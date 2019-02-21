Barclays : Annual Report 2018 on Form 20-F

21 February 2019

Barclays PLC

Annual Report on Form 20-F

The Annual Report on Form 20-F for Barclays PLC for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the 'Form 20-F') has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is also available on our website, home.barclays/investorrelations. A copy has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Note for Barclays shareholders

From Thursday, 21 March 2019 Barclays shareholders, including holders of Barclays American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), can receive a printed copy of the audited financial statements for Barclays PLC for the year ended 31 December 2018 upon request, free of charge, in the following way:

Ordinary shareholders

Address: Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA

Tel: 0371 384 2055*(in the UK)

or +44 (0) 121 415 7004 (from overseas)

Contact us via www.shareview.co.uk

* Lines open 8.30am to 5.30pm (UK time) Monday to Friday, excluding UK public holidays.

ADR Holders

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Address: PO Box 64504, St Paul, MN 55164-0504, USA

Tel: 1-800-990-1135 (toll-free in the US and Canada)

or +1 651 453 2128 (outside the US and Canada)

Contact us via jpmorgan.adr@eq-us.com or visit adr.com

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Media Relations Lisa Bartrip Tom Hoskin +44 (0) 20 7773 0708 +44 (0)20 7116 4755

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US.

With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately

83,500 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays