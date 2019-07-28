Spitfire Materials : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(12 months)
$A'000
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
(e)
Other - Landholder duty
(709)
(760)
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a) property, plant and equipment
-
5
(b)
tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c)
investments
-
-
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities *
(6,400)
(6,400)
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other - Net cash inflow on acquisition of
-
2,974
subsidiary
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
(7,272)
(4,349)
activities
3.
Cash flows from financing activities
3.1
Proceeds from issues of shares
5,229
12,029
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
-
-
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of share options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of
(91)
(205)
shares, convertible notes or options
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
1,000
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
(1,000)
(1,250)
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
-
-
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other
-
-
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
4,138
11,574
activities
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
period
6,657
2,723
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(2,264)
(8,689)
activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
(7,272)
(4,349)
(item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
4,138
11,574
(item 3.10 above)
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on
-
-
cash held
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
1,259
1,259
period *
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash
Current quarter
Previous quarter
equivalents
$A'000
$A'000
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
related items in the accounts
5.1
Bank balances
1,259
779
5.2
Call and term deposits
-
5,878
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (provide details)
-
-
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
1,259
6,657
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) *
During the quarter the company invested surplus cash funds of $6,400,000 with Assetline Capital Pty Ltd ("Assetline"). Assetline provides short-term funding for high quality property-backed transactions. The investment of $6,400,000 attracts an interest rate of 6.5% payable monthly in arrears. The Company plans to withdraw the capital as required to meet its ongoing exploration and working capital commitments.
6.
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
191
6.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
-
in item 2.3
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
Payments of director's fees, salaries & wages and consulting fees during the quarter
7.
Payments to related entities of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$A'000
7.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
12
/ (1.5 - Interest on loans)
7.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
-
in item 2.3
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
On 31st January 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with an entity associated with its Executive Director Mr Neil Biddle for an unsecured loan facility of A$1 million. Interest was payable monthly at 12% per annum. The loan was repaid in full on 6 May 2019.
8.
Financing facilities available
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
Add notes as necessary for an
at quarter end
quarter end
understanding of the position
$A'000
$A'000
8.1
Loan facilities
Nil
Nil
8.2
Credit standby arrangements
Nil
Nil
8.3
Other (please specify)
Nil
Nil
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
9.1 Exploration and evaluation
9.2 Development
9.3 Production
9.4 Staff and consulting costs
9.5 Administration and corporate costs
9.6 Other (Merger Costs/Stamp Duty)
9.7 Total estimated cash outflows
10.
Changes in
Tenement
Nature of
tenements
reference and
interest
(items 2.1(b) and
location
2.2(b) above)
10.1 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
10.2
Interests in mining
M4/985
Acquired
tenements and
P24/4512
Acquired
petroleum tenements
P24/4583
Acquired
acquired or increased
P24/4583
Acquired
P24/4998
Acquired
P24/5003-5009
Acquired
P24/5021
Acquired
P24/5023-5035
Acquired
P24/5082-5086
Acquired
P24/5089-5093
Acquired
P24/5103-5105
P24/5285-5286
Acquired
$A'000
2,595
-
-
194
220
-
3,009
Interest at
Interest
beginning
at end of
of quarter
quarter
0%100%
0%100%
0%100%
0%100%
0%100%
0%100%
0%100%
0%100%
0%100%
0%100%
0%100%
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Sign here:
Date: 29th July 2019
Company Secretary
Print name:
Russell Hardwick
Notes
The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
