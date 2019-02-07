Barclays : Appoints Riaz Ladhabhoy as Co-Head of Internet Banking, Americas

Barclays announces the appointment of Riaz Ladhabhoy as a Managing
Director and Co-Head of Internet Banking, Americas in the Technology
Banking Group. Mr. Ladhabhoy will be based in Menlo Park, California,
and will report to Laurence Braham and Greg Dalvito, Co-Heads of
Technology Banking, Americas at Barclays.
Mr. Ladhabhoy joins Barclays with close to 15 years of experience in
banking, most recently as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Internet
and Digital Media Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank. He has advised on
more than 100 transactions including initial public offerings, mergers
and acquisitions, equity follow-on offerings, convertible bond
offerings, leveraged finance transactions and private capital raises,
working with clients including GoDaddy, Match Group, Netflix, Ancestry,
LegalZoom, Uber, Snap, Carvana, NIO, Fitbit, Francisco Partners and
Siris Capital.
“Riaz’s addition to the team will further enable us to provide our
Internet clients with sound strategic advice and flawless execution,”
said Laurence Braham, Co-Head of Technology Banking, Americas. “He has
an outstanding track record, and deep relationships with key players in
the Internet space, a critical area of investment for our Technology
franchise.”
“Serving our Technology clients is a primary focus for us at Barclays,”
added John Miller, Global Head of Banking Coverage. “Riaz’s appointment
further builds our expertise and footprint, and will ensure that we
continue to deliver differentiated and standout services for our
clients.”
Mr. Ladhabhoy will start at Barclays early in the second quarter.
