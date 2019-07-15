Spitfire Materials : Zoroastrian continues to grow with spectacular drill results

The latest holes have recorded maximum assays of 582g/t Au in hole KND190005, confirming that high grades continue at depth beyond the current resource model, highlighting the strong potential for future underground mining at Zoroastrian.

The 428koz Au Zoroastrian deposit is continuing to deliver exceptional high-grade results as exploration of the down-plunge potential is tested with a series of targeted diamond drill core holes outside the current Mineral Resource envelope.

Further to its ASX release of 2 July, Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to announce further significant gold assay results from the Zoroastrian deposit as part of the recently expanded +40,000m exploration drilling program at its 100%-owned2.6Moz Bardoc Gold Project, located 55km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

Updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Bardoc Gold Project on track for Q3 2019.

Exploration drilling utilising a dedicated RAB rig is underway and progressing, targeting new discoveries along the Black Flag Fault and in the greater Bulletin area.

RC and diamond drilling is underway at Aphrodite targeting extensions to the Alpha Lode.

ZOROASTRIAN RESULTS

Drilling at the Zoroastrian deposit has continued to produce exceptional high-grade gold intercepts. As drilling advances further down-plunge, the Company has been able to continue to target the preferred host unit of the fractionated dolerite and intersect strong mineralisation with geological and grade continuity.

As a result of improved understanding of the relationship between gold grade, structure and host rock at the Bardoc Gold Project, the Company is able to maximise the value from each drill hole and therefore get the best possible return from its exploration spend.

The two holes reported in this announcement, KND190005 and KND190005W1, form part of a strategic series of holes that were designed to target the fractionated dolerite at depth (250m down-plunge) outside of current Mineral Resource model.

Drill hole KND190005W1 was drilled as a wedge hole off KND190005 from a depth of 196.1m down-hole.

The success and quality of information collected from these holes, in terms of both grade and geological data, gives the Company confidence in the continuity of the high-grademulti-lode system at Zoroastrian.

The new results will be incorporated into the next Mineral Resource Estimate due for completion in Q3 2019. This updated and strengthened model will then be used for mining optimisation studies.

Some of the key results received from these two holes include:

11.6m @ 4.6g/t Au from 111.4m in KND190005, including 0.4m @ 28.3g/t from 112m;

1.6m @ 91.9g/t Au from 154.4m in KND190005, including 0.3m @ 582.4g/t Au from 154.4m;

4.4m @ 9.1g/t Au from 292.9m in KND190005, including 0.3m @ 48.4g/t Au from 292.9m;

10m @ 5.52 g/t Au from 304m in KND190005W1, including 4.0m @ 7.6g/t Au from 306m; and

3.6m @ 5.8g/t Au from 472.4m in KND190005W1.

The geological information obtained from these holes is being applied to the areas both north and south of Zoroastrian and the new exploration targets generated will be ranked and explored with future drilling programs.

This new information is also being incorporated into exploration targeting over the broader tenement. By applying as much science and geology as possible, the Company is able to rank and prioritise its targets in a structured and systematic manner.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Bardoc Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Robert Ryan, said the outstanding new high-grade results confirm the continuation of mineralisation and the preferred fractionated host unit at depth, providing further evidence of the outstanding potential to increase the current Resource at Zoroastrian.

"The latest high-grade intersections are located well beyond the previously reported 428koz Resource boundary and confirm that the preferred host unit, the fractionated dolerite, is a major controlling feature of high-grade mineralisation in the area. The grade and the widths of mineralisation encountered down-plunge confirm the outstanding potential for a future underground mine at Zoroastrian.

"With no drilling in the preferred host unit below these latest results, there is significant potential for the further extensions to the underground resource."

