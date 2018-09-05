Barclays : Announces Waiver to the Minimum Early Redemption Size of Certain Treasury Futures Index ETNs

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays” or the “Issuer”) today announced a waiver to the minimum early redemption size for each series of ETNs specified herein (together, the “ETNs”). Currently, holders of the ETNs are required to redeem at least 20,000 ETNs at one time in order to exercise their right to redeem the ETNs directly with the Issuer. After the close of trading on September 4, 2018 (the “Effective Date”), Barclays will waive the minimum early redemption size so that holders may exercise their right to redeem the applicable ETNs on the redemption date corresponding to each such valuation date with no minimum amount.

The waiver will be in effect as of the close of trading on the Effective Date unless modified by Barclays at its sole discretion. Any future modification, including reducing the term of the waiver or modifying the minimum redemption size, will be applied on a consistent basis for all holders of that series of ETNs at the time such modification becomes effective.

Table1

ETN Name ETN Ticker Underlying Index Name Underlying Index Ticker Current minimum early redemption size (# of ETNs) Reduced minimum early redemption size (# of ETNs) iPath® US Treasury Steepener ETN STPP Barclays Capital US Treasury 2Y/10Y Yield Curve Index BXIIUSTP 20,000 Zero iPath® US Treasury Flattener ETN FLAT Barclays Capital US Treasury 2Y/10Y Yield Curve Index BXIIUSTP 20,000 Zero iPath® US Treasury 2-year Bull ETN DTUL Barclays Capital 2Y US Treasury Futures Targeted Exposure Index BXIITETU 20,000 Zero iPath® US Treasury 2-year Bear ETN DTUS Barclays Capital 2Y US Treasury Futures Targeted Exposure Index BXIITETU 20,000 Zero iPath® US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN DFVL Barclays Capital 5Y US Treasury Futures Targeted Exposure Index BXIITEFV 20,000 Zero iPath® US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN DFVS Barclays Capital 5Y US Treasury Futures Targeted Exposure Index BXIITEFV 20,000 Zero iPath® US Treasury 10-year Bull ETN DTYL Barclays Capital 10Y US Treasury Futures Targeted Exposure Index BXIITETY 20,000 Zero iPath® US Treasury Long Bond Bull ETN DLBL Barclays Capital Long-bond US Treasury Futures Targeted Exposure Index BXIITEUS 20,000 Zero Barclays Inverse US Treasury Composite ETN TAPR Barclays Inverse US Treasury Futures Composite Index BXIIITAG 20,000 Zero

All of the ETNs trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

The obligation of Barclays to accept any early redemption of ETNs, including with the reduced minimum redemption size as specified herein, is subject to the procedures set forth in the section “Specific Terms of the ETNs—Early Redemption Procedures” in the prospectus relating to the ETNs. These procedures include delivering a notice of redemption and signed confirmation to Barclays prior to the relevant valuation date within the time frames set forth in the prospectus and instructing the Depositary Trust Company custodian at which the ETNs are held to book and settle a delivery versus payment trade with respect to the ETNs.

The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection. The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the Issuer and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. An investment in the ETNs involves significant risks, including possible loss of principal, and may not be suitable for all investors.

The prospectus relating to each series of ETNs can be found on EDGAR, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at: www.sec.gov, as well as on the ETN products website at the links listed below for the relevant series:

http://www.ipathetn.com/STPPprospectus

http://www.ipathetn.com/FLATprospectus

http://www.ipathetn.com/DTULprospectus

http://www.ipathetn.com/DTUSprospectus

http://www.ipathetn.com/DFVLprospectus

http://www.ipathetn.com/DFVSprospectus

http://www.ipathetn.com/DTYLprospectus

http://www.ipathetn.com/DLBLprospectus

http://www.etnplus.com/TAPRprospectus

Barclays Bank PLC is the Issuer of iPath® ETNs and Barclays Capital Inc. is the Issuer’s agent in the distribution.

For further information, please instruct your broker/advisor/custodian to email us at etndesk@barclays.com or alternatively, your broker/advisor/custodian can call us at: 1-212-528-7990.

Selected Risk Considerations

An investment in the iPath ETNs described herein involves risks. Selected risks are summarized here, but we urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under “Risk Factors” in the applicable prospectus supplement and pricing supplement.

You May Lose Some or All of Your Principal: The ETNs are exposed to any change in the level of the underlying index between the inception date and the applicable valuation date. Additionally, if the level of the underlying index is insufficient to offset the negative effect of the investor fee and other applicable costs, you will lose some or all of your investment at maturity or upon redemption, even if the value of such index level has increased or decreased, as the case may be. Because the ETNs are subject to an investor fee and other applicable costs, the return on the ETNs will always be lower than the total return on a direct investment in the index components. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection.

Credit of Barclays Bank PLC: The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the Issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. Any payment to be made on the ETNs, including any payment at maturity or upon redemption, depends on the ability of Barclays Bank PLC to satisfy its obligations as they come due. As a result, the actual and perceived creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC will affect the market value, if any, of the ETNs prior to maturity or redemption. In addition, in the event Barclays Bank PLC were to default on its obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the terms of the ETNs.

Market and Volatility Risk: The market value of the ETNs may be influenced by many unpredictable factors and may fluctuate between the date you purchase them and the maturity date or redemption date. You may also sustain a significant loss if you sell your ETNs in the secondary market. Factors that may influence the market value of the ETNs include prevailing market prices of the U.S. stock markets, the index components included in the underlying index, and prevailing market prices of options on such index or any other financial instruments related to such index; and supply and demand for the ETNs, including economic, financial, political, regulatory, geographical or judicial events that affect the level of such index or other financial instruments related to such index.

Trading Market for the ETNs May Not Develop: Although the ETNs are listed on NASDAQ stock exchange, a trading market for the ETNs may not develop and the liquidity of the ETNs may be limited, as we are not required to maintain any listing of the ETNs.

No Interest Payments from the ETNs: You may not receive any interest payments on the ETNs.

Restrictions on the Minimum Number of ETNs and Date Restrictions for Redemptions: Except in the circumstances described above, you must redeem at least the minimum number of ETNs specified in the applicable prospectus at one time in order to exercise your right to redeem your ETNs on any redemption date. You may only redeem your ETNs on a redemption date if we receive a notice of redemption from you by certain dates and times as set forth in the pricing supplement.

Uncertain Tax Treatment: Significant aspects of the tax treatment of the ETNs are uncertain. You should consult your own tax advisor about your own tax situation.

Risks Specific to "Treasury Futures Index" ETN products

The Slope of the U.S. Treasury Yield Curve May Increase, Decrease or Remain Unchanged Over the Term of Your ETNs: The return on your ETNs is inversely linked to the performance of the underlying index, which inversely corresponds to changes in the underlying U.S. Treasury yield curve. Changes in the underlying U.S. Treasury yield curve are affected by a number of unpredictable factors, and such factors may cause the underlying U.S. Treasury yield curve to increase, decrease or remain unchanged over the term of your ETNs.

There is No Guarantee that the Index Level Will Decrease or Increase by 1.00 Point For Every 0.01% Change in the Level of the Underlying U.S. Treasury Yield Curve. Reasons why this might occur include: market prices for underlying U.S. Treasury bond futures contracts may not capture precisely the underlying changes in the U.S. Treasury yield curve; the index calculation methodology uses approximation; and the underlying U.S. Treasury bond weighting is rebalanced monthly.

Changes in the Value of the Underlying Index. The ETNs apply an index multiplier, the effect of which is to adjust and invert the rate at which the value of the ETNs changes in response to changes in the underlying index level.

© 2018 Barclays Bank PLC. All rights reserved. iPath, iPath ETNs and the iPath logo are registered trademarks of Barclays Bank PLC. All other trademarks, servicemarks or registered trademarks are the property, and used with the permission, of their respective owners.

NOT FDIC INSURED · NO BANK GUARANTEE · MAY LOSE VALUE

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US.

With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005910/en/