Barclays : Director/PDMR Shareholding (PDF 750KB)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Barclays PLC (the "Company") announces certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs") in ordinary shares of the Company with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares").
1.
On 8 March 2019 the Company granted conditional awards to acquire Shares under:
a.the Barclays Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP");
b.the Barclays Group Share Value Plan ("SVP"); and
c.the Barclays Group Deferred Share Value Plan ("DSVP"),
in respect of the deferred Share portion of PDMRs'variable remuneration for 2018. These awards are subject to continued employment over the deferral period and, in the case of the LTIP, also to the satisfaction of performance conditions over the 3 year performance period (2019-2021).
Director/ PDMR
SVP/DSVP (Shares)
LTIP (Shares)
Total Gross (Shares)
Gross value at award (£)
Net value at award (£)
Jes Staley
443,951
2,681,618
3,125,569
£3,956,200
n/a
Tushar Morzaria
220,968
1,806,625
2,027,593
£2,549,000
n/a
Paul Compton
1,592,332
1,592,332
£2,075,000
n/a
Bob Hoyt
1,132,127
1,132,127
£1,560,469
n/a
Laura Padovani
225,828
225,828
£277,500
n/a
Tristram Roberts
618,319
618,319
£800,000
n/a
Tim Throsby
2,340,536
2,340,536
£3,050,000
n/a
Ashok Vaswani
901,682
901,682
£1,175,000
n/a
C.S. Venkatakrishnan
805,758
805,758
£1,050,000
n/a
Total
8,281,501
4,488,243
12,769,744
£16,493,169
n/a
The number of Shares awarded is based on the 10 a.m. Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 8 March 2019 of £1.5952, discounted to the spot rate at grant to reflect the absence of dividend equivalents during the deferral period.
2.
On 8 March 2019 the trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust ("Trustee") notifiedthe Company that on that date it delivered Shares in respect of the delivery of the non-deferred Shareportion of PDMRs' variable remuneration for 2018 performance year (the Share Incentive Award (Holding Period) Shares("SIA (HP)")). The Shares are subject to a 12 month holding period during which they cannot be charged, pledged, transferred or otherwise encumbered.
Director/ PDMR
Gross - SIA (HP)
(Shares)
Net - SIA (HP)
(Shares)
Gross value (£)
Net value (£)
Jes Staley
125,376
53,072
£200,000
£84,660
Tushar Morzaria
125,376
66,450
£200,000
£106,001
Paul Compton
125,376
55,580
£200,000
£88,661
Bob Hoyt
125,376
66,450
£200,000
£106,001
Laura Padovani
115,972
61,466
£185,000
£98,051
Tristram Roberts
125,376
66,450
£200,000
£106,001
Tim Throsby
125,376
66,450
£200,000
£106,001
Ashok Vaswani
125,376
66,450
£200,000
£106,001
C.S. Venkatakrishnan
125,376
61,410
£200,000
£97,961
Total
1,118,980
563,778
£1,785,000
£899,339
The number of Shares delivered is based on the 10 a.m. Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 8
March 2019 of £1.5952.
3. On 8 March 2019 the Trustee notified the Company that on that date it delivered Shares in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of PDMRs'fixed remuneration for the three month period to 31 March 2019. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year).
Director/ PDMR
Gross - Fixed Pay
(Shares)
Net - Fixed Pay
(Shares)
Gross value (£)
Net value (£)
Jes Staley
184,146
77,950
£293,750
£124,346
Tushar Morzaria
129,294
68,526
£206,250
£109,313
Paul Compton
172,392
76,422
£275,000
£121,908
Bob Hoyt
148,884
78,909
£237,500
£125,876
Laura Padovani
70,524
37,378
£112,500
£59,625
Tristram Roberts
113,622
60,220
£181,250
£96,063
Tim Throsby
344,784
182,736
£550,000
£291,500
Ashok Vaswani
129,294
68,526
£206,250
£109,313
C.S. Venkatakrishnan
168,474
82,519
£268,750
£131,634
Total
1,461,414
733,186
£2,331,250
£1,169,578
The number of Shares delivered is based on the 10 a.m. Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 8
March 2019 of £1.5952.
4. On 8 March 2019 the Trustee notified the Company that on that date it delivered Shares in respect of the release of Share awards granted in prior years (including the buy-out of former-employer awards forfeited on joining Barclays) under:
a. the LTIP;
b. the SVP;
c. Schedule 1 to the SVP (the"JSVP");
d. the DSVP; and
e.
Schedule 1 to the DSVP (the"JDSVP").
Director/ PDMR
SVP/DSVP (Shares)
JSVP/JDSVP
(Shares)
LTIP 2016-2018 (Shares)
Total Gross (Shares)
Total net (Shares)
Gross value
(£)
Net value (£)
Tushar Morzaria
90,671
0
529,660
620,331
328,776
£989,552
£524,463
Paul Compton
420,527
924,199
0
1,344,726
596,118
£2,145,107
£950,927
Bob Hoyt
239,921
0
0
239,921
127,159
£382,722
£202,844
Laura Padovani
21,257
0
0
21,257
11,267
£33,909
£17,973
Tristram Roberts
136,814
0
0
136,814
72,512
£218,246
£115,671
Tim Throsby
0
2,252,440
0
2,252,440
1,193,793
£3,593,092
£1,904,339
Ashok Vaswani
194,015
0
0
194,015
102,828
£309,493
£164,031
C.S. Venkatakrishnan
0
393,884
0
393,884
192,925
£628,324
£307,754
Total
1,103,203
3,570,523
529,660
5,203,388
2,625,378
£8,300,445
£4,188,005
The number of Shares delivered is based on the 10 a.m. Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 8
March 2019 of £1.5952.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jes Staley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each("Shares")
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
The Company granted the individual described above a conditional award to acquire Shares under the Barclays ShareValue Plan (the "Award"). Shares under the Award typically vest in two tranches over two years.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Number of Shares received
£1.5952 per share
443,951
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-03-08
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Tushar Morzaria
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Finance Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each("Shares")
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
The Company granted the individual described above a conditional award to acquire Shares under the Barclays ShareValue Plan (the "Award"). Shares under the Award typically vest in two tranches over two years.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s): Number of Shares received
£1.5952 per share
220,968
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-03-08
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Compton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Barclays PLC
b)
LEI
213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each("Shares")
GB0031348658
b)
Nature of the transaction
The Company granted the individual described above a conditional award to acquire Shares under the Barclays DeferredShare Value Plan (the "Award"). Shares under the Award typically vest in five tranches over seven years.