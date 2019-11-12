Spitfire Materials : Bardoc completes acquisition of Gold projects
13 NOVEMBER 2019
ASX/MEDIA RELEASE
BARDOC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MAYDAY AND NORTH
KANOWNA STAR GOLD PROJECTS, WA
Settlement of strategic project acquisitions clears the way for imminent start of major new
+10,000m drilling campaign
Key Points:
Settlement of project acquisitions completed via the issue of 12M fully-paid Bardoc shares, escrowed for 9 months.
DMIRS approval of program of works for exploration activities received.
Drill site preparation underway with +10,000m of RC and diamond drilling set to commence immediately after current drill program at El Dorado.
Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC; Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to advise that is has completed the acquisition of the Mayday and North Kanowna Star gold projects from Strategic Projects Mining Pty Ltd ("SPM") under the terms announced in its ASX release of 9th September 2019.
The project areas include a combined JORC compliant Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource totalling 111,600oz (refer Mineral Resource summary below), which the Company aims to expand over the coming months through a +10,000m Reverse Circulation and diamond drill program.
The tenements have had minimal modern exploration and offer numerous exploration opportunities and walk-up drill targets, including immediate extensions of the currently defined JORC Mineral Resources. The acquisition is consistent with Bardoc Gold's strategy of establishing a sizeable gold Mineral Resource base in the Kalgoorlie district though a combination of strategic exploration and M&A activity.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
Bardoc Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Robert Ryan, said the completion of the dual acquisitions cleared the way for an exciting new phase of exploration drilling at the Bardoc Gold Project.
"With the acquisition of the Mayday and North Kanowna Star Projects now complete, we have begun access preparations to mobilise drill rigs to site, with drilling set to begin as soon as we complete the current round of follow-up drilling at El Dorado. With samples from that drilling already going into the laboratory and a major new phase of drilling set to begin shortly, investors can look forward to a steadily increasing flow of news over the coming weeks as we work to increase the confidence in the current Resource and expand it through step-out drilling.
Figure 1: Mayday and North Kanowna Star Location Plan
Figure 2: Project Location Plan
GLOBAL RESOURCE - BARDOC GOLD PROJECT
BARDOC GOLD PROJECT
Original
MEASURED
INDICATED
INFERRED
TOTAL RESOURCES
ASX
RESOURCES
Report
Cut-Off
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
Deposit
Type
Date
(g/t Au)
(,000t)
(g/t Au)
(,000oz)
(,000t)
(g/t Au)
(,000oz)
(,000t)
(g/t Au)
(,000oz)
(,000t)
(g/t Au)
(,000oz)
Aphrodite
OP
0.4
-
-
-
11,622
1.7
619
6,676
1.4
298
18,288
1.6
916
22/5/18
Aphrodite
UG
2.0
-
-
-
3,458
3.9
436
2,391
4.3
330
5,848
4.1
765
Aphrodite
TOTAL
-
-
-
15,080
2.2
1,055
9,067
2.2
628
24,136
2.2
1,681
Zoroastrian
OP
0.4
-
-
-
3,862
1.8
229
1,835
1.5
89
5,698
1.7
318
22/5/18
Zoroastrian
UG
2.0
-
-
-
580
4.4
82
823
4.3
114
1,403
4.4
197
Zoroastrian
TOTAL
-
-
-
4,442
2.2
311
2,658
2.4
203
7,101
2.3
515
Excelsior
OP
0.4
-
-
-
6,729
1.2
266
1,749
1.0
54
8,478
1.2
320
Mulwarrie
OP
0.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
881
2.8
79
881
2.8
79
13/11/18
Bulletin South
OP
0.4
152
2.2
11
546
2.1
36
150
2.1
10
849
2.1
57
Lochinvar
OP
0.4
-
-
-
423
1.8
24
57
1.6
3
480
1.7
27
19/2/14
Nerrin Nerrin
OP
0.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
651
1.3
26
651
1.3
26
Ophir
OP
0.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
75
1.9
5
75
1.9
5
11/12/13
Vettersburg South
OP
0.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
552
1.5
26
552
1.5
26
11/12/13
El Dorado
OP
0.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
471
1.5
23
471
1.5
23
Talbot North
OP
0.4
-
-
-
698
1.8
40
123
1.8
7
820
1.8
47
Windanya
OP
0.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
360
1.5
17
360
1.5
17
11/12/13
South Castlereagh
OP
0.5
-
-
-
111
1.6
6
369
1.3
15
481
1.4
21
Grafters
OP
0.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
319
1.3
14
319
1.3
14
Duke North
OP
0.4
-
-
-
851
1.0
28
795
1.0
25
1,646
1.0
53
TOTAL RESOURCES
152
2.3
11
28,880
1.9
1,766
18,277
1.9
1,135
47,300
1.91
2,911
Deposit
Type
Cut-Off
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
(g/t Au)
(,000t)
(g/t Au)
(,000oz)
(,000t)
(g/t Au)
(,000oz)
(,000t)
(g/t Au)
(,000oz)
(,000t)
(g/t Au)
(,000oz)
North Kwanana Star
OP
0.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
716
1.4
32
716
1.4
32
Mayday North
OP
0.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,410
1.7
79
1,410
1.7
79
TOTAL RESOURCES
2,126
1.6
112
2,126
1.6
111
GLOBAL RESOURCE
152
2.3
11
28,880
1.9
1,766
20,403
1.9
1,247
49,426
1.9
3,022
* Differences may occur due to rounding.
Note: Full details of the Mineral Resource estimate were provided in the Company's ASX Announcement dated 30 September 2019.
DISCLAIMERS AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement contains forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "target", "anticipate", "forecast", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions.
The forward-looking statements in this announcement are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about Bardoc and the industry in which they operate. They do, however, relate to future matters and are subject to various inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The past performance of Bardoc is no guarantee of future performance.
None of Bardoc's directors, officers, employees, agents or contractors makes any representation or warranty (either express or implied) as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect views held only as at the date of this announcement.
For further information contact:
INVESTORS:
MEDIA:
Robert Ryan
Bardoc Gold Limited
Nicholas Read
Read Corporate
Telephone:
(08) 6215 0090
Telephone:
0419 929 046
Email:
admin@bardocgold.com.au
Email:
info@readcorporate.com.au
Competent Person's Statement
The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the 30 September 2019 Bardoc Resource Estimate and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed when referring to its resource announcement made on 30 September 2019.
Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr. Bradley Toms who is the Exploration Manager of Bardoc Gold Limited. Mr. Toms is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking, to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Toms consents to the inclusion in the document of the information in the form and context in which it appears.
