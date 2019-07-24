Spitfire Materials : Quarterly Activities Report

Substantial expansion of the RC and diamond drilling program from +10,000m to +40,000m, with inclusion of a significant

OVERVIEW

Bardoc Gold CEO Robert Ryan said the Company achieved all of its key corporate and strategic objectives during the June Quarter, moving quickly to capitalise on the success of its recent $12.03 million capital raising by substantially expanding the resource expansion drilling program at the Bardoc Project.

"Our strategy is to grow the 2.6Moz Resource base at the consolidated Bardoc Gold Project as quickly as possible to establish the foundations for a sustainable and profitable long-term Australian gold business. To do that, we need to get to a size that can both attract the interest of bigger global investors and give us the operational scale and flexibility to deliver the financial and economic returns we are seeking over the longer term.

"The resource expansion and exploration drilling program which commenced last quarter continued to deliver in spades during the June Quarter, with numerous outstanding results returned on multiple fronts.

"To pick just a few highlights, at the strategically important and free-milling Zoroastrian Deposit drilling confirmed the down-plunge continuity of the multi-lode Zoroastrian system and highlighted future underground mining opportunities. Results included some of the highest- grade intercepts we have seen to date at Bardoc, increasing the confidence in the current resource and extending the known mineralisation at depth.

"Meanwhile, the nearby South Castlereagh prospect also continued to grow in importance with outstanding wide, high-grade results from extensional drilling confirming that this deposit extends deeper and along strike. Further results are expected from South Castlereagh as the recently completed diamond drill program is awaiting assay.

"At our cornerstone 1.56Moz Aphrodite Deposit, we have been able to extend the main Alpha Lode both along strike and at depth and confirm the importance of the nearby Sigma Shear as a major exploration target for resource growth.

"The success and growing momentum of the campaign prompted us to significantly expand the ongoing drilling program from +10,000m to +40,000m, including a significant component of RAB and air-core drilling to target potential new discoveries along major regional structures such as the Black Flag Fault and Bulletin North West Trend.

"The overall program has made outstanding progress with around 30,000m of drilling completed. The remaining 10,000m is being strategically targeted to new areas with a view to generating potential new discoveries. The updated Mineral Resource is on track to be finalised towards the end of Q3 and will provide the foundation for a Feasibility Study scheduled for release in Q4, 2019.

"A key feature of the program worth highlighting is the extremely targeted nature of our exploration. By adopting a systematic and scientific approach, and utilising the latest state-of-the-art technology, we have been able to ensure that we get the best possible return on our exploration dollar.

"Good examples of this include the excellent work undertaken by our geology team in conjunction with external consultants and the CSIRO in identifying the fractionated dolerite as the key host for high-grade gold mineralisation in the region.

"Through the use of technology and good geological science, we will identify key structures to unlock new discoveries within our 247km2 of tenure."

Page 2 of 18