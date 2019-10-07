Spitfire Materials : El Dorado delivers with high grade gold intercepts

All six recently completed RC drill holes returned significant grades and widths of mineralisation. The exceptional results, including 28m @ 13.59g/t Au and 29m @ 1.69g/t Au, have confirmed the down-plunge extension and grade continuity of the deposit outside the recently updated JORC Mineral Resource of 471kt

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to advise that recent Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling has intersected outstanding wide zones of strong gold mineralisation below the current Mineral Resource at the Eldorado Prospect, within the Company's 100%-owned3.02Moz Bardoc Gold Project, 50km north of Kalgoorlie in WA.

Diamond drill program planned to provide structural information on the orientation of the mineralisation and help guide the next phase of drilling.

New results are up to 90m below the current Resource and continuous over a 155m strike length.

The recent drill program is the deepest drilling undertaken at the project to date proving the resource remains open at depth and down-plunge. Diamond drilling is planned to obtain valuable structural information to further understand the geometry and orientation of the mineralisation for the next phase of RC drilling.

The new results at El Dorado, which are up to 90m below the current Resource and continuous over a strike length of 155m, are shown in Figure 3 below. The mineralisation is hosted within the north-northwest trending mafic/ultramafic within the sediments and felsic volcanics of the Black Flag Beds.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Bardoc Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Robert Ryan, said the exceptional new results from El Dorado demonstrate the immense opportunity for Resource growth at the multiple satellite deposits across the Bardoc Project which have been constrained due to a lack of drilling.

"The El Dorado results show that we have only just scratched the surface at many of these satellite deposits, with the broader Bardoc package offering huge upside outside of our cornerstone deposits at Aphrodite, Zoroastrian and Excelsior. We have the amazing opportunity in the Bardoc region to invest in exploration in an area which has been largely over-looked from an exploration perspective for decades.

"Our very first round of deeper RC drilling at El Dorado to follow up the previous high-grade results released in August has delivered immediate success. We have already generated the broadest and highest-grade result from El Dorado to date, while extending the mineralisation both down-plunge and at depth. The thickness of the mineralisation bodes well for open pit mining, while the higher grades encountered highlight the opportunity for future underground mining.

"After recently increasing our resource base to +3Moz, we are continuing with an aggressive approach to exploration and resource growth opportunities in parallel with ongoing work on our Pre-Feasibility Study, which remains on track for Q1 2020."

NEXT STEPS

Planning of follow-up diamond drill program at El Dorado.

follow-up diamond drill program at El Dorado. Ongoing interpretation of pXRF data from recent drilling.

Diamond drill rig arriving on-site next week to commence drilling at Aphrodite.

BARDOC GOLD PROJECT - BACKGROUND

The Bardoc Gold Project was formed in October 2018 following completion of the merger between Excelsior Gold and Spitfire Materials, bringing together significant resources and excellent potential for growth (refer Scheme Booklet dated 13 August 2018).

The Bardoc Gold Project runs contiguously north for 50km in the Eastern Goldfields. There are three main deposits and a multitude of smaller projects within the 247km2 land-holding, providing a large Resource base and excellent exploration potential within the prolific Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt and junction of the Bardoc Tectonic Zone (BTZ) and the Black Flag Fault (BFF).

These two deep-seated crustal structures host many multi-million-ounce deposits, including the world- renowned Golden Mile in Kalgoorlie.

Page 4 of 12