Spitfire Materials : Letter to Optionholders

15 March 2019

Dear Optionholder,

BARDOC GOLD LIMITED - PARTICIPATION IN PRO-RATA NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT ISSUE

As announced to ASX on 28 February 2019, Bardoc Gold Limited (Bardoc Gold) is undertaking a pro- rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of approximately 110,056,996 Shares to its shareholders who are registered as shareholders at 5pm (WST) on 21STMarch 2019 (Record Date) to raise approximately $4.4 million (Entitlement Issue).

The Shares will be offered on the basis of one (1) new Shares for every ten (10) Shares held as at the Record Date together.

The rights attaching to the Shares together with all other relevant information relating to the Entitlement Issue is set out in an offer document which was lodged with ASX on 15th March 2019 (Offer Document). A copy of the Offer Document, together with the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, will be sent to shareholders on or about 26THMarch 2019.

There is no inherent right in your Options to participate in the Entitlement Issue, unless you exercise your Options and are entered onto the register as a shareholder on or before the Record Date. The purpose of this letter is to give you notice prior to the Record Date in which you may exercise your Options should you wish to participate in the Entitlement Issue.

If you wish to participate in the Entitlement Issue you must exercise your Options in time for the new Shares to be allotted before the Record Date. To ensure that your new Shares are allotted before the Record Date your notice of exercise of Options together with your cheque for the necessary amount must be received by the Company or Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd no later than 20th March 2019. Any notice of exercise of Options received after this date cannot be assured of allotment before the Record Date.

If you do not wish to participate in the Entitlement Issue (in respect of your Options) you do not need to take any action.

Key Dates

The proposed timetable for the Entitlement Issue is as follows:

Lodgement of Offer Document with ASX 15 March 2019 Notice sent to Shareholders 19 March 2019 Ex-Date 20 March 2019 Record Date for determining Shareholder entitlements 21 March 2019 Offer Document dispatched to Shareholders 26 March 2019 Opening Date of Offer 26 March 2019 Closing Date of Offer* 5 pm (WST) 18 April 2019 Dispatch holding statements 30 April 2019

* These dates are subject to change and are indicative only.

Before deciding whether to exercise all or any of your Options, you should consider the terms of the Entitlement Issue carefully and if in any doubt, consult with your professional advisor.

Please call the Company Secretary on 08 6215 0090 if you have any questions.

Yours sincerely

Russell Hardwick Company Secretary BARDOC GOLD LIMITED

