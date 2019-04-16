Spitfire Materials : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity : Bardoc Gold Limited

ABN : 40 125 578 743

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Neil Biddle Date of last notice 4 April 2019

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect interest Nature of indirect interest Interest held by entities controlled by Mr Neil Biddle: (including registered holder) Hatched Creek Pty Ltd Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the Biddle Partners Pty Ltd relevant interest. Biddle Partners Pty Ltd Date of change 1.) 11 April 2019 2.) 12 April 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 26,095,925 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired 1.) 931,884 2.) 148,116 Number disposed - Value/Consideration 1.) $38,207 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and 2.) $6,073 estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 27,175,925 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

