Spitfire Materials : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity : Bardoc Gold Limited ABN : 40 125 578 743 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director John Young Date of last notice 11 June 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect interest Nature of indirect interest Interest held by entities controlled by Mr John Young: (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the John Alexander Young and Cheryl Kaye Young <> relevant interest. Forever Young Superannuation Fund > John Alexander Young and Cheryl Kaye Young <> Forever Young Family Trust > Cheryl Kaye Young Date of change 25 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 25,520,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 2,500,000 Class A Performance Rights 2,500,000 Class B Performance Rights 3,000,000 Class F Performance Rights 2,000,000 Class G Performance Rights Class 1.) Ordinary Shares 2.) Unlisted Share Options exercisable at 16c per share expiring on 15 December 2020) Number acquired 1.) 600,000 2.) 300,000 Number disposed + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Value/Consideration 1.) 10c per share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and 2.) Nil, Free attaching 1:2 option estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 26,120,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 2,500,000 Class A Performance Rights 2,500,000 Class B Performance Rights 3,000,000 Class F Performance Rights 2,000,000 Class G Performance Rights 300,000 Unlisted Share options Nature of change Participation in Share Purchase Plan (Refer ASX Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of Release 27 September 2019) options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the N/A trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was N/A this provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity : Bardoc Gold Limited ABN : 40 125 578 743 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Neil Biddle Date of last notice 16 October 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect interest Nature of indirect interest Interest held by entities controlled by Mr Neil Biddle: (including registered holder) Hatched Creek Pty Ltd Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the Biddle Partners Pty Ltd relevant interest. Biddle Partners Pty Ltd Date of change 25 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 30,904,480 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 3,000,000 Class F Performance Rights 2,000,000 Class G Performance Rights Class 1.) Ordinary Shares 2.) Unlisted Share Options exercisable at 16c per share expiring on 15 December 2020) Number acquired 1.) 300,000 2.) 150,000 Number disposed - Value/Consideration 1.) 10c per share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and 2.) Nil, Free attaching 1:2 option estimated valuation + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. of securities held after change 31,204,480 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 3,000,000 Class F Performance Rights 2,000,000 Class G Performance Rights 150,000 Unlisted Share Options Nature of change Participation in Share Purchase Plan (Refer ASX Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of Release 27 September 2019) options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the N/A trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was N/A this provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity: Bardoc Gold Limited ABN : 40 125 578 743 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Peter Buttigieg Date of last notice 11 June 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect interest Nature of indirect interest Interest held by entities controlled by Mr Peter (including registered holder) Buttigieg: Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. P&J Buttigieg Nominees Pty Ltd P&J Buttigieg P&J Buttigieg Nominees Pty Ltd Date of change 25 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 77,438,777 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 1,250,000 Class F Performance Rights 1,250,000 Class G Performance Rights Class 1.) Ordinary Shares 2.) Unlisted Share Options exercisable at 16c per share expiring on 15 December 2020) Number acquired 1.) 600,000 2.) 300,000 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

