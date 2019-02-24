Spitfire Materials : Multiple High-grade intercepts at Zoroastrian

25 FEBRUARY 2019

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

MULTIPLE HIGH-GRADE INTERCEPTS IN LATEST EXTENSIONAL

HOLE AS ZOROASTRIAN OPENS UP AT DEPTH

More thick, high-grade intercepts of up to 16.2g/t in KND190002 confirm down-plunge continuity of lodes, reinforce geological model and underpin new Exploration Target

Key points:

• Further significant results received from extensional drilling at the Zoroastrian deposit from drill-hole KND190002, with assay results including: - 3.85m @ 16.29g/t Au from 123.50m - 9.30m @ 4.32g/t Au from 260.70m including 3m @ 7.34g/t Au from 265.00m - 1.40m @ 11.34g/t Au from 271.3m

• These results are 55m up-dip from the successful hole KND190001 which returned a key intercept of 19.07m @ 6.38g/t Au from 296.93m including 3.55m @ 17.0g/t Au from 310.30m (see ASX Release, 12 February 2019).

• The results have confirmed the continuity of the Zoroastrian deposit, the second largest deposit in the consolidated Bardoc Gold Project, highlighting the opportunity for significant additions to the Resource inventory at Bardoc.

• An additional diamond core hole is planned to commence next week to test for extensions of these lodes.

• A three hole Diamond core drilling program at the satellite Mulwarrie deposit has been completed and the diamond rig has moved to Aphrodite to target areas for possible Resource extension.

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received further highly encouraging results from a program of extensional drilling at the Zoroastrian deposit, part of its 100%-owned 2.6Moz Bardoc Gold Project, located 55km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

The latest results follow the high-grade intercepts reported earlier this month from diamond hole

KND190001 (see ASX release, 19 February 2019) and show that the Company's extensional exploration program at Zoroastrian is rapidly gathering momentum.

With an Indicated and Inferred Resource of 6.2Mt at 2.1g/t Au for 428,000oz, Zoroastrian is the second largest deposit within the consolidated Bardoc Gold Project after the 1.6Moz Aphrodite deposit and expected to become a key high-grade long-term ore source for the project.

Bardoc Gold Limited | ABN 40 125 578 743

130 Stirling Highway, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Australia

Tel +61 (0)8 6215 0090 | Fax +61 (0)8 6215 0091www.bardocgold.com

Recently completed diamond drill-hole KND190002 targeted multiple lodes within the fractionated dolerite unit at Zoroastrian. Results confirm the extension of the fractionated unit southwards as predicted by the exploration model, based on a structural interpretation of core, logging of alteration and machine learning using pXRF results to identify sub-units within the dolerite.

Bardoc Gold Managing Director, Mr John Young, said the latest outstanding drilling results from Zoroastrian were highly significant and laid the foundations for a substantial new Exploration Target which would be a key focus of upcoming drilling programs.

"The latest drilling has confirmed our new geological model for Zoroastrian and reinforced the important breakthrough we have made in recent months as a result of analysing historical datasets and applying new state-of-the-art computer modelling," he said.

"The latest results have confirmed the continuity of the multiple high-grade zones intersected in the previous diamond hole, reported earlier this month. This has confirmed the up-plunge extensions of the known mineralisation within the Blueys South and Zoroastrian South lodes, each of which consists of multiple high-grade gold shoots. "

"This deposit is clearly opening up at depth and our new geological interpretation allows us to target extensions of the known high-grade mineralisation with far greater accuracy. A third diamond hole will be collared this week to target shallower or up-plunge extensions of the deposit."

"At the same time, we now have sufficient data to estimate a new Exploration Target for Zoroastrian under the JORC Code. This will give investors a sense of the growth opportunity at Zoroastrian, which we intend to target with further drilling this year in order to convert this mineralisation into JORC compliant Resources for inclusion in our development and production plans."

ZOROASTRIAN EXTENSIONAL DRILLING

Diamond drilling has been completed to target potential up and down-plunge extensions for two of the multiple high-grade lodes at the Zoroastrian deposit (see ASX release, 12 February 2019). The original program of four diamond drill holes for 1,800m was extended in January to include an additional hole, KND190002.

KND190002 was collared 55m to the south-east of KND190001, as shown in Figure 1 which is an oblique view of the two drill holes and their orientation within the differentiated dolerite unit. Figure 1 is the oblique section 55°S of grid east (145°S).

RESULTS

Assay results have been received for KND190002, which targeted up-plunge extensions of the known high-grade mineralisation within the Blueys South and Zoroastrian South lodes.

Each of these shear systems is comprised of a number of lodes. This drilling has confirmed the potential for multiple high-grade gold lodes outside the current 428,000oz Mineral Resource (see ASX release, 13 November 2018) at Zoroastrian.

KND190002 returned a significant intercept of 9.30m @ 4.32g/t Au from 260.70m including 3m @ 7.34g/t Au from 265.00m. This result is 55m up-dip of the previously reported result of 19.07m @ 6.38 g/t Au. Similarly, the Blueys South lode returned a significant intercept from KND190002 of 3.85m @ 16.29g/t Au from 123.50m, up-dip of the previously reported intercept of 7.55m @ 6.52 g/t Au (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: Oblique section 55°S of grid east (145°S) showing the new and recently reported extensional intercepts.

The geology of the deposit is now better understood with the Bank of England lode again intersected at depth. Further drilling is planned to test the known mineralisation up-plunge (i.e. closer to the surface) with another diamond core hole to commence next week.

Being able to predict the geometry and extent of the multiple lodes has enabled the Company to update its Exploration Target for the Zoroastrian deposit (see below). Additional results for KND190001 were received and these are also reported in Appendix 1, Table 2.

ZOROASTRIAN EXPLORATION TARGET

Bardoc Gold has generated an Exploration Target1 under the JORC 2012 Code for the Zoroastrian Deposit consisting of:

1.21Mt to 1.67Mt at an average Au grade ranging from 3.6 to 4.2g/t Au for a

total of 140,000 oz Au to 224,000 oz Au.

Extrapolation and modelling of the mineralised structures was completed to a depth of 600m, with the targeted zones remaining open at depth and down-plunge.

In generating this target, only three of the known mineralised structures - Zoroastrian South 1 (SZS1), Zoroastrian South 2 (SZS2) and the Bank of England (BoE) lodes - have been assessed. There is diamond core and RC drilling into all three of these lodes.

SZS1 and SZS2 have drilling on nominal 40m-80m spacing (350m and 300m below surface respectively), while BoE has only two drill intersections below 200m with 80m spaced drilling above 100m.

Exploration Target¹: The potential quantities and grades are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to date to define a Mineral Resource. It is not certain that further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource under the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, the JORC Code" (JORC

2012). The Exploration Target is not being reported as part of any Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve.

The potentially mineralised structures for future exploration are based on extrapolation of detailed geological logs using alteration, mineralisation, detailed structural logging of drill core and surface mapping. These three structures are sub-parallel to each other, dipping about 700 to the west with a north-south trending strike.

Bardoc Gold notes that higher grade mineralisation is developed within a fractionated portion of the Zoroastrian Dolerite (see ASX release "Thick, High Grade Extensional Results at Zoroastrian Confirm Significant Growth Opportunities at Bardoc" 12 February 2019).

The Exploration Target as reported here is only for that portion of the structure that is anticipated to be mineralised within the fractionated portion of the Zoroastrian Dolerite. Mineralisation can also be developed outside of the fractionated portion of the dolerite.

The Exploration Target reported here is in addition to existing stated resources for the Zoroastrian Deposit.

Table 1: Zoroastrian Exploration Target for SZS1, SZS2 and BoE

Structure Tonnage range Grade Au range Ounces Au range SZS1 350,200 to 466,900 tonnes 4.09g/t to 4.52g/t Au 46,000oz to 68,000oz Au SZS2 487,300 to 649,700 tonnes 4.09g/t to 4.52g/t Au 64,000oz to 94,300oz Au BoE 368,600 to 522,900 tonnes 2.50g/t to 3.50g/t Au 29,600oz to 62,214oz Au TOTAL 1.206Mt to 1.669Mt 3.60g/t to 4.18g/t Au 139,600oz to 224,300oz Au

Figure 2: Orthogonal slice looking Northeast showing the position of SZS1, SZS2 and BoE Exploration Targets contained within the fractionated dolerite unit

FUTURE EXPLORATION PLANS

The following activities are planned to advance the Zoroastrian Deposit in 2019: