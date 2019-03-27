Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS

(BARC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barclays : CEO Staley grabs control of investment bank, ousts Throsby

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 12:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays chief executive Jes Staley took direct control of its under-pressure investment bank on Wednesday, ousting the head of the business Tim Throsby in a surprise shake-up as he battles an activist investor.

Staley is assuming oversight of the three Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) divisions, banking, markets and corporate bank, in a move he said would help improve overall returns to more than the 7 percent achieved in 2018.

"We need a more granular execution focus on the businesses within the CIB if we are to drive those returns, in a reasonable timeframe, towards and above that cost of capital," said Staley.

The Barclays CEO faces pressure from activist investor Edward Bramson, who is seeking a seat on the board of the bank to try and force it to shrink the underperforming investment banking business that Staley has championed.

A Barclays spokesman said Throsby's departure was "not linked in any way" to the pressure from Bramson's Sherborne investment vehicle, which holds a 5.5 percent stake in the bank.

Barclays hired Throsby, who like Staley came from JP Morgan, in September 2016 after a six-month search for the vital job overseeing the bank's trading and advisory businesses.

Throsby then made senior hirings as Barclays struggled to improve returns at the unit, which have consistently lagged its more profitable retail banking and credit card businesses.

The return on tangible equity of 7 percent achieved by Barclays' investment bank in 2018 was a step up from the previous year, but still well short of its cost of capital and below the longer-term goal of 10 percent.

As part of the management shake-up, Joe McGrath will run the global banking unit, Stephen Dainton will be interim head of global markets pending a search for a full time appointment, and Alistair Currie will run the corporate bank, Barclays said.

In addition, the head of Barclays' UK bank business Ashok Vaswani will take on a new role as global head of consumer banking and payments, bringing its profitable Barclaycard business and private bank under his control.

(Reporting by Lawrence white in London and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr, Mark Potter and Alexander Smith)

By Lawrence White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARCLAYS
12:18pBARCLAYS : CEO Staley grabs control of investment bank, ousts Throsby
RE
10:50aBARCLAYS : Investment-Bank Head to Leave as Lender Fights Activist Investor
DJ
10:40aBARCLAYS : announces leadership changes (PDF 333KB)
PU
10:25aBARCLAYS : Leadership changes
PU
09:05aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - TAPTICA INTERNATIONAL LTD
PU
09:05aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - RHYTHMONE PLC
PU
09:05aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - Dairy Crest Group plc
PU
08:38aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains, MPs votes on Brexit process eyed
RE
08:25aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - sibanye gold limited
PU
08:25aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - lonmin plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 21 830 M
EBIT 2019 7 670 M
Net income 2019 3 728 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,94%
P/E ratio 2019 7,11
P/E ratio 2020 6,24
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capitalization 26 280 M
Chart BARCLAYS
Duration : Period :
Barclays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,12  GBP
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McFarlane Group Chairman
Paul Compton Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stecher Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS1.85%34 660
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.34%327 162
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.02%282 924
BANK OF AMERICA10.43%262 276
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.91%233 132
WELLS FARGO6.36%222 601
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.