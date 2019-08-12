Spitfire Materials : New thick, shallow Gold intercepts at South Castlereagh

The Castlereagh Area is an area of significant mineralisation. It incorporates both the Castlereagh and South Castlereagh mineralised systems, with the Nerrin Nerrin prospect located just 700m to the southwest. South Castlereagh is interpreted as the southern extension of the Excelsior Shear, which hosts gold prospects with broad mineralisation along its entire 8km strike length.

The results are the latest to be generated by the expanded +40,000m exploration drilling program at Bardoc, and will be incorporated in a project-wide Mineral Resource update due later this quarter.

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to report strong results from recently completed diamond drilling at the South Castlereagh Prospect, part of its 100%-owned2.6Moz Bardoc Gold Project, located 55km north of Kalgoorlie in WA, with significant widths and grades of mineralisation providing further support for an impending Mineral Resource estimate.

First phase of exploration RAB drilling completed at both the Bulletin Area and over the Black Flag Fault - assay results pending.

Diamond core will allow a portion of the Mineral Resource for South Castlereagh to be classified as Indicated.

SOUTH CASTLEREAGH RESULTS

The South Castlereagh Deposit is located ~3km south of the 428koz Au Zoroastrian Deposit and can be accessed by the existing main haul road. Geologically, it is located on the Excelsior Shear Zone, which also hosts the 309koz Au Excelsior Deposit located 3km to the north.

Two diamond core drill holes were drilled at South Castlereagh. These holes were drilled towards the southeast in order to optimally intersect both the South Castlereagh main lodes and the controlling lithology and structures.

The best assay results were:

16.4m @ 2.81g/t Au from 93m in KND190007, including 3.8m @ 5.30g/t Au from 97.2m

11.9m @ 1.44g/t Au from 112m in KND190007; and

3.3m @ 3.48g/t Au from 145.7m in KND190008, including 1.0m @ 10.38g/t Au from 148m;

The diamond core results support previously announced assay results from South Castlereagh including:

14m @ 4.04g/t Au from 130m in KND190034, including 7m @ 5.78g/t Au from 131m; and

23m @ 2.27g/t Au from 138m in KNC190010, including 4m @ 6.63g/t Au from 152m

The successful completion of these two diamond holes will allow portions of the Mineral Resource Estimate for South Castlereagh, which is currently underway, to be classified as a JORC Indicated Resource.

Data from the core includes the collection of specific gravity measurements, confirmation of the controlling structures, collection of pXRF data points and the ability to undertake closer inspection of the lithology and mineralisation, enhancing the Company's understanding of the geological, structural orientation and geometry of the deposit.

The core will also be used for future metallurgical recovery and comminution test work as part of any future mining studies.

Ore from the Castlereagh deposit was previously treated at the Paddington Mill and achieved recoveries of 97% through a standard cyanide leaching process.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Bardoc Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Robert Ryan, said the diamond drilling at South Castlereagh returned excellent assays and also provided invaluable geological and structural knowledge which will assist with the impending Mineral Resource estimate and provide greater insights into the geological potential of the surrounding area.

"Castlereagh South continues to deliver broad, high grade near surface intercepts which are amenable to open pit mining, with these latest diamond core results continuing our impressive run of drilling success at the Bardoc Gold Project.

"In addition to confirming the scale and dimensions of the mineralisation in the Main Lode, the drilling has provided valuable structural, lithological and alteration information, which has increased our geological confidence in the prospect. This information will be used to generate a new Resource model to be included in our global resource update due at the end of September."

"The emergence of South Castlereagh is consistent with the Company's focus on developing a pipeline of satellite projects to complement our cornerstone deposits at Zoroastrian, Aphrodite and Excelsior. Mining studies will commence following the release of the project-wide Mineral Resource update, with PFS studies due in Q4."

