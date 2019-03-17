Spitfire Materials : High Grade Diamond drilling results at Mulwarrie

18 MARCH 2019

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

HIGH-GRADE DIAMOND DRILLING RESULTS AT MULWARRIE CONFIRM LODE STRUCTURES AND PAVE WAY FOR RESOURCE

UPGRADE

High-grade hits of up to 12.27g/t Au validate Bardoc's exploration model and provide a clear focus for extensional drilling

KEY POINTS:

 Diamond drilling at the Mulwarrie satellite deposit confirms multiple high-grade lodes. Assay results include: - 4.50m @ 7.03g/t Au from 53.4m in 19MWD0001 - 15.35m @ 4.08g/t Au from 61.65m in 19MWD0001, including:  4.40m @ 5.17g/t Au from 64.3m; and  2.60m @ 12.27g/t Au from 73.4m - 2.3m @ 8.90g/t Au from 119m in 19MWD0003

 The three diamond core holes, comprising 460m of drilling in total, have provided key insights into the orientation of the high-grade gold structures at Mulwarrie.

 This information will allow the Company to target the next round of drilling into the more prospective areas of the deposit, laying the foundations for an upgrade to the Inferred Resource (881,000t at 2.8g/t Au for 79,000oz).

 Diamond core drilling has now moved to Aphrodite, where a series of holes are underway testing for down-plunge extensions to the 1.56Moz Aphrodite deposit.

 RC Drilling commences this week on exploration south of the Zoroastrian deposit.

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received highly encouraging results from a program of diamond drilling at the Mulwarrie deposit, part of its 100%-owned 2.6Moz Bardoc Gold Project, located 55km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

The results have confirmed and improved the level of confidence in the current high-grade (2.8g/t Au) 79,000oz Mulwarrie Mineral Resource, providing critical information about the structure and orientation

of the high-grade lodes. This information will be utilised to assist with planning the next round of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at Mulwarrie, which is due to commence later this month.

During the 1980s, a high-grade (3.88g/t Au) open pit was mined at Mulwarrie by Callion Mining Pty Ltd to a depth of 36m with 24,300 tonnes extracted for 3,037oz of gold. The results reported in this announcement are located 100m south-east of the historical open pit. Historical underground mining both at this location and more broadly across the Mulwarrie District has recorded production of 26,300 ounces of gold from 19,700 tonnes of ore grading 41.5g/t Au.

The two tenements which make up the Mulwarrie Gold Project lie within a 10km wide greenstone belt which forms the north-west extension of the Coolgardie Line. The structurally dominant, north-trending Mt Ida fault lies approximately 4km east of the Mulwarrie Mining Centre. Most of the lithologies within this greenstone belt are steeply dipping and well foliated along a NNW/SSE trend.

RESULTS

The Mulwarrie deposit contains multiple high-grade lodes. Three confirmatory diamond core holes were drilled recently to collect more detailed information on the orientation of the high-grade gold mineralisation, with the best results including:

 4.50m @ 7.03g/t Au from 53.4m in 19MWD0001

 15.35m @ 4.08g/t Au from 61.65m in 19MWD0001, including: - 4.40m @ 5.17g/t Au from 64.3m, and - 2.60m @ 12.27g/t Au from 73.4m

Figure 1: Photograph of core from 19MWD0001 with gold grades.

From the drill core data, it is now possible to confidently project the orientation of the high-grade mineralisation and this new information will assist with the next round of exploration targeting at Mulwarrie. The mineralisation is associated with quartz veining, pyrrhotite and pyrite within broader zones of medium to strong biotitic alteration.

The host rock is a fine-to-medium grained dolerite and further analysis of pXRF data collected from the drill core is ongoing. The term pXRF refers to a portable X-ray fluorescence analyser that is used outside the confines of a laboratory. The instrument is taken to the sample, typically in-situ rock, drill core or other geological samples, and the analytical results are available for use immediately. In simple terms, X-rays are emitted from a source within the instrument and these are reflected back as a series of secondaryfluorescent X-rays that have characteristics of the elements that they were reflected by. A series of detectors records the reflected signals and these are then interpreted within the instrument to give a resultant concentration for various elements.

Picture of BDC's pXRF instrument in the core yard

The advantage that pXRF has is that many samples can be analysed in a short amount of time with nil or minimal sample preparation. Each scan of the sample analyses for 34 different elements. These are then available for immediate review on the screen or can be exported to a database for later use. Typically various combinations of multiple ratios of certain elements allows the Company's data scientist to determine the type of rock and associated alteration of it, so in collaboration with BDC geologists areas can be ranked for prospectivity and geological maps produced. Once the pXRF data and the structural data are combined, the information will be used to update the exploration model to highlight areas of enhanced prospectivity for future exploration.

The high-grade nature of the mineralisation can be seen in the flitch plan, Figure 2, where the broader mineralised envelope has high grades contained within it, from north to south, of:

 4m @ 118g/t Au from 73m 17MWRC008  4m @ 13.45g/t Au from 57m 17MWRC045  2.6m @ 12.27g/t Au from 73.4m 19MWD0001  17m @ 19.96g/t Au from 73m 17MWRC010

Previous testing of the metallurgical characteristics at Mulwarrie was undertaken in 2017. Two samples were created from ore grade RC samples collected from East Lode intercepts. One composite was created from sulphidic quartz lode ore (semi-massive pyrite & pyrrhotite in quartz), while the other composite was created from biotite altered and sheared basalt containing disseminated pyrite & pyrrhotite, also derived from ore grade RC samples collected from East Lode intercepts.

A standard grind size was used of P80 (0.106mm). Initial test work has produced encouraging results and indicates that both the quartz lode & altered basalt ore is free milling. 24-hour bottle roll tests returned 96.6% recovery from the quartz lode composite and 91% recovery from the sulphide-bearing altered basalt composite.

Figure 2: Mulwarrie flitch plan, in local grid. Note the numerous high-grade intercepts and multiple lodes

Bardoc Gold Managing Director, Mr John Young, said the successful diamond drilling program had provided critical information which would assist with upgrading both the category and, ultimately, the size of the Mulwarrie deposit.

"Because of its strategic location and the free-milling nature of the ore, Mulwarrie has the potential to form an important source of high-grade ore within the Bardoc Gold Project," he said.

"The diamond drill results have given us a clear picture of the position and orientation of the high-grade gold lodes, providing clear vectors for further Reverse Circulation drilling targeting increases in the overall size of the Resource.

"This work will begin as part of a much larger Reverse Circulation drilling program to commence across the Bardoc Gold Project later this month. We will provide further information on this drilling program in the near future.

"In the meantime, the diamond rig has returned to Aphrodite to drill some extensional holes to the current 1.56Moz Resource."