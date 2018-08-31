Barclays : FORM 8.3 - SHIRE PLC - AMENDMENT
08/31/2018 | 01:27pm CEST
LONDON--
FORM 8.3
Amendment to Sales
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a)
Full name of discloser:
Barclays PLC.
(b)
Owner or controller of interest and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
SHIRE PLC
relevant securities this form relates:
(d)
If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e)
Date position held/dealing undertaken:
28 August 2018
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making
YES:
disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
5p ordinary
Interests
Short Positions
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)
Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:
5,144,361
0.56%
3,761,544
0.41%
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
228,307
0.02%
3,469,736
0.38%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives (including options)
and agreements to purchase/sell:
181,600
0.02%
254,200
0.03%
(4)
TOTAL:
5,554,268
0.61%
7,485,480
0.82%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
security
securities
5p ordinary
Purchase
36
45.3750 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
37
45.4650 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
63
45.4600 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
63
45.5750 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
64
45.3900 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
65
45.5938 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
78
45.6050 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
86
45.5700 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
99
45.6550 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
112
45.5880 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
138
45.5821 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
145
45.6558 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
153
45.6472 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
174
45.6429 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
213
45.5900 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
227
45.6200 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
338
45.5800 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
347
45.6118 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
646
45.5292 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
1,035
45.6100 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
1,688
45.6159 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
1,865
45.6482 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
2,050
45.6896 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
2,116
45.6133 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
4,230
45.5852 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
5,000
45.6322 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
5,519
45.5923 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
6,034
45.6220 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
7,152
45.5471 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
10,455
45.5212 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
11,270
45.3959 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
28,089
45.5505 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
40,973
45.5850 GBP
5p ordinary
Purchase
93,668
45.5971 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
35
45.6100 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
36
45.3750 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
37
45.4650 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
63
45.4600 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
63
45.5750 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
64
45.3900 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
78
45.6050 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
86
45.5700 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
99
45.6550 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
133
45.6207 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
143
45.6141 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
193
45.5818 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
200
45.6116 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
213
45.5900 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
385
45.5830 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
1,418
45.6311 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
2,223
45.5787 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
3,476
45.6350 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
5,440
45.5928 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
6,397
45.6200 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
7,538
45.5485 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
15,141
45.5345 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
16,592
45.5800 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
20,564
45.5608 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
21,197
45.5868 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
27,168
45.5493 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
29,263
45.5871 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
38,150
45.6063 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
42,911
45.5727 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
45,415
45.5754 GBP
5p ordinary
Sale
95,487
45.6112 GBP
ADR
Purchase
14
176.4500 USD
ADR
Purchase
38
176.5278 USD
ADR
Purchase
118
176.8300 USD
ADR
Purchase
193
176.4296 USD
ADR
Purchase
386
176.5561 USD
ADR
Purchase
400
176.6125 USD
ADR
Purchase
701
176.5370 USD
ADR
Purchase
710
176.8321 USD
ADR
Purchase
900
176.6811 USD
ADR
Purchase
1,050
176.4889 USD
ADR
Purchase
1,070
176.5881 USD
ADR
Purchase
1,150
176.5904 USD
ADR
Purchase
1,300
176.6507 USD
ADR
Purchase
2,082
176.5600 USD
ADR
Purchase
2,439
176.5610 USD
ADR
Purchase
2,442
176.6202 USD
ADR
Purchase
2,600
176.6176 USD
ADR
Purchase
3,391
176.5460 USD
ADR
Purchase
10,557
176.5427 USD
ADR
Purchase
12,145
176.5494 USD
ADR
Purchase
22,145
176.5323 USD
ADR
Sale
14
176.4500 USD
ADR
Sale
38
176.5278 USD
ADR
Sale
38
176.4000 USD
ADR
Sale
100
176.5200 USD
ADR
Sale
100
176.8900 USD
ADR
Sale
118
176.8300 USD
ADR
Sale
200
176.6150 USD
ADR
Sale
200
176.5850 USD
ADR
Sale
360
176.6194 USD
ADR
Sale
400
176.3737 USD
ADR
Sale
400
176.6487 USD
ADR
Sale
500
176.8160 USD
ADR
Sale
600
176.6320 USD
ADR
Sale
700
176.6053 USD
ADR
Sale
842
176.5838 USD
ADR
Sale
1,070
176.5881 USD
ADR
Sale
1,100
176.6181 USD
ADR
Sale
1,653
176.5240 USD
ADR
Sale
1,700
176.5705 USD
ADR
Sale
2,082
176.5600 USD
ADR
Sale
10,000
176.5116 USD
ADR
Sale
19,426
176.5681 USD
ADR
Sale
24,290
176.5494 USD
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of
Product
Nature of dealing
Number of
Price per
relevant
description
reference
unit
security
securities
5p ordinary
SWAP
Long
75
45.6300 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Long
133
45.6207 GBP
5p ordinary
CFD
Long
143
45.6141 GBP
5p ordinary
CFD
Long
385
45.5830 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Long
452
45.6219 GBP
5p ordinary
CFD
Long
1,418
45.6311 GBP
5p ordinary
CFD
Long
1,498
45.6064 GBP
5p ordinary
CFD
Long
1,935
45.5367 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Long
2,698
45.6260 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Long
4,619
45.6200 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Long
4,803
45.5477 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Long
23,723
45.6149 GBP
5p ordinary
CFD
Long
29,263
45.5871 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Long
107,036
45.6055 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Short
60
45.5050 GBP
5p ordinary
CFD
Short
145
45.6558 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Short
442
45.5850 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Short
526
45.5359 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Short
1,706
45.6200 GBP
5p ordinary
CFD
Short
1,865
45.6482 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Short
3,004
45.6066 GBP
5p ordinary
CFD
Short
8,279
45.6396 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Short
14,536
45.6116 GBP
5p ordinary
SWAP
Short
26,348
45.6154 GBP
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. call option
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
Number of securities to which option relates
Exercise price per unit
Type
e.g. American, European etc.
Expiry date
Option money paid/ received per unit
(ii) Exercise
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. call option
Exercising/ exercised against
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
YES
Date of disclosure:
31 Aug 2018
Contact name:
Large Holdings Regulatory Operations
Telephone number:
020 3134 7213
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk .
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)
DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
Identity of the person whose positions/dealings
Barclays PLC.
are being disclosed:
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
SHIRE
relevant securities this from relates:
2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)
Class
Product
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
of
description
purchasing,
of
price
date
relevant
selling,
securities
per unit
security
varying etc
to which
option
relates
5p ordinary
Call Options
Written
-125,000
3600.0000
American
21 Dec 2018
5p ordinary
Put Options
Written
125,000
3600.0000
American
21 Dec 2018
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
140.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
105.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
110.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
180.0000
American
31 Aug 2018
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
100
220.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
210.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
160.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
130.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
120.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
155.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
200
135.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
300
175.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
300
115.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
400
230.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
500
125.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
500
130.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
500
150.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
500
165.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
500
195.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
600
178.0000
American
31 Aug 2018
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
180.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
135.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,000
170.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,200
170.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,300
165.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,600
170.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
1,700
195.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
2,000
150.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
2,300
185.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
3,100
155.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
3,600
185.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
4,500
200.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Purchased
5,000
195.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Written
-10,000
180.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-4,000
180.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Written
-2,700
145.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-1,100
210.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Written
-1,000
85.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-900
175.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Written
-800
160.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Written
-500
160.0000
American
18 Apr 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-300
175.0000
American
7 Sep 2018
ADR
Call Options
Written
-100
130.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Call Options
Written
-100
145.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Call Options
Written
-100
140.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-44,000
145.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-8,900
135.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-8,600
170.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-6,600
165.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-5,800
180.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-4,600
155.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-3,700
145.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,700
80.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,500
120.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,300
85.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,100
160.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-2,000
175.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,800
115.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,500
165.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,200
135.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,100
150.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
150.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
170.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
105.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
140.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-1,000
80.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-800
150.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-700
160.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-500
140.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-400
145.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-400
165.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-200
115.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Purchased
-200
170.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
100
110.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
100
165.0000
American
14 Sep 2018
ADR
Put Options
Written
100
95.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
100
140.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Written
100
110.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Written
100
75.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Written
200
70.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Written
200
125.0000
American
19 Oct 2018
ADR
Put Options
Written
200
200.0000
American
17 Jan 2020
ADR
Put Options
Written
200
100.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
500
125.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
1,000
90.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
1,000
160.0000
American
21 Sep 2018
ADR
Put Options
Written
2,300
130.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
5,300
120.0000
American
18 Jan 2019
ADR
Put Options
Written
10,000
160.0000
American
19 Jul 2019
3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:
It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk .
