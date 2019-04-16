Spitfire Materials : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity : Bardoc Gold Limited
ABN : 40 125 578 743
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Neil Biddle
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
4 April 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Interest held by entities controlled by Mr Neil Biddle:
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
Hatched Creek Pty Ltd
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
|
Biddle Partners Pty Ltd
|
|
relevant interest.
|
|
|
Biddle Partners Pty Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
1.)
|
11 April 2019
|
|
|
2.)
|
12 April 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
26,095,925 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
1.)
|
931,884
|
|
|
|
2.)
|
148,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
1.)
|
$38,207
|
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
2.)
|
$6,073
|
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
27,175,925 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Nature of change
|
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
|
On-market purchase
|
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
|
|
plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
No
|
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
|
N/A
|
trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
|
N/A
|
this provided?
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Disclaimer
Spitfire Materials Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 00:12:01 UTC