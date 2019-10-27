Spitfire Materials : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity : Bardoc Gold Limited
ABN : 40 125 578 743
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
John Young
Date of last notice
11 June 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest
Interest held by entities controlled by Mr John Young:
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
John Alexander Young and Cheryl Kaye Young <>
relevant interest.
Forever Young Superannuation Fund >
John Alexander Young and Cheryl Kaye Young <>
Forever Young Family Trust >
Cheryl Kaye Young
Date of change
25 October 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
25,520,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
2,500,000 Class A Performance Rights
2,500,000 Class B Performance Rights
3,000,000 Class F Performance Rights
2,000,000 Class G Performance Rights
Class
1.) Ordinary Shares
2.) Unlisted Share Options exercisable at 16c per
share expiring on 15 December 2020)
Number acquired
1.) 600,000
2.) 300,000
|
Number disposed
Value/Consideration
1.) 10c per share
|
2.) Nil, Free attaching 1:2 option
|
No. of securities held after change
26,120,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
2,500,000
Class A Performance Rights
2,500,000
Class B Performance Rights
3,000,000
Class F Performance Rights
2,000,000
Class G Performance Rights
300,000 Unlisted Share options
Nature of change
Participation in Share Purchase Plan (Refer ASX
|
Release 27 September 2019)
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
N/A
Name of Director
Neil Biddle
Date of last notice
16 October 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest
Interest held by entities controlled by Mr Neil Biddle:
|
|
Hatched Creek Pty Ltd
|
Biddle Partners Pty Ltd
Biddle Partners Pty Ltd
Date of change
25 October 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
30,904,480 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
3,000,000 Class F Performance Rights
2,000,000 Class G Performance Rights
Class
1.)
Ordinary Shares
2.) Unlisted Share Options exercisable at 16c per
share expiring on 15 December 2020)
Number acquired
1.)
300,000
2.)
150,000
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
1.) 10c per share
|
2.) Nil, Free attaching 1:2 option
|
No. of securities held after change
31,204,480 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
3,000,000
Class F Performance Rights
2,000,000
Class G Performance Rights
150,000 Unlisted Share Options
Nature of change
Participation in Share Purchase Plan (Refer ASX
|
|
Release 27 September 2019)
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
N/A
Name of Director
Peter Buttigieg
Date of last notice
11 June 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director"
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest
Interest held by entities controlled by Mr Peter
|
|
Buttigieg:
P&J Buttigieg Nominees Pty Ltd
P&J Buttigieg
P&J Buttigieg Nominees Pty Ltd
Date of change
25 October 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
77,438,777 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
1,250,000 Class F Performance Rights
1,250,000 Class G Performance Rights
Class
1.) Ordinary Shares
2.) Unlisted Share Options exercisable at 16c per
share expiring on 15 December 2020)
Number acquired
1.) 600,000
2.) 300,000
