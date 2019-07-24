Spitfire Materials : Quarterly Activities Report

JUNE 2019 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
EXPANDED +40,000m DRILLING PROGRAM DELIVERS OUTSTANDING RESULTS ON MULTIPLE FRONTS, PAVING THE WAY FOR Q3 RESOURCE UPGRADE AT BARDOC
BARDOC GOLD PROJECT, WA (BDC: 100%)
-
Substantial expansion of the RC and diamond drilling program from +10,000m to +40,000m, with inclusion of a significant RAB/Air-core drilling component. Outstanding results returned across multiple fronts during the Quarter:
Zoroastrian - down-plunge continuity confirmed outside current 428koz Resource
-
5m @ 5.84g/t Au from 192m in KND190004, including 0.3m @ 53.5g/t from 193.1m; and
-
12m @ 4.02g/t Au from 392m in KND190004;
-
11.6m @ 4.6g/t Au from 111.4m in KND190005, including 0.4m @ 28.3g/t from 112m;
-
1.6m @ 91.9g/t Au from 154.4m in KND190005, including 0.3m @ 582.4g/t Au from 154.4m;
-
4.4m @ 9.1g/t Au from 292.9m in KND190005, including 0.3m @ 48.4g/t Au from 292.9m;
-
10m @ 5.52 g/t Au from 304m in KND190005W1, including 4.0m @ 7.6g/t Au from 306m; and
-
3.6m @ 5.8g/t Au from 472.4m in KND190005W1.
South Castlereagh - more strong widths and grades in emerging prospect near Zoroastrian
-
14m @ 4.04g/t from 130m in KNC190034, including 7m @ 5.78g/t Au from 131m
Lady Kelly - outstanding results extend south-easterly strike of shallow mineralisation
-
19m @ 3.55g/t Au from 34m in KNC190022, including 7m @ 8.30g/t Au from 43m
-
8m @ 1.64g/t Au from 20m in KNC190028
-
5m @ 2.27g/t Au from 51m in KNC190030
Aphrodite - Alpha Lode at 1.56Moz deposit extended down-dip with significant new results
-
-
11.4m @ 3.64g/t from 699.6m in 18APD018W1
-
1.1m @ 21.8g/t Au from 323m in 18APD007W1
-
6.4m @ 2.68g/t Au from 306.6m in 19APD001
-
4m @ 5.20g/t Au from 68m 19APRC001
-
Extensive RAB drilling program underway targeting new discoveries along major structures.
CORPORATE
-
Strategic acquisition of contiguous tenement package from Torian Resources (ASX: TNR) covering a 40km strike length of the regionally significant Bardoc Tectonic Zone.
-
Neil Biddle to transition from Executive Director to a non-executive Director effective from 1 July 2019, but will continue to provide strategic and technical input and remains a significant shareholder.
OVERVIEW
Bardoc Gold CEO Robert Ryan said the Company achieved all of its key corporate and strategic objectives during the June Quarter, moving quickly to capitalise on the success of its recent $12.03 million capital raising by substantially expanding the resource expansion drilling program at the Bardoc Project.
"Our strategy is to grow the 2.6Moz Resource base at the consolidated Bardoc Gold Project as quickly as possible to establish the foundations for a sustainable and profitable long-term Australian gold business. To do that, we need to get to a size that can both attract the interest of bigger global investors and give us the operational scale and flexibility to deliver the financial and economic returns we are seeking over the longer term.
"The resource expansion and exploration drilling program which commenced last quarter continued to deliver in spades during the June Quarter, with numerous outstanding results returned on multiple fronts.
"To pick just a few highlights, at the strategically important and free-milling Zoroastrian Deposit drilling confirmed the down-plunge continuity of the multi-lode Zoroastrian system and highlighted future underground mining opportunities. Results included some of the highest- grade intercepts we have seen to date at Bardoc, increasing the confidence in the current resource and extending the known mineralisation at depth.
"Meanwhile, the nearby South Castlereagh prospect also continued to grow in importance with outstanding wide, high-grade results from extensional drilling confirming that this deposit extends deeper and along strike. Further results are expected from South Castlereagh as the recently completed diamond drill program is awaiting assay.
"At our cornerstone 1.56Moz Aphrodite Deposit, we have been able to extend the main Alpha Lode both along strike and at depth and confirm the importance of the nearby Sigma Shear as a major exploration target for resource growth.
"The success and growing momentum of the campaign prompted us to significantly expand the ongoing drilling program from +10,000m to +40,000m, including a significant component of RAB and air-core drilling to target potential new discoveries along major regional structures such as the Black Flag Fault and Bulletin North West Trend.
"The overall program has made outstanding progress with around 30,000m of drilling completed. The remaining 10,000m is being strategically targeted to new areas with a view to generating potential new discoveries. The updated Mineral Resource is on track to be finalised towards the end of Q3 and will provide the foundation for a Feasibility Study scheduled for release in Q4, 2019.
"A key feature of the program worth highlighting is the extremely targeted nature of our exploration. By adopting a systematic and scientific approach, and utilising the latest state-of-the-art technology, we have been able to ensure that we get the best possible return on our exploration dollar.
"Good examples of this include the excellent work undertaken by our geology team in conjunction with external consultants and the CSIRO in identifying the fractionated dolerite as the key host for high-grade gold mineralisation in the region.
"Through the use of technology and good geological science, we will identify key structures to unlock new discoveries within our 247km2 of tenure."
BARDOC GOLD PROJECT (BDC: 100%)
Figure 1: Bardoc Gold Project Regional Location.
Located 35km north of Kalgoorlie, the Bardoc Gold Project runs contiguously north for 40km in the Eastern Goldfields. There are four main deposits and a multitude of smaller projects within the consolidated 247km2 land-holding, providing a large resource base and excellent exploration potential within the prolific Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt and junction of the Bardoc Tectonic Zone (BTZ) and the Black Flag Fault (BFF). These two deep-seated crustal structures host many multi-million-ounce deposits, including the world-renowned Golden Mile in Kalgoorlie.
RESOURCE EXTENSION AND EXPLORATION DRILLING
The Company continued an extensive program of resource extension and exploration drilling at the Bardoc Gold Project during the June Quarter. This program is focused on resource extensions at the Zoroastrian Deposit and the Alpha Lode at the Aphrodite Deposit, whilst also targeting exploration targets at South Castlereagh, Sigma shear at Aphrodite and Lady Kelly.
In light of the outstanding success of the program and the excellent results being generated, the Company announced during the Quarter that the program would be increased from +10,000m to +40,000m. The increased investment in exploration is aimed at achieving aggressive growth in the Mineral Resource base at the 2.6Moz Bardoc Project to underpin feasibility studies. The results of the expanded campaign will be included in an updated Mineral Resource estimate planned for Q3 2019.
ZOROASTRIAN DEPOSIT
During the Quarter, a series of extensional diamond core holes were drilled at the 428koz Zoroastrian Deposit (Figure 2), the second-largest deposit at the Bardoc Gold Project. The drilling was designed to build on the exceptional results obtained in drilling completed earlier this year of:
-
19.07m @ 6.38g/t Au from 296.93m KND190001 (ASX release 12 February 2019)
-
3.55m @ 17.0g/t Au from 310.30m KND190001 (ASX release 12 February 2019)
-
3.85m @ 16.29g/t Au from 123.50m KND190002 (ASX release 25 February 2019)
The drill program, comprising five diamond core holes, successfully targeted down-plunge extensions of the multi-lode Zoroastrian mineralised system. The holes targeted and successfully intersected the lodes within the fractionated dolerite, the preferred host unit for gold mineralisation at Zoroastrian and elsewhere within the Bardoc Gold Project.
Drilling at the Zoroastrian deposit has continued to produce exceptional high-grade gold intercepts. The Company has been able to continue to target the preferred host unit of the fractionated dolerite and intersect strong mineralisation with geological and grade continuity down plunge of the current 428koz resource.
Key results returned from the extensional drilling at Zoroastrian during the Quarter included:
-
10.4m @ 1.60g/t Au from 103.6m in KND190004
-
5m @ 5.84g/t Au from 192m in KND190004, including 0.3m @ 53.5g/t from 193.1m; and
-
10.1m @ 2.47g/t Au from 200m and 12m @ 4.02g/t Au from 392m in KND190004;
-
11.6m @ 4.6g/t Au from 111.4m in KND190005, including 0.4m @ 28.3g/t from 112m;
-
1.6m @ 91.9g/t Au from 154.4m in KND190005, including 0.3m @ 582.4g/t Au from 154.4m;
-
4.4m @ 9.1g/t Au from 292.9m in KND190005, including 0.3m @ 48.4g/t Au from 292.9m;
-
10m @ 5.52 g/t Au from 304m in KND190005W1, including 4.0m @ 7.6g/t Au from 306m; and
-
3.6m @ 5.8g/t Au from 472.4m in KND190005W1.
The location of the recent extensional drill-holes and a Cross-Section of the deposit is shown in Figures 3 and 4 below. Two further diamond drill holes are awaiting assay and results will be announced in the coming weeks.
The new results will be incorporated into the next Mineral Resource Estimate due for completion in Q3 2019. This updated and strengthened model will then be used for mining optimisation studies.
The geological information obtained from these holes is being applied to the areas both north and south of Zoroastrian and the new exploration targets generated will be ranked and explored with future drilling programs. With the use of technology and good geological science, the Company is able to rank and prioritise its targets in a structured and systematic manner.
Figure 2. Location Plan of Zoroastrian.
Figure 3. Zoroastrian drill-hole location plan
