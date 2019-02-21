Barclays : 2018 Profit Below Analyst Expectations, Backs Returns Targets

By Adam Clark

Barclays PLC's (BARC.LN) 2018 profit fell slightly below analyst expectations as the bank set aside money due to uncertainty in the U.K. economy but backed its prospects of improving returns.

The British lender made a pretax profit of 3.49 billion pounds ($4.55 billion) in 2018, down slightly from GBP3.54 billion in 2017.

Analysts had expected Barclays to report a pretax profit of GBP3.66 billion. Barclays took a GBP150 million charge in the fourth-quarter due to economic uncertainty in the U.K. amid the run-up to Brexit. The lender also booked a GBP140 million increase in its pension liabilities due to a recent court decision.

Net operating income rose 5% to GBP19.67 billion. Income from Barclays's corporate-and-investment bank fell 1% to GBP9.77 billion, which the lender said was due to a fall in banking fees, despite gaining market share in fixed-income and equities markets. Activist shareholder Sherborne Investors is currently campaigning for cuts to the investment banking operation.

Barclays said its return on tangible equity came to 8.5% for the year and it backed its targets for returns of over 9% in 2019 and 10% in 2020.

The bank declared a final dividend of 4.0 pence a share, bringing its total dividend to 6.5 pence a share. Barclays said it aims to have a progressive dividend, supplemented by share buybacks when appropriate. Barclays' common equity tier 1 ratio, a measure of balance sheet strength, stood at 13.2% at the end of the year.

