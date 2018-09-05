Barclays : Announces Waiver to the Minimum Early Redemption Size of Certain Treasury Futures Index ETNs

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays” or the “Issuer”) today announced a waiver
to the minimum early redemption size for each series of ETNs specified
herein (together, the “ETNs”). Currently, holders of the ETNs are
required to redeem at least 20,000 ETNs at one time in order to exercise
their right to redeem the ETNs directly with the Issuer. After the close
of trading on September 4, 2018 (the “Effective Date”), Barclays will
waive the minimum early redemption size so that holders may exercise
their right to redeem the applicable ETNs on the redemption date
corresponding to each such valuation date with no minimum amount.
The waiver will be in effect as of the close of trading on the Effective
Date unless modified by Barclays at its sole discretion. Any future
modification, including reducing the term of the waiver or modifying the
minimum redemption size, will be applied on a consistent basis for all
holders of that series of ETNs at the time such modification becomes
effective.
Table1
|
ETN Name
|
|
ETN Ticker
|
|
Underlying Index Name
|
|
Underlying Index Ticker
|
|
Current minimum early redemption size (# of ETNs)
|
|
Reduced minimum early redemption size (# of ETNs)
|
|
iPath® US Treasury Steepener ETN
|
|
STPP
|
|
Barclays Capital US Treasury 2Y/10Y Yield Curve Index
|
|
BXIIUSTP
|
|
20,000
|
|
Zero
|
|
iPath® US Treasury Flattener ETN
|
|
FLAT
|
|
Barclays Capital US Treasury 2Y/10Y Yield Curve Index
|
|
BXIIUSTP
|
|
20,000
|
|
Zero
|
|
iPath® US Treasury 2-year Bull ETN
|
|
DTUL
|
|
Barclays Capital 2Y US Treasury Futures Targeted Exposure Index
|
|
BXIITETU
|
|
20,000
|
|
Zero
|
|
iPath® US Treasury 2-year Bear ETN
|
|
DTUS
|
|
Barclays Capital 2Y US Treasury Futures Targeted Exposure Index
|
|
BXIITETU
|
|
20,000
|
|
Zero
|
|
iPath® US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN
|
|
DFVL
|
|
Barclays Capital 5Y US Treasury Futures Targeted Exposure Index
|
|
BXIITEFV
|
|
20,000
|
|
Zero
|
|
iPath® US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN
|
|
DFVS
|
|
Barclays Capital 5Y US Treasury Futures Targeted Exposure Index
|
|
BXIITEFV
|
|
20,000
|
|
Zero
|
|
iPath® US Treasury 10-year Bull ETN
|
|
DTYL
|
|
Barclays Capital 10Y US Treasury Futures Targeted Exposure Index
|
|
BXIITETY
|
|
20,000
|
|
Zero
|
|
iPath® US Treasury Long Bond Bull ETN
|
|
DLBL
|
|
Barclays Capital Long-bond US Treasury Futures Targeted Exposure
Index
|
|
BXIITEUS
|
|
20,000
|
|
Zero
|
|
Barclays Inverse US Treasury Composite ETN
|
|
TAPR
|
|
Barclays Inverse US Treasury Futures Composite Index
|
|
BXIIITAG
|
|
20,000
|
|
Zero
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All of the ETNs trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange.
The obligation of Barclays to accept any early redemption of ETNs,
including with the reduced minimum redemption size as specified herein,
is subject to the procedures set forth in the section “Specific Terms of
the ETNs—Early Redemption Procedures” in the prospectus relating to the
ETNs. These procedures include delivering a notice of redemption and
signed confirmation to Barclays prior to the relevant valuation date
within the time frames set forth in the prospectus and instructing the
Depositary Trust Company custodian at which the ETNs are held to book
and settle a delivery versus payment trade with respect to the ETNs.
The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no
principal protection. The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the
Issuer and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or
guaranteed by any third party. An investment in the ETNs involves
significant risks, including possible loss of principal, and may not be
suitable for all investors.
The prospectus relating to each series of ETNs can be found on EDGAR,
the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at: www.sec.gov,
as well as on the ETN products website at the links listed below for the
relevant series:
http://www.ipathetn.com/STPPprospectus
http://www.ipathetn.com/FLATprospectus
http://www.ipathetn.com/DTULprospectus
http://www.ipathetn.com/DTUSprospectus
http://www.ipathetn.com/DFVLprospectus
http://www.ipathetn.com/DFVSprospectus
http://www.ipathetn.com/DTYLprospectus
http://www.ipathetn.com/DLBLprospectus
http://www.etnplus.com/TAPRprospectus
Barclays Bank PLC is the Issuer of iPath® ETNs and Barclays
Capital Inc. is the Issuer’s agent in the distribution.
For further information, please instruct your broker/advisor/custodian
to email us at etndesk@barclays.com
or alternatively, your broker/advisor/custodian can call us at:
1-212-528-7990.
Selected Risk Considerations
An investment in the iPath ETNs described herein involves risks.
Selected risks are summarized here, but we urge you to read the more
detailed explanation of risks described under “Risk Factors” in the
applicable prospectus supplement and pricing supplement.
You May Lose Some or All of Your Principal: The ETNs are
exposed to any change in the level of the underlying index between the
inception date and the applicable valuation date. Additionally, if the
level of the underlying index is insufficient to offset the negative
effect of the investor fee and other applicable costs, you will lose
some or all of your investment at maturity or upon redemption, even if
the value of such index level has increased or decreased, as the case
may be. Because the ETNs are subject to an investor fee and other
applicable costs, the return on the ETNs will always be lower than the
total return on a direct investment in the index components. The ETNs
are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no
principal protection.
Credit of Barclays Bank PLC: The ETNs are unsecured debt
obligations of the Issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either
directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third
party. Any payment to be made on the ETNs, including any payment at
maturity or upon redemption, depends on the ability of Barclays Bank PLC
to satisfy its obligations as they come due. As a result, the actual and
perceived creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC will affect the market
value, if any, of the ETNs prior to maturity or redemption. In addition,
in the event Barclays Bank PLC were to default on its obligations, you
may not receive any amounts owed to you under the terms of the ETNs.
Market and Volatility Risk: The market value of the ETNs may be
influenced by many unpredictable factors and may fluctuate between the
date you purchase them and the maturity date or redemption date. You may
also sustain a significant loss if you sell your ETNs in the secondary
market. Factors that may influence the market value of the ETNs include
prevailing market prices of the U.S. stock markets, the index components
included in the underlying index, and prevailing market prices of
options on such index or any other financial instruments related to such
index; and supply and demand for the ETNs, including economic,
financial, political, regulatory, geographical or judicial events that
affect the level of such index or other financial instruments related to
such index.
Trading Market for the ETNs May Not Develop: Although the ETNs
are listed on NASDAQ stock exchange, a trading market for the ETNs may
not develop and the liquidity of the ETNs may be limited, as we are not
required to maintain any listing of the ETNs.
No Interest Payments from the ETNs: You may not receive any
interest payments on the ETNs.
Restrictions on the Minimum Number of ETNs and Date Restrictions for
Redemptions: Except in the circumstances described above, you must
redeem at least the minimum number of ETNs specified in the applicable
prospectus at one time in order to exercise your right to redeem your
ETNs on any redemption date. You may only redeem your ETNs on a
redemption date if we receive a notice of redemption from you by certain
dates and times as set forth in the pricing supplement.
Uncertain Tax Treatment: Significant aspects of the tax treatment
of the ETNs are uncertain. You should consult your own tax advisor about
your own tax situation.
Risks Specific to "Treasury Futures Index" ETN products
The Slope of the U.S. Treasury Yield Curve May Increase, Decrease or
Remain Unchanged Over the Term of Your ETNs: The return on your ETNs
is inversely linked to the performance of the underlying index, which
inversely corresponds to changes in the underlying U.S. Treasury yield
curve. Changes in the underlying U.S. Treasury yield curve are affected
by a number of unpredictable factors, and such factors may cause the
underlying U.S. Treasury yield curve to increase, decrease or remain
unchanged over the term of your ETNs.
There is No Guarantee that the Index Level Will Decrease or Increase
by 1.00 Point For Every 0.01% Change in the Level of the Underlying U.S.
Treasury Yield Curve. Reasons why this might occur include: market
prices for underlying U.S. Treasury bond futures contracts may not
capture precisely the underlying changes in the U.S. Treasury yield
curve; the index calculation methodology uses approximation; and the
underlying U.S. Treasury bond weighting is rebalanced monthly.
Changes in the Value of the Underlying Index. The ETNs apply an
index multiplier, the effect of which is to adjust and invert the rate
at which the value of the ETNs changes in response to changes in the
underlying index level.
