Spitfire Materials : Change in substantial holding

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

Bardoc Gold Limited 125 578 743

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

P&J Buttigieg Nominees Pty Ltd

Name

& P&J Buttigieg ("Buttigieg Group")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 13/03/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 03/10/2018 The previous notice was dated 03/10/2018 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Shares 70,398,887 7.74% 70,398,887 6.40%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 13/03/2019 P&J Buttigieg Nominees Pty Ltd & P&J Buttigieg ("Buttigieg Group") Dilution due to share issue by the Company N/A N/A N/A

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes P&J Buttigieg Nominees Pty Ltd P&J Buttigieg Nominees Pty Ltd P&J Buttigieg Nominees Pty Ltd Direct holder Ordinary shares 49,928,394 49,928,394 P&J Buttigieg Nominees Pty Ltd P&J Buttigieg Nominees Pty Ltd P&J Buttigieg Nominees Pty Ltd Direct holder Ordinary shares 18,338,066 18,388,066 P&J Buttigieg ("Buttigieg Group") P&J Buttigieg ("Buttigieg Group") P&J Buttigieg ("Buttigieg Group") Direct holder Ordinary shares 2,082,427 2,082,427

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Buttigieg Group 116 Harrick Road, Keilor Park, Victoria 3042

Signature

print name Peter Buttigieg capacity Director sign here date 25/03/2019

