Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS

(BARC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 02/21 05:30:00 pm
160.3300 GBp   -0.34%
11:48aBARCLAYS : Annual Report 2018 on Form 20-F
PU
11:41aPhiladelphia sues seven big banks, alleges municipal bond collusion
RE
10:15aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Markets Struggle Against Downbeat Earnings, Economic News
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : Annual Report 2018 on Form 20-F

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 11:48am EST

21 February 2019

Barclays PLC

Annual Report on Form 20-F

The Annual Report on Form 20-F for Barclays PLC for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the 'Form 20-F') has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is also available on our website, home.barclays/investorrelations. A copy has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Note for Barclays shareholders

From Thursday, 21 March 2019 Barclays shareholders, including holders of Barclays American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), can receive a printed copy of the audited financial statements for Barclays PLC for the year ended 31 December 2018 upon request, free of charge, in the following way:

Ordinary shareholders

Address: Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA

Tel: 0371 384 2055*(in the UK)

or +44 (0) 121 415 7004 (from overseas)

Contact us via www.shareview.co.uk

* Lines open 8.30am to 5.30pm (UK time) Monday to Friday, excluding UK public holidays.

ADR Holders

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Address: PO Box 64504, St Paul, MN 55164-0504, USA

Tel: 1-800-990-1135 (toll-free in the US and Canada)

or +1 651 453 2128 (outside the US and Canada)

Contact us via jpmorgan.adr@eq-us.com or visit adr.com

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Lisa Bartrip

Tom Hoskin

+44 (0) 20 7773 0708

+44 (0)20 7116 4755

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US.

With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 83,500 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 16:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS
11:48aBARCLAYS : Annual Report 2018 on Form 20-F
PU
11:41aPhiladelphia sues seven big banks, alleges municipal bond collusion
RE
10:15aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Markets Struggle Against Downbeat Earnings, Economic..
DJ
09:31aLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Tugged Down By Mining And Energy Sectors
DJ
09:16aBARCLAYS : Promises Increased Returns Amid Activist Struggle -- Earnings Review
DJ
09:12aBARCLAYS : Counters Activist Sherborne with Profit Growth
DJ
08:29aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : J&J, UBS, YouTube, Standard Chartered
07:08aBARCLAYS : Full Year 2018 Results
PU
05:30aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 drops after disappointing Centrica, BAE reports
RE
05:18aBarclays buoyed in activist battle by investment banking gains
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 21 112 M
EBIT 2018 5 929 M
Net income 2018 1 744 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,06%
P/E ratio 2018 14,44
P/E ratio 2019 7,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 27 566 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS6.88%35 919
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.27%351 463
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%290 157
BANK OF AMERICA18.22%284 374
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%238 156
WELLS FARGO8.09%234 468
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.