4

For further information contact:

INVESTORS:

MEDIA:

Robert Ryan

Bardoc Gold Limited

Nicholas Read

Read Corporate

Telephone:

(08) 6215 0090

Telephone:

0419 929 046

Email:

admin@bardocgold.com.au

Email:

info@readcorporate.com.au

Competent Person's Statement

The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the 30 September 2019 Bardoc Resource Estimate and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed when referring to its resource announcement made on 30 September 2019.

Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr. Bradley Toms who is the Exploration Manager of Bardoc Gold Limited. Mr. Toms is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking, to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Toms consents to the inclusion in the document of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

Spitfire Materials Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 23:44:00 UTC
