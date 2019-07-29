Spitfire Materials : Drilling success continues at Zoroastrian

30 JULY 2019 ASX/MEDIA RELEASE DRILLING SUCCESS CONTINUES AT ZOROASTRIAN WITH EXCEPTIONAL NEW HIGH-GRADE GOLD HITS Multi-lode system further extended down-plunge with high-grade Blueys South Lode expected to contribute significantly to resource update in Q3, 2019 Key Points: Blueys South Lode tested at its deepest location to date with outstanding new results:

1.0m @ 27.9g/t Au from 218.0m in KND190006, including 0.4m @ 58.9g/t Au from 218.3m; 5.7m @ 22.8g/t Au from 323.3m in KND190006, including 3.1m @ 34.5g/t Au from 324.9m; Also including 0.6m @ 79.9g/t Au from 324.9 2.0m @ 5.30g/t Au from 476.0m in KND190006.

RAB drilling continuing at both the Bulletin Area and over the Black Flag Fault.

Updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Bardoc Gold Project on track for Q3, 2019. Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to announce further significant gold assay results from the Zoroastrian deposit as part of the expanded +40,000m exploration drilling program at its 100%-owned2.6Moz Bardoc Gold Project, located 50km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Recent diamond drilling has continued to target down-plunge extensions of the multi-lode 428koz Zoroastrian Deposit, one of the cornerstone deposits at the Bardoc Project, with the latest diamond hole returning exceptional high-grade assay results from the Blueys South Lode. These results, and the recent geological knowledge gained from the drilling, have improved the Company's levels of geological confidence in the deposit and will strengthen the Mineral Resource update to be completed in Q3 this year. With maximum gold assays of 79.9g/t Au and 58.9g/t Au reported in KND190006, the recent drilling has clearly demonstrated the potential for very high grades down-plunge within the deposit, which may be amenable to underground mining techniques. As more high-grade zones are encountered, as seen in the previous Company announcement of 16 July 2019 which reported grades of up to 582g/t Au in KND190005, the Company will be able to further improve its geological targeting model for future exploration. Bardoc Gold Limited | ABN 40 125 578 743 130 Stirling Highway, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Australia Tel +61 (0)8 6215 0090 | Fax +61 (0)8 6215 0091 www.bardocgold.com

ZOROASTRIAN RESULTS The latest diamond core hole at the 428koz Zoroastrian Deposit has returned significant widths and high grades for the targeted Blueys South Lode: 5.7m @ 22.8g/t Au from 323.3m in KND190006, including 3.1m @ 34.5g/t Au from 324.9m These results will be used in the upcoming Mineral Resource estimate update and confirm that the Blueys South Lode is a significant part of the Zoroastrian multiple lode system. With multiple high-grade lodes now defined at similar depths below surface, it is anticipated that the recent drilling will underpin significant growth in the Zoroastrian Resource as part of the upcoming Q3 2019 Mineral Resource update. This updated Mineral Resource will form the basis of mine optimisation studies to be undertaken later this year. As seen in the image below, spectacular high-gold grade is typically found in arsenopyrite-rich mineralisation. Treatment of this style of ore from Zoroastrian at the Lakewood Mill by Excelsior Gold in 2017 achieved gold recoveries of above 93%. These high recoveries from "real life" treatment of the ore gives the Company confidence in the suitability of utilising standard cyanide leach mills - which employ well-understood and widely-utilised processing methodologies from both a metallurgical and technical perspective across the Eastern Goldfields - in processing ore from Zoroastrian. Kalgoorlie-Boulder is a well-established gold mining centre in WA. The Bardoc Gold Project is located on the sealed Goldfields Highway, just 50km north of Kalgoorlie-Boulder. As part of any mine optimisation studies to be undertaken following the Q3 Mineral Resource, this proximity is expected to provide a significant infrastructure and personnel advantage when compared to more remote sites without established/nearby mine services. Figure 1. Annotated high-grade Blueys South Lode. Note the massive nature of the ore with even high-grade gold distribution. Quartz breccias are common for the hanging wall contact (323.3m). Page 2 of 13

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS Bardoc Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Robert Ryan, said the Zoroastrian Deposit was continuing to emerge as one of the key high-grade deposits within the broader Bardoc Gold Project, with recent drilling continuing to extend the multi-lode system at depth. "Drilling of the fractionated dolerite unit, the preferred host unit at Zoroastrian, has again delivered excellent results outside of the current 428koz resource," he said. "The exceptional grade and consistency of the mineralisation bodes well for future underground mining, which will be investigated further in PFS studies due to be completed in Q4 2019. "KND190009 was drilled later in the program with assay results pending. Based on geological logging of this hole and visual observation of the core by experienced geologists, we expect that it will define further extensions to the Resource. Work is now underway on the global Mineral Resource update for the Bardoc Gold Project, which is due at the end of September. "It is worth noting that there has been a 100% success rate from the Zoroastrian drilling program, with each targeted major lode successfully intersected down-plunge. This shows that the use of technology and good geological science is a recipe for success." Figure 1. Location plan of Zoroastrian Page 3 of 13

Figure 2. Zoroastrian drill-hole location plan Figure 3. Zoroastrian section looking east Page 4 of 13

NEXT STEPS The focus on exploration and future discovery is continuing with the first phase of RAB drilling nearing completion. The RAB rig is currently drilling at the Bulletin Area, focusing on north-west trending gold targets.

north-west trending gold targets. The diamond rig has completed an extensional hole at Grafters and logging has commenced. The rig has left site while the most recent holes are logged.

The RC rig has completed extensional holes at both Grafters and El Dorado last week and has left site for a short time while pending assay results are received and incorporated into the resource models for the Q3 announcement.

Mineral Resource estimation work is ongoing with a Q3 release planned. BARDOC GOLD PROJECT - BACKGROUND The New Bardoc Gold Project was formed in October 2018 following completion of the merger between Excelsior Gold and Spitfire Materials, bringing together significant resources and excellent potential for growth (refer Scheme Booklet dated 13 August 2018). The New Bardoc Gold Project runs contiguously north for 50km in the Eastern Goldfields. There are four main deposits and a multitude of smaller projects within the 247km2 land-holding, providing a large Resource base and excellent exploration potential within the prolific Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt and junction of the Bardoc Tectonic Zone (BTZ) and the Black Flag Fault (BFF). These two deep-seated crustal structures host many multi-million-ounce deposits, including the world- renowned Golden Mile in Kalgoorlie. Page 5 of 13

