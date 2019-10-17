Spitfire Materials : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(3 months)
$A'000
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
(e)
Other - Landholder duty
(5)
(5)
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a) property, plant and equipment
18
18
(b) tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c)
investments
-
-
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
2,600
2,600
(Assetline) *
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other - Net cash inflow on acquisition of
-
-
subsidiary
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
2,551
2,551
activities
3.
Cash flows from financing activities
3.1
Proceeds from issues of shares
12,000
12,000
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
-
-
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of share options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of
(435)
(435)
shares, convertible notes or options
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
-
-
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other
-
-
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
11,565
11,565
activities
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
period
1,259
1,259
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(2,994)
(2,994)
activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
2,551
2,551
(item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
11,565
11,565
(item 3.10 above)
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(3 months)
$A'000
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on
-
-
cash held
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
12,381
12,381
period *
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash
Current quarter
Previous quarter
equivalents
$A'000
$A'000
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
related items in the accounts
5.1
Bank balances
12,381
1,259
5.2
Call and term deposits
-
-
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (provide details)
-
-
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
12,381
1,259
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) *
During the quarter the company maintained its investment of surplus cash funds with Assetline Capital Pty Ltd ("Assetline"). Assetline provides short-term funding for high quality property-backed transactions. At the end of the Quarter the balance invested with Assetline was $3,800,000 that attracts an interest rate of 6.5% payable monthly in arrears.
6.
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
163
6.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
-
in item 2.3
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
Payments of director's fees, salaries & wages and consulting fees during the quarter
7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates
7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 / (1.5 - Interest on loans)
Current quarter
$A'000
-
7.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
-
in item 2.3
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
8.
Financing facilities available
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
Add notes as necessary for an
at quarter end
quarter end
understanding of the position
$A'000
$A'000
8.1
Loan facilities
Nil
Nil
8.2
Credit standby arrangements
Nil
Nil
8.3
Other (please specify)
Nil
Nil
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
$A'000
9.1
Exploration and evaluation
2,599
9.2
Development
-
9.3
Production
-
9.4
Staff and consulting costs
204
9.5
Administration and corporate costs
273
9.6
Other (Stamp Duty)
1,131
9.7
Total estimated cash outflows
4,207
10.
Changes in
Tenement
Nature of
Interest at
Interest
tenements
reference and
interest
beginning
at end of
(items 2.1(b) and
location
of quarter
quarter
2.2(b) above)
10.1
Interests in mining
tenements and
petroleum tenements
lapsed, relinquished
or reduced
10.2
Interests in mining
P24/5178
Acquired
0%
100%
tenements and
P24/5323
Tenement
0%
100%
petroleum tenements
Granted
acquired or increased
P24/4698
Acquired
0%
100%
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Sign here:
Date: 18th October 2019
Company Secretary
Print name:
Russell Hardwick
Notes
The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
