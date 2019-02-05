Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS (BARC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Activist Bramson Steps Up Push for Barclays Board Seat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 11:48am EST

By Margot Patrick

Activist Sherborne Investors has stepped up its campaign for a sweeping strategy shift at Barclays PLC, applying for a place on the bank's board for Sherborne Chief Executive Edward Bramson.

Sherborne said it submitted a resolution for Mr. Bramson's potential appointment which will be put to a vote at an annual shareholder meeting May 2. The move is likely to trigger a proxy fight between Mr. Bramson and Barclays' management and board of directors, who are expected to recommend shareholders vote down the resolution.

After Barclays previously rejected a request by Mr. Bramson to join the board with its blessing, Sherborne said it might put the matter to shareholders. Sherborne's approximately 5.5% stake in Barclays gives it the right under U.K. corporate law to propose resolutions such as appointing or removing board directors. For Mr. Bramson to join the board, more than half of voting shareholders would have to approve the resolution.

A Barclays spokesman wasn't immediately available to comment.

Since disclosing a stake in Barclays in March 2018, Sherborne has lobbied the bank's board to consider a strategic shift and shrink its markets business and investment banking. In a December letter to shareholders in a London-listed Sherborne fund, Mr. Bramson said Barclays has "legacy strategic weaknesses" in its corporate and investment banking arm, and said the bank's current capital structure makes it too risky.

In that letter, Mr. Bramson said he'd asked the board in September to appoint him as a director, but was turned down. Sherborne didn't elaborate on its reasons Tuesday for submitting the application for Mr. Bramson to join the board. A Barclays spokesman wasn't immediately available to comment.

Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley so far has dismissed Mr. Bramson's overtures as unnecessary. In October, Mr. Staley said it wasn't the right time to consider undertaking a fresh restructuring. Barclays has already exited some investment banking activities and portfolios in a yearslong effort to improve returns.

Mr. Bramson's aim, according to people familiar with the matter, is to "reform" Barclays in the style of Swiss competitors UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG, which narrowed their investment banking operations to focus on more stable businesses. Through his Sherborne business, Mr. Bramson has previously overseen successful board shakeups and strategic changes at U.K. investment companies F&C Asset Management PLC and Electra Private Equity PLC.

Write to Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS 1.34% 160.52 Delayed Quote.5.24%
SHERBORNE INVESTORS (GUERNSEY) B LTD 0.00% 9.75 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS
11:48aBARCLAYS : Activist Bramson Steps Up Push for Barclays Board Seat
DJ
11:01aBARCLAYS : Activist Investor Edward Bramson to Force Vote Over Entry to Barclays..
DJ
08:42aBARCLAYS : Activist investor Bramson makes bid for Barclays board seat
RE
08:39aBARCLAYS : Resolution Submission to Barclays
PU
08:19aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - TAPTICA INTERNATIONAL LTD
PU
02/04BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP
PU
02/04BARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - rpc group plc
PU
02/04BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - OPHIR ENERGY PLC
PU
02/04BARCLAYS : FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - RPC GROUP PLC - Amendment
PU
02/04BARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - RHYTHMONE PLC
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 21 132 M
EBIT 2018 5 898 M
Net income 2018 1 736 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,12%
P/E ratio 2018 14,15
P/E ratio 2019 7,27
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 27 141 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,14  GBP
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS5.24%35 395
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.79%346 674
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 964
BANK OF AMERICA15.18%279 249
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 207
WELLS FARGO6.47%230 937
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.