Barclays : Director/PDMR Shareholding (PDF 750KB)

12 March 2019

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Barclays PLC (the "Company") announces certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs") in ordinary shares of the Company with a nominal value of 25 pence each ("Shares").

1.

On 8 March 2019 the Company granted conditional awards to acquire Shares under:

  • a.the Barclays Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP");

  • b.the Barclays Group Share Value Plan ("SVP"); and

  • c.the Barclays Group Deferred Share Value Plan ("DSVP"),

in respect of the deferred Share portion of PDMRs'variable remuneration for 2018. These awards are subject to continued employment over the deferral period and, in the case of the LTIP, also to the satisfaction of performance conditions over the 3 year performance period (2019-2021).

Director/ PDMR

SVP/DSVP (Shares)

LTIP (Shares)

Total Gross (Shares)

Gross value at award (£)

Net value at award (£)

Jes Staley

443,951

2,681,618

3,125,569

£3,956,200

n/a

Tushar Morzaria

220,968

1,806,625

2,027,593

£2,549,000

n/a

Paul Compton

1,592,332

1,592,332

£2,075,000

n/a

Bob Hoyt

1,132,127

1,132,127

£1,560,469

n/a

Laura Padovani

225,828

225,828

£277,500

n/a

Tristram Roberts

618,319

618,319

£800,000

n/a

Tim Throsby

2,340,536

2,340,536

£3,050,000

n/a

Ashok Vaswani

901,682

901,682

£1,175,000

n/a

C.S. Venkatakrishnan

805,758

805,758

£1,050,000

n/a

Total

8,281,501

4,488,243

12,769,744

£16,493,169

n/a

The number of Shares awarded is based on the 10 a.m. Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 8 March 2019 of £1.5952, discounted to the spot rate at grant to reflect the absence of dividend equivalents during the deferral period.

2.

On 8 March 2019 the trustee of the Barclays Group (PSP) Employees' Benefit Trust ("Trustee") notifiedthe Company that on that date it delivered Shares in respect of the delivery of the non-deferred Shareportion of PDMRs' variable remuneration for 2018 performance year (the Share Incentive Award (Holding Period) Shares("SIA (HP)")). The Shares are subject to a 12 month holding period during which they cannot be charged, pledged, transferred or otherwise encumbered.

Director/ PDMR

Gross - SIA (HP)

(Shares)

Net - SIA (HP)

(Shares)

Gross value (£)

Net value (£)

Jes Staley

125,376

53,072

£200,000

£84,660

Tushar Morzaria

125,376

66,450

£200,000

£106,001

Paul Compton

125,376

55,580

£200,000

£88,661

Bob Hoyt

125,376

66,450

£200,000

£106,001

Laura Padovani

115,972

61,466

£185,000

£98,051

Tristram Roberts

125,376

66,450

£200,000

£106,001

Tim Throsby

125,376

66,450

£200,000

£106,001

Ashok Vaswani

125,376

66,450

£200,000

£106,001

C.S. Venkatakrishnan

125,376

61,410

£200,000

£97,961

Total

1,118,980

563,778

£1,785,000

£899,339

The number of Shares delivered is based on the 10 a.m. Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 8

March 2019 of £1.5952.

  • 3. On 8 March 2019 the Trustee notified the Company that on that date it delivered Shares in respect of the quarterly payment of the Share element of PDMRs'fixed remuneration for the three month period to 31 March 2019. The Shares are subject to a holding period with restrictions lifting in equal tranches over five years (20% each year).

    Director/ PDMR

    Gross - Fixed Pay

    (Shares)

    Net - Fixed Pay

    (Shares)

    Gross value (£)

    Net value (£)

    Jes Staley

    184,146

    77,950

    £293,750

    £124,346

    Tushar Morzaria

    129,294

    68,526

    £206,250

    £109,313

    Paul Compton

    172,392

    76,422

    £275,000

    £121,908

    Bob Hoyt

    148,884

    78,909

    £237,500

    £125,876

    Laura Padovani

    70,524

    37,378

    £112,500

    £59,625

    Tristram Roberts

    113,622

    60,220

    £181,250

    £96,063

    Tim Throsby

    344,784

    182,736

    £550,000

    £291,500

    Ashok Vaswani

    129,294

    68,526

    £206,250

    £109,313

    C.S. Venkatakrishnan

    168,474

    82,519

    £268,750

    £131,634

    Total

    1,461,414

    733,186

    £2,331,250

    £1,169,578

    The number of Shares delivered is based on the 10 a.m. Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 8

    March 2019 of £1.5952.

  • 4. On 8 March 2019 the Trustee notified the Company that on that date it delivered Shares in respect of the release of Share awards granted in prior years (including the buy-out of former-employer awards forfeited on joining Barclays) under:

    • a. the LTIP;

    • b. the SVP;

    • c. Schedule 1 to the SVP (the"JSVP");

    • d. the DSVP; and

e.

Schedule 1 to the DSVP (the"JDSVP").

Director/ PDMR

SVP/DSVP (Shares)

JSVP/JDSVP

(Shares)

LTIP 2016-2018 (Shares)

Total Gross (Shares)

Total net (Shares)

Gross value

(£)

Net value (£)

Tushar Morzaria

90,671

0

529,660

620,331

328,776

£989,552

£524,463

Paul Compton

420,527

924,199

0

1,344,726

596,118

£2,145,107

£950,927

Bob Hoyt

239,921

0

0

239,921

127,159

£382,722

£202,844

Laura Padovani

21,257

0

0

21,257

11,267

£33,909

£17,973

Tristram Roberts

136,814

0

0

136,814

72,512

£218,246

£115,671

Tim Throsby

0

2,252,440

0

2,252,440

1,193,793

£3,593,092

£1,904,339

Ashok Vaswani

194,015

0

0

194,015

102,828

£309,493

£164,031

C.S. Venkatakrishnan

0

393,884

0

393,884

192,925

£628,324

£307,754

Total

1,103,203

3,570,523

529,660

5,203,388

2,625,378

£8,300,445

£4,188,005

The number of Shares delivered is based on the 10 a.m. Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 8

March 2019 of £1.5952.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jes Staley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Barclays PLC

b)

LEI

213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each("Shares")

GB0031348658

b)

Nature of the transaction

The Company granted the individual described above a conditional award to acquire Shares under the Barclays ShareValue Plan (the "Award"). Shares under the Award typically vest in two tranches over two years.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s): Number of Shares received

£1.5952 per share

443,951

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-03-08

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Tushar Morzaria

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Finance Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Barclays PLC

b)

LEI

213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each("Shares")

GB0031348658

b)

Nature of the transaction

The Company granted the individual described above a conditional award to acquire Shares under the Barclays ShareValue Plan (the "Award"). Shares under the Award typically vest in two tranches over two years.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s): Number of Shares received

£1.5952 per share

220,968

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-03-08

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Compton

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Barclays PLC

b)

LEI

213800LBQA1Y9L22JB70

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25 pence each("Shares")

GB0031348658

b)

Nature of the transaction

The Company granted the individual described above a conditional award to acquire Shares under the Barclays DeferredShare Value Plan (the "Award"). Shares under the Award typically vest in five tranches over seven years.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s): Number of Shares received

£1.5952 per share

1,592,332

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
