BARCLAYS

(BARC)
Barclays : Ex-Barclays Employee Convicted of Rigging Euribor Benchmark -Reuters

03/26/2019 | 01:36pm EDT

--A London jury voted to convict an ex-Barclays trader of conspiring to rig Euribor interest rates, Reuters reports Tuesday.

--Carlo Palombo was found guilty while a co-defendant, Sisse Bohart, also formerly of Barclays, was acquitted, the report said.

--The defendants had faced charges of manipulating the Euribor benchmark between 2005 and 2009, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-euribor-court/ex-barclays-banker-convicted-in-euribor-rigging-trial-idUSKCN1R725D

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

