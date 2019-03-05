Spitfire Materials : Half Yearly Report and Accounts

BARDOC GOLD LIMITED

(FORMERLY SPITFIRE MATERIALS LIMITED)

(and its controlled entities)

(ABN 40 125 578 743)

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

31 DECEMBER 2018

CONTENTS

Directors' Report 3

Auditor's Independence Declaration 9

Financial Statements 10

Directors' Declaration 24

Independent Auditor's Review Report 25

Your Directors are pleased to submit their report of Bardoc Gold Limited ("Bardoc" or "the Company") and its controlled entities ("Consolidated Entity" or "Group") for the half year ended 31 December 2018.

DIRECTORS

The names of the Company's directors in office during the half year and until the date of this report are as below. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated.

Neil Biddle (Director)

John Young (Managing Director)

Peter Buttigieg (Non-Executive Director)

Roger Mitchell (Non-Executive Director) - Resigned on 3 October 2018

David Hatch (Non-Executive Chairman) - Appointed on 3 October 2018

Sam Randazzo (Non-Executive Director) - Appointed on 3 October 2018

Rowan Johnston (Non-Executive Director) - Appointed on 3 October 2018

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The December 2018 half-year was an active and highly successful period for Bardoc Gold Limited (formerly Spitfire Materials Limited), with the key development being a merger with fellow ASX-listed gold company

Excelsior Gold Limited ("Excelsior").

The completion of the merger between Excelsior and Spitfire has resulted in the creation of a substantial new Australian gold development company with an extensive JORC Mineral Resource inventory at the combined Bardoc Gold Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, and an exciting pipeline of exploration and development growth projects.

MERGER WITH EXCELSIOR GOLD

On 21 September 2018, the merger with Excelsior Gold Limited (ASX: EXG) was approved by the Federal Court of Australia and was subsequently implemented on 3 October 2018. As a result, Excelsior is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bardoc. In accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement, Bardoc issued 378,626,920 new fully-paid ordinary shares ("Shares") as consideration for the transfer of Excelsior Gold shares to Bardoc under the Scheme. As contemplated in the Scheme Booklet, Excelsior Gold Directors David Hatch, Rowan Johnston and Sam Randazzo joined the Bardoc board.

BARDOC GOLD PROJECT

Following the completion of the merger with Excelsior outlined above, the combined group now holds a highly prospective tenement position in the Eastern Goldfields of Kalgoorlie comprising the Aphrodite Gold Project, the Kalgoorlie North Gold Project and the Mulwarrie Gold Project.

These projects have collectively been renamed the "Bardoc Gold Project", reflecting their location along the highly prospective Bardoc Tectonic Zone.

Figure 1: Bardoc Gold Project, Regional Location.

Located 30km north of Kalgoorlie on the Goldfields Highway, the new Bardoc Gold Project runs contiguously north for 50km in the Eastern Goldfields. There are four main deposits and a multitude of smaller projects within the 200km2 land-holding, providing a large resource base and excellent exploration potential within the prolific Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt and junction of the Bardoc Tectonic Zone (BTZ) and the Blag Flag Fault (BFF). These two deep-seated crustal structures host many multi-million-ounce deposits, including the world- renowned Golden Mile in Kalgoorlie.

EXPLORATION PROGRAMS

APHRODITE DIAMOND DRILLING PROGRAM

During the reporting period, a second phase of diamond drilling was completed at the Aphrodite deposit, part of the Bardoc Gold Project (see SPI: ASX Announcement, 3 September 2018), with assay results confirming the continuity and quality of the underground Resource.

The second program was mainly designed to in-fill and upgrade the current underground Mineral Resource, which comprises an Indicated and Inferred Resource of 2.9Mt at 7.0g/t Au for 663,000oz.

ZOROASTRIAN EXTENSIONAL DRILLING

A short program of four Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes for 1,271m successfully targeted extensions of one of the multiple high-grade lodes at the Zoroastrian deposit (which forms part of the land-holding acquired through the merger with Excelsior Gold outlined above).

The targeted lode was the South Zoroastrian Lode, which daylights some 500m south of the recently completed Zoroastrian Central Pit and plunges to the north at about 40-50 degrees.

The drilling intersected high-grade mineralisation outside the current Zoroastrian Mineral Resource with KNC180101 returning an intersection of 7m @ 4.83g/t Au from 410m down-hole, including 4m @ 7.27g/t Au from 412m (see SPI: ASX announcement 23 October 2018) (see Figures 7-8). This drill-hole intersected strong mineralisation some 100m down-plunge of the deepest previous mineralisation in KNC170040 of 7m @ 7.13g/t Au from 342m (see EXG: ASX announcement 6 December 2017).

The success of this extensional hole and the other drill holes, confirms that the mineralisation in the Zoroastrian South Lode is open at depth and can be targeted with extensional drilling to increase the known high-grade gold Resource.

POST PERIOD END - NEW PHASE OF DRILLING

A new phase of resource extension and upgrade drilling commenced recently at the Bardoc Gold Project, initially focusing on the Zoroastrian South and Blueys South lodes targeting potential down-plunge extensions. Three diamond holes will also be completed at the Mulwarrie deposit (located 10km north of the Davyhurst mining centre and 65km from Bardoc), designed to upgrade the resource category to Indicated.

ZOROASTRIAN SOUTH AND BLUEYS SOUTH EXTENSION DRILLING

The original program of four diamond drill holes for 1,500m has been extended. As noted above, drilling was planned to target down-plunge extensions for two of the multiple high-grade lodes at the Zoroastrian deposit. The main target was the Zoroastrian South Lode, which daylights some 500m south of the recently completed Zoroastrian Central Pit and plunges to the north at about 40-50 degrees. Significant results received from extensional drilling at the Zoroastrian deposit from drill-hole KND190002, include (Refer ASX Release 25 February 2019 for full details)

• 3.85m @ 16.29g/t Au from 123.50m

• 9.30m @ 4.32g/t Au from 260.70m including 3m @ 7.34g/t Au from 265.00m

• 1.40m @ 11.34g/t Au from 271.3m Figure 2: Oblique section 55°S of grid east (145°S) showing the new and recently reported extensional intercepts.

Zoroastrian Long Section - South Lode