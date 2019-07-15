Spitfire Materials : Zoroastrian continues to grow with spectacular drill results

|
16 JULY 2019
|
ASX/MEDIA RELEASE
ZOROASTRIAN CONTINUES TO GROW WITH SPECTACULAR
NEW HIGH-GRADE DRILL RESULTS
Down-plunge continuity confirmed outside current 428koz Resource as
extensional drilling returns grades of up to 528g/t
Key Points:
-
Outstanding new intercepts from diamond core drilling beyond the current Mineral Resource area at Zoroastrian extend the Zoroastrian multi-lode system at depth:
-
-
11.6m @ 4.6g/t Au from 111.4m in KND190005, including 0.4m @ 28.3g/t from 112m;
-
1.6m @ 91.9g/t Au from 154.4m in KND190005, including 0.3m @ 582.4g/t Au from 154.4m;
-
4.4m @ 9.1g/t Au from 292.9m in KND190005, including 0.3m @ 48.4g/t Au from 292.9m;
-
10m @ 5.52 g/t Au from 304m in KND190005W1, including 4.0m @ 7.6g/t Au from 306m; and
-
3.6m @ 5.8g/t Au from 472.4m in KND190005W1.
-
RC and diamond drilling is underway at Aphrodite targeting extensions to the Alpha Lode.
-
Exploration drilling utilising a dedicated RAB rig is underway and progressing, targeting new discoveries along the Black Flag Fault and in the greater Bulletin area.
-
Updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Bardoc Gold Project on track for Q3 2019.
Further to its ASX release of 2 July, Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to announce further significant gold assay results from the Zoroastrian deposit as part of the recently expanded +40,000m exploration drilling program at its 100%-owned2.6Moz Bardoc Gold Project, located 55km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.
The 428koz Au Zoroastrian deposit is continuing to deliver exceptional high-grade results as exploration of the down-plunge potential is tested with a series of targeted diamond drill core holes outside the current Mineral Resource envelope.
The latest holes have recorded maximum assays of 582g/t Au in hole KND190005, confirming that high grades continue at depth beyond the current resource model, highlighting the strong potential for future underground mining at Zoroastrian.
ZOROASTRIAN RESULTS
Drilling at the Zoroastrian deposit has continued to produce exceptional high-grade gold intercepts. As drilling advances further down-plunge, the Company has been able to continue to target the preferred host unit of the fractionated dolerite and intersect strong mineralisation with geological and grade continuity.
As a result of improved understanding of the relationship between gold grade, structure and host rock at the Bardoc Gold Project, the Company is able to maximise the value from each drill hole and therefore get the best possible return from its exploration spend.
The two holes reported in this announcement, KND190005 and KND190005W1, form part of a strategic series of holes that were designed to target the fractionated dolerite at depth (250m down-plunge) outside of current Mineral Resource model.
Drill hole KND190005W1 was drilled as a wedge hole off KND190005 from a depth of 196.1m down-hole.
The success and quality of information collected from these holes, in terms of both grade and geological data, gives the Company confidence in the continuity of the high-grademulti-lode system at Zoroastrian.
The new results will be incorporated into the next Mineral Resource Estimate due for completion in Q3 2019. This updated and strengthened model will then be used for mining optimisation studies.
Some of the key results received from these two holes include:
-
11.6m @ 4.6g/t Au from 111.4m in KND190005, including 0.4m @ 28.3g/t from 112m;
-
1.6m @ 91.9g/t Au from 154.4m in KND190005, including 0.3m @ 582.4g/t Au from 154.4m;
-
4.4m @ 9.1g/t Au from 292.9m in KND190005, including 0.3m @ 48.4g/t Au from 292.9m;
-
10m @ 5.52 g/t Au from 304m in KND190005W1, including 4.0m @ 7.6g/t Au from 306m; and
-
3.6m @ 5.8g/t Au from 472.4m in KND190005W1.
The geological information obtained from these holes is being applied to the areas both north and south of Zoroastrian and the new exploration targets generated will be ranked and explored with future drilling programs.
This new information is also being incorporated into exploration targeting over the broader tenement. By applying as much science and geology as possible, the Company is able to rank and prioritise its targets in a structured and systematic manner.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
Bardoc Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Robert Ryan, said the outstanding new high-grade results confirm the continuation of mineralisation and the preferred fractionated host unit at depth, providing further evidence of the outstanding potential to increase the current Resource at Zoroastrian.
"The latest high-grade intersections are located well beyond the previously reported 428koz Resource boundary and confirm that the preferred host unit, the fractionated dolerite, is a major controlling feature of high-grade mineralisation in the area. The grade and the widths of mineralisation encountered down-plunge confirm the outstanding potential for a future underground mine at Zoroastrian.
"With no drilling in the preferred host unit below these latest results, there is significant potential for the further extensions to the underground resource."
"Meanwhile, our +40,000m drilling program continues to gain momentum with the regional RAB drilling program now well underway and initial assay results expected in the coming weeks. This program is aimed at unlocking new discoveries within our 247km2 of tenure.
"At the same time, RC drilling is currently underway targeting extensions of the main Alpha Lode before moving onto the Grafters prospect to drill out a shallow open pit target.
"This reflects our systematic and multi-pronged approach to exploration at the Bardoc Gold Project, which is designed to grow our Mineral Resource base as quickly but also as cost effectively and efficiently as possible."
Figure 1. Location plan of Zoroastrian
Figure 2. Zoroastrian drill-hole location plan
Figure 3. Zoroastrian section looking east
NEXT STEPS
-
The RC rig is currently drilling extensional holes at Aphrodite and will move to Grafters shortly to drill a series of extensional drill holes targeting shallow mineralisation that represents a possible source for open pit material following completion of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and mining studies.
-
The diamond rig has completed an extensional hole at the Alpha Lode at the Aphrodite Deposit and will deepen an existing RC hole at Grafters next week to provide detailed structural and geological information.
-
Exploration drilling focusing on the Black Flag Fault and Bulletin areas is continuing with initial results anticipated soon.
BARDOC GOLD PROJECT - BACKGROUND
The New Bardoc Gold Project was formed in October 2018 following completion of the merger between Excelsior Gold and Spitfire Materials, bringing together significant resources and excellent potential for growth (refer Scheme Booklet dated 13 August 2018).
The New Bardoc Gold Project runs contiguously north for 50km in the Eastern Goldfields. There are four main deposits and a multitude of smaller projects within the 247km2 land-holding, providing a large Resource base and excellent exploration potential within the prolific Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt and junction of the Bardoc Tectonic Zone (BTZ) and the Black Flag Fault (BFF).
These two deep-seated crustal structures host many multi-million-ounce deposits, including the world- renowned Golden Mile in Kalgoorlie.
