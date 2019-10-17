Log in
BARC GOLD

(BDC)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/17
0.096 AUD   -1.03%
0.096 AUD   -1.03%
SPITFIRE MATERIALS : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
10/16SPITFIRE MATERIALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
10/14SPITFIRE MATERIALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
10/17/2019 | 11:24pm EDT

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Bardoc Gold Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

40 125 578 743

September 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(2,586)

(2,586)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d) staff and consulting costs

(225)

(225)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(256)

(256)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

71

71

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

-

1.8

Other (a) Merger costs

-

-

(b) Fuel tax credits

2

2

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(2,994)

(2,994)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(2)

(2)

(b) tenements (see item 10)

(60)

(60)

(c) investments

-

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 1

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

(e)

Other - Landholder duty

(5)

(5)

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

18

18

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

2,600

2,600

(Assetline) *

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other - Net cash inflow on acquisition of

-

-

subsidiary

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

2,551

2,551

activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

12,000

12,000

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

(435)

(435)

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

11,565

11,565

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

1,259

1,259

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(2,994)

(2,994)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

2,551

2,551

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

11,565

11,565

(item 3.10 above)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 2

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

-

-

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

12,381

12,381

period *

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

12,381

1,259

5.2

Call and term deposits

-

-

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

12,381

1,259

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) *

  • During the quarter the company maintained its investment of surplus cash funds with Assetline Capital Pty Ltd ("Assetline"). Assetline provides short-term funding for high quality property-backed transactions. At the end of the Quarter the balance invested with Assetline was $3,800,000 that attracts an interest rate of 6.5% payable monthly in arrears.

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

163

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payments of director's fees, salaries & wages and consulting fees during the quarter

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 / (1.5 - Interest on loans)

Current quarter

$A'000

-

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 3

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

Nil

Nil

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

Nil

Nil

8.3

Other (please specify)

Nil

Nil

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

2,599

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production

-

9.4

Staff and consulting costs

204

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

273

9.6

Other (Stamp Duty)

1,131

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

4,207

10.

Changes in

Tenement

Nature of

Interest at

Interest

tenements

reference and

interest

beginning

at end of

(items 2.1(b) and

location

of quarter

quarter

2.2(b) above)

10.1

Interests in mining

tenements and

petroleum tenements

lapsed, relinquished

or reduced

10.2

Interests in mining

P24/5178

Acquired

0%

100%

tenements and

P24/5323

Tenement

0%

100%

petroleum tenements

Granted

acquired or increased

P24/4698

Acquired

0%

100%

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 4

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

Date: 18th October 2019

Company Secretary

Print name:

Russell Hardwick

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spitfire Materials Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 03:23:03 UTC
