Barclays : Appoints Riaz Ladhabhoy as Co-Head of Internet Banking, Americas

Barclays announces the appointment of Riaz Ladhabhoy as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Internet Banking, Americas in the Technology Banking Group. Mr. Ladhabhoy will be based in Menlo Park, California, and will report to Laurence Braham and Greg Dalvito, Co-Heads of Technology Banking, Americas at Barclays.

Mr. Ladhabhoy joins Barclays with close to 15 years of experience in banking, most recently as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Internet and Digital Media Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank. He has advised on more than 100 transactions including initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, equity follow-on offerings, convertible bond offerings, leveraged finance transactions and private capital raises, working with clients including GoDaddy, Match Group, Netflix, Ancestry, LegalZoom, Uber, Snap, Carvana, NIO, Fitbit, Francisco Partners and Siris Capital.

“Riaz’s addition to the team will further enable us to provide our Internet clients with sound strategic advice and flawless execution,” said Laurence Braham, Co-Head of Technology Banking, Americas. “He has an outstanding track record, and deep relationships with key players in the Internet space, a critical area of investment for our Technology franchise.”

“Serving our Technology clients is a primary focus for us at Barclays,” added John Miller, Global Head of Banking Coverage. “Riaz’s appointment further builds our expertise and footprint, and will ensure that we continue to deliver differentiated and standout services for our clients.”

Mr. Ladhabhoy will start at Barclays early in the second quarter.

