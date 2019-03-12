Spitfire Materials : Notice under Section 708A

13 MARCH 2019

ASX RELEASE

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(E) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

On 13th March 2019, Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) completed the issue of 184,874,222 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares). Included in the issue was the placement of 175,000,000 Shares to professional and sophisticated investors to raise $7,000,000 (Placement). The shares were issued under the placement capacity available to the Company under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A, with 93,304,648 and 91,569,574 Shares issued under those capacities. The issue of the Shares was previously announced on 28th February 2019. Please refer to the Appendix 3B lodged with the ASX on 13th March 2019.

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Corporations Act) that:

1. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; and

2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: (i) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and (ii) section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

3. as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Corporations Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

For further information contact:

INVESTORS:

MEDIA:

John Young Bardoc Gold Limited Nicholas Read Read Corporate Telephone: 0419 954 020 Telephone: 0419 929 046 Email: admin@bardocgold.com.au Email: info@readcorporate.com.au

Bardoc Gold Limited | ABN 40 125 578 743

130 Stirling Highway, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Australia

Tel +61 (0)8 6215 0090 | Fax +61 (0)8 6215 0091www.bardocgold.com