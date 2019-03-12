Barclays : Director/PDMR Shareholding (PDF 750KB)

12 March 2019

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Barclays PLC (the "Company") announces certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs") in ordinary shares of the Company with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares").

1.

On 8 March 2019 the Company granted conditional awards to acquire Shares under:

a.the Barclays Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP");

b.the Barclays Group Share Value Plan ("SVP"); and

c.the Barclays Group Deferred Share Value Plan ("DSVP"),

in respect of the deferred Share portion of PDMRs'variable remuneration for 2018. These awards are subject to continued employment over the deferral period and, in the case of the LTIP, also to the satisfaction of performance conditions over the 3 year performance period (2019-2021).

Director/ PDMR SVP/DSVP (Shares) LTIP (Shares) Total Gross (Shares) Gross value at award (£) Net value at award (£) Jes Staley 443,951 2,681,618 3,125,569 £3,956,200 n/a Tushar Morzaria 220,968 1,806,625 2,027,593 £2,549,000 n/a Paul Compton 1,592,332 1,592,332 £2,075,000 n/a Bob Hoyt 1,132,127 1,132,127 £1,560,469 n/a Laura Padovani 225,828 225,828 £277,500 n/a Tristram Roberts 618,319 618,319 £800,000 n/a Tim Throsby 2,340,536 2,340,536 £3,050,000 n/a Ashok Vaswani 901,682 901,682 £1,175,000 n/a C.S. Venkatakrishnan 805,758 805,758 £1,050,000 n/a Total 8,281,501 4,488,243 12,769,744 £16,493,169 n/a

The number of Shares awarded is based on the 10 a.m. Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 8 March 2019 of £1.5952, discounted to the spot rate at grant to reflect the absence of dividend equivalents during the deferral period.

2.

On 8 March 2019 the trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust ("Trustee") notifiedthe Company that on that date it delivered Shares in respect of the delivery of the non-deferred Shareportion of PDMRs' variable remuneration for 2018 performance year (the Share Incentive Award (Holding Period) Shares("SIA (HP)")). The Shares are subject to a 12 month holding period during which they cannot be charged, pledged, transferred or otherwise encumbered.

Director/ PDMR Gross - SIA (HP) (Shares) Net - SIA (HP) (Shares) Gross value (£) Net value (£) Jes Staley 125,376 53,072 £200,000 £84,660 Tushar Morzaria 125,376 66,450 £200,000 £106,001 Paul Compton 125,376 55,580 £200,000 £88,661 Bob Hoyt 125,376 66,450 £200,000 £106,001 Laura Padovani 115,972 61,466 £185,000 £98,051 Tristram Roberts 125,376 66,450 £200,000 £106,001 Tim Throsby 125,376 66,450 £200,000 £106,001 Ashok Vaswani 125,376 66,450 £200,000 £106,001 C.S. Venkatakrishnan 125,376 61,410 £200,000 £97,961 Total 1,118,980 563,778 £1,785,000 £899,339

The number of Shares delivered is based on the 10 a.m. Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 8

March 2019 of £1.5952.

3. On 8 March 2019 the Trustee notified the Company that on that date it delivered Shares in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of PDMRs'fixed remuneration for the three month period to 31 March 2019. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year). Director/ PDMR Gross - Fixed Pay (Shares) Net - Fixed Pay (Shares) Gross value (£) Net value (£) Jes Staley 184,146 77,950 £293,750 £124,346 Tushar Morzaria 129,294 68,526 £206,250 £109,313 Paul Compton 172,392 76,422 £275,000 £121,908 Bob Hoyt 148,884 78,909 £237,500 £125,876 Laura Padovani 70,524 37,378 £112,500 £59,625 Tristram Roberts 113,622 60,220 £181,250 £96,063 Tim Throsby 344,784 182,736 £550,000 £291,500 Ashok Vaswani 129,294 68,526 £206,250 £109,313 C.S. Venkatakrishnan 168,474 82,519 £268,750 £131,634 Total 1,461,414 733,186 £2,331,250 £1,169,578 The number of Shares delivered is based on the 10 a.m. Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 8 March 2019 of £1.5952.

4. On 8 March 2019 the Trustee notified the Company that on that date it delivered Shares in respect of the release of Share awards granted in prior years (including the buy-out of former-employer awards forfeited on joining Barclays) under: a. the LTIP; b. the SVP; c. Schedule 1 to the SVP (the"JSVP"); d. the DSVP; and



e.

Schedule 1 to the DSVP (the"JDSVP").

Director/ PDMR SVP/DSVP (Shares) JSVP/JDSVP (Shares) LTIP 2016-2018 (Shares) Total Gross (Shares) Total net (Shares) Gross value (£) Net value (£) Tushar Morzaria 90,671 0 529,660 620,331 328,776 £989,552 £524,463 Paul Compton 420,527 924,199 0 1,344,726 596,118 £2,145,107 £950,927 Bob Hoyt 239,921 0 0 239,921 127,159 £382,722 £202,844 Laura Padovani 21,257 0 0 21,257 11,267 £33,909 £17,973 Tristram Roberts 136,814 0 0 136,814 72,512 £218,246 £115,671 Tim Throsby 0 2,252,440 0 2,252,440 1,193,793 £3,593,092 £1,904,339 Ashok Vaswani 194,015 0 0 194,015 102,828 £309,493 £164,031 C.S. Venkatakrishnan 0 393,884 0 393,884 192,925 £628,324 £307,754 Total 1,103,203 3,570,523 529,660 5,203,388 2,625,378 £8,300,445 £4,188,005

The number of Shares delivered is based on the 10 a.m. Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 8

March 2019 of £1.5952.

