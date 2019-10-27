Log in
BARC GOLD

(BDC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/25
0.094 AUD   +4.44%
10:37pSPITFIRE MATERIALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
10/25BARDOC GOLD LIMITED : - $3m Share Purchase Plan Closes Oversubscribed
AQ
10/24SPITFIRE MATERIALS : Appendix 3B - Amended
PU
Spitfire Materials : Change of Director's Interest Notice

0
10/27/2019 | 10:37pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity : Bardoc Gold Limited

ABN : 40 125 578 743

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

John Young

Date of last notice

11 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest

Interest held by entities controlled by Mr John Young:

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

John Alexander Young and Cheryl Kaye Young <>

relevant interest.

Forever Young Superannuation Fund >

John Alexander Young and Cheryl Kaye Young <>

Forever Young Family Trust >

Cheryl Kaye Young

Date of change

25 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

25,520,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

2,500,000 Class A Performance Rights

2,500,000 Class B Performance Rights

3,000,000 Class F Performance Rights

2,000,000 Class G Performance Rights

Class

1.) Ordinary Shares

2.) Unlisted Share Options exercisable at 16c per

share expiring on 15 December 2020)

Number acquired

1.) 600,000

2.) 300,000

Number disposed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

1.) 10c per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

2.) Nil, Free attaching 1:2 option

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

26,120,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

2,500,000

Class A Performance Rights

2,500,000

Class B Performance Rights

3,000,000

Class F Performance Rights

2,000,000

Class G Performance Rights

300,000 Unlisted Share options

Nature of change

Participation in Share Purchase Plan (Refer ASX

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

Release 27 September 2019)

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to

which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity : Bardoc Gold Limited

ABN : 40 125 578 743

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Neil Biddle

Date of last notice

16 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest

Interest held by entities controlled by Mr Neil Biddle:

(including registered holder)

Hatched Creek Pty Ltd

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

Biddle Partners Pty Ltd

relevant interest.

Biddle Partners Pty Ltd

Date of change

25 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

30,904,480 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

3,000,000 Class F Performance Rights

2,000,000 Class G Performance Rights

Class

1.)

Ordinary Shares

2.) Unlisted Share Options exercisable at 16c per

share expiring on 15 December 2020)

Number acquired

1.)

300,000

2.)

150,000

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

1.) 10c per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

2.) Nil, Free attaching 1:2 option

estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

31,204,480 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

3,000,000

Class F Performance Rights

2,000,000

Class G Performance Rights

150,000 Unlisted Share Options

Nature of change

Participation in Share Purchase Plan (Refer ASX

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

Release 27 September 2019)

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to

which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Bardoc Gold Limited

ABN : 40 125 578 743

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Buttigieg

Date of last notice

11 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest

Interest held by entities controlled by Mr Peter

(including registered holder)

Buttigieg:

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

P&J Buttigieg Nominees Pty Ltd

P&J Buttigieg

P&J Buttigieg Nominees Pty Ltd

Date of change

25 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

77,438,777 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

1,250,000 Class F Performance Rights

1,250,000 Class G Performance Rights

Class

1.) Ordinary Shares

2.) Unlisted Share Options exercisable at 16c per

share expiring on 15 December 2020)

Number acquired

1.) 600,000

2.) 300,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spitfire Materials Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 02:36:00 UTC
