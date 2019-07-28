Spitfire Materials : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on - - cash held 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of 1,259 1,259 period *

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash Current quarter Previous quarter equivalents $A'000 $A'000 at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts 5.1 Bank balances 1,259 779 5.2 Call and term deposits - 5,878 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (provide details) - - 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of 1,259 6,657 quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) *

During the quarter the company invested surplus cash funds of $6,400,000 with Assetline Capital Pty Ltd ("Assetline"). Assetline provides short-term funding for high quality property-backed transactions. The investment of $6,400,000 attracts an interest rate of 6.5% payable monthly in arrears. The Company plans to withdraw the capital as required to meet its ongoing exploration and working capital commitments.

6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 191 6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included - in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payments of director's fees, salaries & wages and consulting fees during the quarter

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their Current quarter associates $A'000 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 12 / (1.5 - Interest on loans) 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included - in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

On 31st January 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with an entity associated with its Executive Director Mr Neil Biddle for an unsecured loan facility of A$1 million. Interest was payable monthly at 12% per annum. The loan was repaid in full on 6 May 2019.