Spitfire Materials : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BARDOC GOLD LIMITED ACN 125 578 743 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at: TIME:10.30am DATE:29 November 2019 PLACE: University Club of Western Australia Entrance 1, Hackett Drive Crawley WA 6009 (Carpark #3) The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4.00pm on 27th November 2019. BU SI NE SS O F THE ME ETING AGENDA FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS

To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 together with the declaration of the directors, the director's report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution: "That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019." Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting Prohibition Statement: A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons: a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or a Closely Related Party of such a member. However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. 3. RESOLUTION 2 - ELECTION OF MR TONY LEIBOWITZ To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of clauses 14.4 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, Tony Leibowitz, a Director, who was appointed as on 13 March 2019, retires, and being eligible, is elected as a Director." 4. RESOLUTION 3 - RE-ELECTION OF MR JOHN YOUNG To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of clauses 14.3 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, John Young, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director." BARDOC GOLD LIMITED | NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING | 2019 1 5. RESOLUTION 4 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR SHARE ISSUE (APRIL SHARES) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 15,673,763 Shares (April Shares) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 6. RESOLUTION 5 - RATIFICATION OF PLACEMENT SHARES To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 120,000,000 Shares (Placement Shares) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 7. RESOLUTION 6 - RATIFICATION OF PLACEMENT OPTIONS To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 60,000,000 Options (Placement Options) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 8. RESOLUTION 7 - ISSUE OF SHARE PURCHASE PLAN OPTIONS To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 15,000,000 Options (SPP Options) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." BARDOC GOLD LIMITED | NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING | 2019 2 Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 9. RESOLUTION 8 - APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY- SHARES To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the issue of Equity Securities totalling up to 10% of the Shares on issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 10. RESOLUTION 9 - NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of clause 14.8 of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 10.17 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve an increase of the maximum total aggregate amount of fees payable to non-executive Directors from $300,000 per annum to $650,000 per annum in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a Director or any of their associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Voting Prohibition Statement: A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if: the proxy is either: a member of the Key Management Personnel; or a Closely Related Party of such a member; and The appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the Chair; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. BARDOC GOLD LIMITED | NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING | 2019 3 11. RESOLUTION 10 - REPLACEMENT OF CONSTITUTION To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 136(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to repeal its existing Constitution and adopt a new constitution in its place in the form as signed by the chairman of the Meeting for identification purposes." 12. RESOLUTION 11 - ENABLE THE ISSUE PERFORMANCE RIGHTS AND OPTIONS UNDER AN EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE SCHEME To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 9(b)) and for all other purposes, approval is given to enable the Company to issue Performance Rights and Options under the employee incentive scheme titled "Performance Rights and Option Plan", on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of any Director except one who is ineligible to participate in any employee incentive scheme in relation to the Company, or any associates of those Directors. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Voting Prohibition Statement: A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if: the proxy is either: a member of the Key Management Personnel; or a Closely Related Party of such a member; and The appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the Chair; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Dated: 16th October 2019 By order of the Board Russell Hardwick Company Secretary Voting in person To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above. Voting by proxy To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form. In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that: BARDOC GOLD LIMITED | NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING | 2019 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

