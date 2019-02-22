Barclays : Announces NASDAQ Notice Regarding DFVL ETNs

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that the NASDAQ exchange
(the “Exchange”) has notified Barclays that the listing of the iPath®
US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN (the “ETNs”) (Ticker: DFVL) no longer
complies with certain of the Exchange’s continued listing criteria.
Specifically, the Exchange has determined that the ETNs have an
aggregate market value less than $4,000,000, as calculated pursuant to
the Exchange’s rules, which is required for continued listing. As per
listing rule 5710(a), the Exchange uses the closing bid prices of the
ETNs and the number of ETNs outstanding (reported as “shares
outstanding”) to calculate the aggregate market value of the ETNs. The
Index underlying the ETNs is the Barclays 5Y US Treasury Futures
Targeted Exposure Index™ (the "Index").
In case the ETNs continue not to meet the required continued listing
criteria after a period of 45 days as specified in the Exchange’s
listing rules, the Exchange may commence delisting proceedings for the
ETNs.
As the aggregate market value of the ETNs depends on the closing bid
prices of the ETNs on the Exchange and the number of ETNs outstanding,
there is no assurance that the ETNs will continue to meet the continued
listing criteria in the future. Barclays is not required to
maintain any listing of the ETNs on the NASDAQ exchange or any other
securities exchange.
The ETN holders’ option to require Barclays to repurchase the ETNs will
not be affected by this notice and will remain even if the Exchange
takes action in the future to delist the ETNs. Barclays has also
announced on September 4, 2018, the waiver of the minimum early
redemption size of 20,000 ETNs until the maturity of the ETNs on July
12, 2021. Please refer to the press release on September 4, 2018 for
more details.
The obligation of Barclays to accept any early redemption of ETNs is
subject to the procedures set forth in the section “Specific Terms of
the ETNs—Early Redemption Procedures” in the prospectus relating to the
ETNs. These procedures include delivering a notice of redemption and
signed confirmation to Barclays prior to the relevant valuation date
within the time frames set forth in the prospectus and instructing the
DTC custodian at which the ETNs are held to book and settle a delivery
vs. payment trade with respect to the ETNs.
The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no
principal protection. The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the
issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either directly or indirectly,
an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. An investment in
the ETNs involves significant risks, including possible loss of
principal, and may not be suitable for all investors.
Daily redemptions at the option of the holders of the ETNs continue to
stay open. The prospectus relating to the ETNs can be found on EDGAR,
the SEC website at: www.sec.gov,
as well as on the respective product websites at www.iPathETN.com/DFVLprospectus.
Barclays Bank PLC is the issuer of iPath® ETNs and Barclays
Capital Inc. is the issuer’s agent in the distribution.
For further information, please instruct your broker/advisor/custodian
to email us at etndesk@barclays.com
or alternatively, your broker/custodian can call us at: 1-212-528-7990.
About Barclays
Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering
products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking,
credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two
home markets of the UK and the US.
With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays
operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 83,500 people.
Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and
clients worldwide.
For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.barclays.com
Selected Risk Considerations
An investment in the iPath ETNs described herein involves risks.
Selected risks are summarized here, but we urge you to read the more
detailed explanation of risks described under “Risk Factors” in the
applicable prospectus supplement and pricing supplement.
You May Lose Some or All of Your Principal: The ETNs are exposed
to any decrease in the level of the underlying index between the
inception date and the applicable valuation date. Additionally, if the
level of the underlying index is insufficient to offset the negative
effect of the investor fee and other applicable costs, you will lose
some or all of your investment at maturity or upon redemption, even if
the value of such index has increased. Because the ETNs are subject to
an investor fee and any other applicable costs, the return on the ETNs
will always be lower than the total return on a direct investment in the
index components. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt
securities and have no principal protection.
Credit of Barclays Bank PLC: The ETNs are unsecured debt
obligations of the issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either
directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third
party. Any payment to be made on the ETNs, including any payment at
maturity or upon redemption, depends on the ability of Barclays Bank PLC
to satisfy its obligations as they come due. As a result, the actual and
perceived creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC will affect the market
value, if any, of the ETNs prior to maturity or redemption. In addition,
in the event Barclays Bank PLC were to default on its obligations, you
may not receive any amounts owed to you under the terms of the ETNs.
The Underlying U.S. Treasury Note or Bond Yield May Increase,
Decrease or Remain Unchanged Over the Term of Your ETNs: The
return on your ETNs is linked to the performance of the underlying
index, which corresponds to changes in the underlying U.S. Treasury note
or bond yield. Changes in the underlying U.S. Treasury note or bond
yield are affected by a number of unpredictable factors, and such
factors may cause the underlying U.S. Treasury note or bond yield to
increase, decrease or remain unchanged over the term of your ETNs.
There is No Guarantee that the Index Level Will Decrease or Increase
by 1.00 Point For Every 0.01% Change in the Level of the Underlying U.S.
Treasury Note or Bond Yield: Reasons why this might occur
include: market prices for underlying U.S. Treasury note or bond futures
contracts may not capture precisely the underlying changes in the U.S.
Treasury note or bond yield; the index calculation methodology uses
approximation; and the underlying U.S. Treasury note or bond weighting
is rebalanced monthly.
Due to the Index Multiplier, Any Changes in the Value of Your ETNs
Will Not Occur at the Same Rate as the Corresponding Changes in the
Value of the Underlying Index: The ETNs apply an index
multiplier, the effect of which is to adjust and invert the rate at
which the value of the ETNs changes in response to changes in the
underlying index level.
Market and Volatility Risk: The market value of the ETNs may be
influenced by many unpredictable factors and may fluctuate between the
date you purchase them and the maturity date or redemption date. You may
also sustain a significant loss if you sell your ETNs in the secondary
market. Factors that may influence the market value of the ETNs include
prevailing market prices of the U.S. stock or U.S. Treasury markets, the
index components included in the underlying index, and prevailing market
prices of options on such index or any other financial instruments
related to such index; and supply and demand for the ETNs, including
economic, financial, political, regulatory, geographical or judicial
events that affect the level of such index or other financial
instruments related to such index.
A Trading Market for the ETNs May Not Develop: Although the ETNs
are listed on NASDAQ, a trading market for the ETNs may not develop and
the liquidity of the ETNs may be limited, as we are not required to
maintain any listing of the ETNs.
No Interest Payments from the ETNs: You will not receive any
interest payments on the ETNs.
Restrictions on the Minimum Number of ETNs and Date Restrictions for
Redemptions: You must redeem at least 20,000 ETNs of the same series
at one time in order to exercise your right to redeem your ETNs on any
redemption date. You may only redeem your ETNs on a redemption date if
we receive a notice of redemption from you by certain dates and times as
set forth in the product prospectus. Notwithstanding the foregoing,
beginning after the close of trading on September 4, 2018, we have
waived the minimum redemption amount so that you may exercise your right
to redeem your ETNs on any redemption date with no minimum amount. Our
waiver of the minimum redemption amount will be available to any and all
holders of the ETNs on such early redemption dates and will remain in
effect until we announce otherwise. We may, at any time and in our sole
discretion, make further modifications to the minimum redemption amount,
including, among others, to reinstate the minimum redemption amount of
20,000 ETNs for all redemption dates after such further modification.
Any such modification will be applied on a consistent basis for all
holders of the ETNs at the time such modification becomes effective.
Uncertain Tax Treatment: Significant aspects of the tax treatment
of the ETNs are uncertain. You should consult your own tax advisor about
your own tax situation.
The ETNs may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any
brokerage account. There are restrictions on the minimum number of ETNs
you may redeem directly with the issuer as specified in the applicable
prospectus. Commissions may apply and there are tax consequences in the
event of sale, redemption or maturity of ETNs. Sales in the secondary
market may result in significant losses.
"Barclays Long Bond US Treasury Futures Targeted Exposure Index™" is a
trademark of Barclays Bank PLC.
© 2019 Barclays Bank PLC. All rights reserved. iPath, iPath ETNs and the
iPath logo are registered trademarks of Barclays Bank PLC. All other
trademarks, servicemarks or registered trademarks are the property, and
used with the permission, of their respective owners.
NOT FDIC INSURED · NO BANK GUARANTEE · MAY LOSE VALUE
