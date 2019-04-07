Log in
Spitfire Materials : Shallow Broad High-Grade Intercepts at South Castlereagh

04/07/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

8 APRIL 2019

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

SHALLOW BROAD HIGH-GRADE INTERCEPTS AT SOUTH

CASTLEREAGH

Strong intersections of up to 15m @ 4.57g/t Au lay foundations for maiden Resource estimate for emerging near-surface prospect 2km south of the 428koz Zoroastrian deposit and 500m south of the successfully mined Castlereagh pit

Key Points:

Strong initial assay results received from recently commenced regional Reverse Circulation drilling at the South Castlereagh Prospect designed to discover new lodes and extend the known mineralisation. Results include:

15m @ 4.57g/t Au from 17m in KNC190003, including o 4m @ 10.52g/t Au from 18m

8m @ 3.39g/t Au from 13m in KNC190005

6m @ 2.80g/t Au from 97m in KNC190004

These results will underpin a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the South Castlereagh prospect, to be included in a Project-wide Resource update later this year.

Diamond core drilling at the 1.56Moz Aphrodite deposit is continuing with a series of holes designed to test down-plunge extensions to the existing Resource.

These and other regional programs form part of an ongoing +10,000m RC and diamond drilling program aimed at discovering new deposits which will add to the 2.6Moz Resource inventory at the Bardoc Gold Project.

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received highly encouraging initial assay results from a recently commenced regional program of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at the South Castlereagh prospect, 2km south of the 428koz Zoroastrian deposit at its 100%-owned2.6Moz Bardoc Gold Project, located 55km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

The drilling, which forms part of a broader +10,000m RC and diamond drilling program currently underway across the Bardoc Project, is designed to test for new lodes as well as strike and depth extensions of the known zone of shallow gold mineralisation at South Castlereagh to enable a maiden Mineral Resource estimate to be completed in the coming months.

Bardoc Gold Limited | ABN 40 125 578 743

130 Stirling Highway, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Australia Tel +61 (0)8 6215 0090 | Fax +61 (0)8 6215 0091

www.bardocgold.com

Results received to date have confirmed the expected position of the mineralisation and improved both the expected grade and thickness of the mineralised zone.

South Castlereagh is located on a granted Mining Lease and has good access to the established haul road at Bardoc.

The mineralisation is contained in both oxide and fresh material with the fresh mineralisation generally hosted within a foliated, fine-grained basalt, with variable quartz-carbonate veining with minor pyrite.

Additionally, the mineralisation reported in this announcement is located on the +5km north-south striking Excelsior mineralisation trend, which hosts the 309koz Au Excelsior Deposit.

Figure 1. South Castlereagh location plan with recently completed drilling locations.

Results

The South Castlereagh prospect comprises several mineralised trends, each of which has the potential to host high-grade gold mineralisation. To date, 10 RC holes for 1,430m have been completed with the best results received to date including:

15m @ 4.57g/t Au from 17m in KNC190003, including o 4m @ 10.52g/t Au from 18m

8m @ 3.39g/t Au from 13m in KNC190005

6m @ 2.80g/t Au from 97m in KNC190004

Management Comments

Bardoc Gold's Executive Director, Mr John Young, said the initial drilling results at South Castlereagh clearly highlighted an opportunity to establish a shallow Resource in close proximity to one of the cornerstone deposits of the Bardoc Project at Zoroastrian.

"There are many opportunities like this across the Bardoc Project where there is known shallow mineralisation that has simply not been adequately drilled. At South Castlereagh, we see an opportunity to delineate a shallow resource in both oxide and fresh material which could contribute free-milling ore as part of a broader production plan at Bardoc. Drilling is continuing.

"Our +10,000m regional RC and diamond program is off to strong start with drilling continuing at South Castlereagh before moving to the nearby Nerrin Nerrin prospect to test extensions to an existing Resource. This and other targets have been generated by identifying the similar differentiated dolerite which hosts the high-grade mineralisation at Zoroastrian. Extensional diamond drilling is also continuing at the 1.56Moz Aphrodite deposit.

"This busy program should generate consistent news-flow over the coming months as we work towards a major upgrade of the current 2.6Moz Resource inventory later this year."

Figure 2. South Castlereagh Plan View showing recent drilling locations.

Figure 3. South Castlereagh Cross-Section, 6639970mN, +/-10m, looking north.

NEXT STEPS

A diamond core rig is currently undertaking extensional drilling at Aphrodite from existing drill holes and a series of drill core wedges (and navi-drill cuts) in order to maintain cost control and speed up the drilling progress. This drilling will continue for several more weeks.

Reverse Circulation drilling will then move to Nerrin Nerrin, 400m west of South Castlereagh, to test for extensions to the existing Mineral Resource of 181,000t @ 2.4g/t Au for 14koz Au. Drilling will test several new targets that have been generated by identifying similar host rock to the high-grade Zoroastrian mineralisation.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spitfire Materials Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 23:07:03 UTC
