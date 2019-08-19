Spitfire Materials : Zoroastrian delivers high-grade gold mineralisation

20 AUGUST 2019 ASX/MEDIA RELEASE DEEPEST HOLE AT ZOROASTRIAN DELIVERS HIGH-GRADE GOLD MINERALISATION, OPEN AT DEPTH Final hole of Resource extension drilling program delivers grades of up to 78.6g/t Au, with mineralisation open down-plunge Key Points: Final diamond hole from Resource extension drilling at Zoroastrian deposit confirms mineralisation remains open down-plunge.

down-plunge. Key assay results from KND190009 include:

11.2m @ 1.84g/t Au from 121.8m; 4.6m @ 2.90g/t Au from 392.8m including 2.8m @ 4.52g/t Au from 392.8m; and 6.0m @ 9.34g/t Au from 489.0m including 3.0m @ 17.6g/t Au from 489m; Also including 0.5m @ 78.6g/t Au from 489m.

Down-plunge continuity of the multi-lode system at Zoroastrian confirmed by recent drilling, with the controlling structures well understood with predictable geology, orientation and location.

continuity of the multi-lode system at Zoroastrian confirmed by recent drilling, with the controlling structures well understood with predictable geology, orientation and location. Diamond drill core obtained from deeper within the deposit provides opportunity to study the key fractionated dolerite host rock, providing key insights to assist with ongoing exploration.

Bardoc Gold Limited (ASX: BDC, Bardoc or the Company) is pleased to announce that the final hole from Resource extension drilling at the Zoroastrian deposit, part of the Company's 100%-owned2.6Moz Bardoc Gold Project 50km north of Kalgoorlie in WA, has delivered exceptional high-grade gold assays and confirmed the mineralisation remains open at depth. The intersections from Hole KND190009 confirm that the Blueys South Lode and Zoroastrian South Lode continue at depth and remain open, and are yet to be fully tested down-plunge. Importantly, KND190009 also delivered grades of up to 78.6g/t Au, continuing the trend of spectacular gold intercepts at Zoroastrian as outlined in recent ASX announcements.

ZOROASTRIAN RESULTS Resource extension drilling at the 428koz Zoroastrian Gold Deposit over 2019 has delivered spectacular grades in several predictable ore positions that have extensive development in place and may be amenable to underground mining techniques. A summary of results from this recently-completed drill program include: 19.07m @ 6.38g/t Au from 296.93m in KND190001, including 3.55m @ 17.0g/t Au from 310.30m

Assay Results from KND190009 include :-

11.2m @ 1.84g/t Au from 121.8m; 4.6m @ 2.90g/t Au from 392.8m including 2.8m @ 4.52g/t Au from 392.8m; and 6.0m @ 9.34g/t Au from 489.0m including 3.0m @ 17.6g/t Au from 489m; Also including 0.5m @ 78.6g/t Au from 489m.

These results have demonstrated the down-plunge continuity of multiple lodes at Zoroastrian, some of which have both a main shoot and a footwall shoot. The controlling structures are well understood, with predictable geology, orientation and location. Importantly, the Company has now obtained drill core from much deeper in the deposit, providing the first opportunity to study the fractionated dolerite within this area. Results from these studies using the pXRF will be applicable across the Company's broader tenement package and will assist with targeting ongoing exploration efforts. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Zoroastrian is on track for completion at the end of September 2019. Page 2 of 13

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS Bardoc Gold's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Robert Ryan, said the recently completed Resource extension and in-fill drill program at the Zoroastrian Deposit has been a resounding success, delivering numerous high- grade results, confirming depth extensions of the multi-lode system which indicate the potential for a long- life underground mining operation and paving the way for an increase in the current 428koz Resource. "This has been a remarkably successful drilling program at Zoroastrian, with each and every drill hole returning multiple mineralised intercepts, indicating strong potential to expand the current 428koz resource," he said. "Drilling of the preferred fractionated dolerite host unit is demonstrating strong, high-grade results, proving that through solid geological science and the use of technology we have exceptional potential to increase our mineral resource through ongoing exploration. "The Zoroastrian resource is now being updated with the latest drilling information and will be included as part of a Global Mineral Resource update released at the end of September." Figure 1. Location plan of Zoroastrian Page 3 of 13

Figure 2. Zoroastrian drill-hole location plan Figure 3. Zoroastrian section looking east Page 4 of 13

NEXT STEPS RAB results from the recently completed Phase 1 drilling in the Bulletin South area and over the Black Flag Fault are being received and will be evaluated shortly.

Mineral Resource estimation work is ongoing with a Q3 release planned. BARDOC GOLD PROJECT - BACKGROUND The New Bardoc Gold Project was formed in October 2018 following completion of the merger between Excelsior Gold and Spitfire Materials, bringing together significant resources and excellent potential for growth (refer Scheme Booklet dated 13 August 2018). The New Bardoc Gold Project runs contiguously north for 50km in the Eastern Goldfields. There are four main deposits and a multitude of smaller projects within the 247km2 land-holding, providing a large Resource base and excellent exploration potential within the prolific Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt and junction of the Bardoc Tectonic Zone (BTZ) and the Black Flag Fault (BFF). These two deep-seated crustal structures host many multi-million-ounce deposits, including the world- renowned Golden Mile in Kalgoorlie. Page 5 of 13

