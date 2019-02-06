Barclays : Activist Steps Up Push For Barclays Board Seat

By Margot Patrick

Activist investor Edward Bramson stepped up a campaign for strategy change at Barclays PLC by applying for a shareholder vote to put him on the bank's board.

Mr. Bramson wants Barclays to shrink its investment bank, among other measures, according to a letter Mr. Bramson wrote to investors in a public Sherborne fund in December and people familiar with the matter.

That puts him in direct conflict with Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley, who has sought to make Barclays a smaller but powerful rival to the American investment banks that dominate U.K. and European markets. Barclays's current strategy is roughly modeled on that of Mr. Staley's former employer, JPMorgan Chase & Co., on a smaller scale.

"We more than tripled the amount of capital that we returned to our stakeholders last year, so we are very comfortable with the trajectory of the bank," Mr. Staley said in a recent interview with CNBC. He added during that interview that Barclays would engage with Mr. Bramson when he wants to and would exchange ideas. A Barclays spokesman declined to comment Tuesday.

Mr. Bramson's New York-based firm, Sherborne Investors, said it submitted a resolution for shareholders to vote in May on the potential board appointment, triggering what is likely to be a proxy fight between Mr. Bramson and Barclays management and board of directors. Barclays is expected to recommend that shareholders vote down the resolution.

Sherborne has been lobbying the bank's board since last March to take a fresh look at Barclays's strategy and structure, with an eye toward shrinking the investment bank. Mr. Bramson had asked Barclays in September to voluntarily appoint him as a director but was rejected.

His aim, according to people familiar with the matter, is to "reform" Barclays into becoming a more narrowly focused consumer bank, in some ways similar to the way Switzerland's UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG pulled back from investment banking to focus on wealth management.

Barclays has largely shunned Sherborne's input so far and instead assembled outside advisers and an internal team to strategize against unwelcome demands for change.

Barclays stock is down 15% in the past year, less than the 30% fall by the broader Euro Stoxx Banks index. Its investment-bank strategy was in question for years after the financial crisis as it went through a string of chief executives and scandals, but those questions were largely put to rest in Mr. Staley's tenure since December 2015. Investors have been supportive of his trans-Atlantic bank spanning the U.S. and U.K., although Barclays trades well below book value.

By seeking shareholder approval to join the Barclays board, Mr. Bramson is drawing from a playbook he used successfully at previous Sherborne targets, including investment companies F&C Asset Management PLC and Electra Private Equity PLC. At those companies, he also faced board opposition but eventually took control. One unknown this time, analysts say, is how Barclays's status as a systemically important bank, which puts it under strict global regulatory oversight, might stymie Mr. Bramson's efforts.

More than half of voting shareholders at Barclays's annual shareholder meeting on May 2 will have to approve the appointment. Mr. Bramson would also need to be vetted by regulators. Sherborne was able to propose the resolution because it holds around 5.5% of Barclays shares through stock and derivatives, above a 5% threshold needed in the U.K. to put forward resolutions for shareholder votes.

Mr. Bramson had said in his December letter it was likely the firm would make the move, after failing to have productive talks with the Barclays board.

