BARC GOLD

(BDC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/26
0.076 AUD   -5.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
Spitfire Materials : Quarterly Cashflow Report

07/28/2019 | 11:35pm EDT

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Bardoc Gold Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

40 125 578 743

June 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(1,925)

(6,645)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d) staff and consulting costs

(222)

(727)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(137)

(1,569)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

31

55

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(12)

(69)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

324

1.8

Other (a) Merger costs

-

(66)

(b) Fuel tax credits

1

8

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(2,264)

(8,689)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(13)

(18)

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

(150)

(150)

(c)

investments

-

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 1

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

(e)

Other - Landholder duty

(709)

(760)

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

5

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities *

(6,400)

(6,400)

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other - Net cash inflow on acquisition of

-

2,974

subsidiary

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(7,272)

(4,349)

activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

5,229

12,029

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

(91)

(205)

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

1,000

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

(1,000)

(1,250)

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

4,138

11,574

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

6,657

2,723

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(2,264)

(8,689)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(7,272)

(4,349)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

4,138

11,574

(item 3.10 above)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 2

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

-

-

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

1,259

1,259

period *

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

1,259

779

5.2

Call and term deposits

-

5,878

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

1,259

6,657

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) *

  • During the quarter the company invested surplus cash funds of $6,400,000 with Assetline Capital Pty Ltd ("Assetline"). Assetline provides short-term funding for high quality property-backed transactions. The investment of $6,400,000 attracts an interest rate of 6.5% payable monthly in arrears. The Company plans to withdraw the capital as required to meet its ongoing exploration and working capital commitments.

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

191

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payments of director's fees, salaries & wages and consulting fees during the quarter

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

12

/ (1.5 - Interest on loans)

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

On 31st January 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with an entity associated with its Executive Director Mr Neil Biddle for an unsecured loan facility of A$1 million. Interest was payable monthly at 12% per annum. The loan was repaid in full on 6 May 2019.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 3

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

Nil

Nil

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

Nil

Nil

8.3

Other (please specify)

Nil

Nil

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

9.1 Exploration and evaluation

9.2 Development

9.3 Production

9.4 Staff and consulting costs

9.5 Administration and corporate costs

9.6 Other (Merger Costs/Stamp Duty)

9.7 Total estimated cash outflows

10.

Changes in

Tenement

Nature of

tenements

reference and

interest

(items 2.1(b) and

location

2.2(b) above)

10.1 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced

10.2

Interests in mining

M4/985

Acquired

tenements and

P24/4512

Acquired

petroleum tenements

P24/4583

Acquired

acquired or increased

P24/4583

Acquired

P24/4998

Acquired

P24/5003-5009

Acquired

P24/5021

Acquired

P24/5023-5035

Acquired

P24/5082-5086

Acquired

P24/5089-5093

Acquired

P24/5103-5105

P24/5285-5286

Acquired

$A'000

2,595

-

-

194

220

-

3,009

Interest at

Interest

beginning

at end of

of quarter

quarter

0%100%

0%100%

0%100%

0%100%

0%100%

0%100%

0%100%

0%100%

0%100%

0%100%

0%100%

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 4

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

Date: 29th July 2019

Company Secretary

Print name:

Russell Hardwick

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 5

Disclaimer

Spitfire Materials Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 03:34:07 UTC
