BARC GOLD

(BDC)
0.042 AUD   -6.67%
Spitfire Materials : Letter to Optionholders

03/14/2019 | 06:59pm EDT

15 March 2019

Dear Optionholder,

BARDOC GOLD LIMITED - PARTICIPATION IN PRO-RATA NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT ISSUE

As announced to ASX on 28 February 2019, Bardoc Gold Limited (Bardoc Gold) is undertaking a pro- rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of approximately 110,056,996 Shares to its shareholders who are registered as shareholders at 5pm (WST) on 21STMarch 2019 (Record Date) to raise approximately $4.4 million (Entitlement Issue).

The Shares will be offered on the basis of one (1) new Shares for every ten (10) Shares held as at the Record Date together.

The rights attaching to the Shares together with all other relevant information relating to the Entitlement Issue is set out in an offer document which was lodged with ASX on 15th March 2019 (Offer Document). A copy of the Offer Document, together with the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, will be sent to shareholders on or about 26THMarch 2019.

There is no inherent right in your Options to participate in the Entitlement Issue, unless you exercise your Options and are entered onto the register as a shareholder on or before the Record Date. The purpose of this letter is to give you notice prior to the Record Date in which you may exercise your Options should you wish to participate in the Entitlement Issue.

If you wish to participate in the Entitlement Issue you must exercise your Options in time for the new Shares to be allotted before the Record Date. To ensure that your new Shares are allotted before the Record Date your notice of exercise of Options together with your cheque for the necessary amount must be received by the Company or Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd no later than 20th March 2019. Any notice of exercise of Options received after this date cannot be assured of allotment before the Record Date.

If you do not wish to participate in the Entitlement Issue (in respect of your Options) you do not need to take any action.

Bardoc Gold Limited | ABN 40 125 578 743

130 Stirling Highway, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Australia

Tel +61 (08) 6215 0090 | Fax +61 (08) 6215 0091www.bardocgold.com

Key Dates

The proposed timetable for the Entitlement Issue is as follows:

Lodgement of Offer Document with ASX

15 March 2019

Notice sent to Shareholders

19 March 2019

Ex-Date

20 March 2019

Record Date for determining Shareholder entitlements

21 March 2019

Offer Document dispatched to Shareholders

26 March 2019

Opening Date of Offer

26 March 2019

Closing Date of Offer* 5 pm (WST)

18 April 2019

Dispatch holding statements

30 April 2019

* These dates are subject to change and are indicative only.

Before deciding whether to exercise all or any of your Options, you should consider the terms of the Entitlement Issue carefully and if in any doubt, consult with your professional advisor.

Please call the Company Secretary on 08 6215 0090 if you have any questions.

Yours sincerely

Russell Hardwick Company Secretary BARDOC GOLD LIMITED

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Spitfire Materials Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 22:58:01 UTC
