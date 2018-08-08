Log in
BARCLAYS (BARC)
Barclays : Activist Sherborne Investors in talks with Barclays over new chairman

08/08/2018 | 09:32am CEST
FILE PHOTO: John McFarlane, Chairman of Barclays, arrives for a meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, at Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Activist fund Sherborne Investors said on Wednesday it is in talks with British bank Barclays over finding a chairman to replace John McFarlane.

Sherborne, which built a 5.4 percent stake in the bank earlier this year, said it was engaging with the lender over the search process and the mandate to be given to McFarlane's successor.

In an update alongside Sherborne's first-half results, the fund said it was also talking to Barclays about the bank's capital allocation, quality of earnings, capital adequacy, and cost structure.

Sherborne said that "addressing these matters could improve Barclays' financial strength and its long-term competitive position", adding that its "intention is to continue its dialogue with Barclays for as long as it appears to be appropriate to do so."

It marks the first time that Sherborne, which is led by Edward Bramson, has shed any light on its strategy for the lender since its shareholding was first announced in March.

McFarlane is a financial services industry veteran who has been chairman of Barclays since 2015.

He told shareholders at the bank's annual meeting in May that he had asked the chairman of its nominations committee, Crawford Gillies, to prepare for his eventual departure, but added that he was not poised to leave.

“You are not getting rid of me yet,” he told the meeting, following speculation he could leave the bank soon.

(Reporting by Ben Martin; editing by Simon Jessop)

By Ben Martin
BARCLAYS 0.58% 190.48 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
SHERBORNE INVESTORS (GUERNSEY) C LTD -4.44% 86 Delayed Quote.-15.09%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 21 339 M
EBIT 2018 5 852 M
Net income 2018 1 492 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 20,39
P/E ratio 2019 8,80
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,45x
Capitalization 32 422 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,26  GBP
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Reuben Jeffery Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS-6.77%42 001
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.92%398 767
BANK OF AMERICA6.78%319 592
WELLS FARGO-3.05%286 964
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.68%285 783
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.11%242 202
