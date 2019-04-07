Spitfire Materials : Shallow Broad High-Grade Intercepts at South Castlereagh

8 APRIL 2019 ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

SHALLOW BROAD HIGH-GRADE INTERCEPTS AT SOUTH

CASTLEREAGH

Strong intersections of up to 15m @ 4.57g/t Au lay foundations for maiden Resource estimate for emerging near-surface prospect 2km south of the 428koz Zoroastrian deposit and 500m south of the successfully mined Castlereagh pit

Key Points:

∙Strong initial assay results received from recently commenced regional Reverse Circulation drilling at the South Castlereagh Prospect designed to discover new lodes and extend the known mineralisation. Results include:

∙15m @ 4.57g/t Au from 17m in KNC190003, including o 4m @ 10.52g/t Au from 18m

∙8m @ 3.39g/t Au from 13m in KNC190005

∙6m @ 2.80g/t Au from 97m in KNC190004

∙These results will underpin a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the South Castlereagh prospect, to be included in a Project-wide Resource update later this year.

∙Diamond core drilling at the 1.56Moz Aphrodite deposit is continuing with a series of holes designed to test down-plunge extensions to the existing Resource.

∙These and other regional programs form part of an ongoing +10,000m RC and diamond drilling program aimed at discovering new deposits which will add to the 2.6Moz Resource inventory at the Bardoc Gold Project.

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received highly encouraging initial assay results from a recently commenced regional program of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at the South Castlereagh prospect, 2km south of the 428koz Zoroastrian deposit at its 100%-owned2.6Moz Bardoc Gold Project, located 55km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

The drilling, which forms part of a broader +10,000m RC and diamond drilling program currently underway across the Bardoc Project, is designed to test for new lodes as well as strike and depth extensions of the known zone of shallow gold mineralisation at South Castlereagh to enable a maiden Mineral Resource estimate to be completed in the coming months.

Bardoc Gold Limited | ABN 40 125 578 743

130 Stirling Highway, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Locked Bag 4, North Fremantle WA 6159 | Australia Tel +61 (0)8 6215 0090 | Fax +61 (0)8 6215 0091

www.bardocgold.com